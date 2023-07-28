Ross County boss Malky Mackay sets target of winning group with maximum points ahead of Kelty Hearts tie

Malky Mackay loves the Viaplay Cup drama – but is determined to ensure his Ross County team are not stunned by League One Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

The Staggies’ 3-1 victory on Wednesday at Edinburgh City, also of League One, means a home win at the Global Energy Stadium will see them through as second-round seeds.

County began their Group D campaign with 5-1 and 2-1 wins over League Two Stranraer and Championship Morton.

But several Premiership sides have already slipped up against lower league opposition.

Dundee United have lost to Spartans, St Johnstone have been beaten by Stenhousemuir and Ayr United, Montrose stunned St Mirren, Inverness were rocked by Dumbarton and Kilmarnock lost on penalties to Raith Rovers.

Kelty have two wins on the board

Mackay, therefore, is wary of the visitors from Fife as he aims for a victory within 90 minutes.

He said: “Kelty had a heck of a win, a 5-3 victory at Edinburgh, earlier this month when they came from 3-0 down, and have just beaten Stranraer this week. There’s no chance we’ll take them lightly at home on Saturday.

“First and foremost, we have to go out there and try and win the game. We want the maximum points to try and be one of the three seeds for the second round and avoid one of the top teams.

“As we’ve seen over the last few weeks in this cup, including this week, there are no easy games. There are potential banana skins all over the place. Teams are drawing and getting beaten on penalties.

“At the same time, I think it’s terrific. Firstly, this is a competition which can get you to Hampden, but secondly it takes us away from the meaningless friendlies you’d normally have at this time of the season.

“We’re having to go quickly into competitions, while looking to bring players in, but you’re playing competitive football that means something.

“So far, we’ve won the first three games and I’m really pleased about that. My last words (to the players) on Wednesday were ‘well done, you’ve put in another professional performance’.”

Battle for jerseys will raise the stakes

After recruiting eight players this summer, including AFC Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale, Mackay is fairly satisfied with the options he has across the team.

Mackay said: “I need competition for places. Last year, we had a 16-year-old on the bench, and we were down to four or five subs.

“A bit of that was also down to bad luck, with five or six long-term injuries, which you can’t do anything about.

“I want the nine on the bench to be as good as those who start. Will we ever get to that at Ross County? I’m not sure, but we have to get to the point where we have a really strong bench.

“That means you have players fighting for the jerseys, pushing one another. Sometimes you see the performances start to come out.

“If anyone is lax in any way, there is someone on the bench who will come in and take their shirt. It’s their shirt to give me back.”