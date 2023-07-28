Ross County boss Malky Mackay sets target of winning group with maximum points ahead of Kelty Hearts tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay sets target of winning group with maximum points ahead of Kelty Hearts tie

Shocks aplenty in the Viaplay Cup - but the Staggies manager wants the job done against Fifers to ease into the second round.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is eyeing a fourth straight Viaplay Cup win. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is eyeing a fourth straight Viaplay Cup win. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group

Malky Mackay loves the Viaplay Cup drama – but is determined to ensure his Ross County team are not stunned by League One Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

The Staggies’ 3-1 victory on Wednesday at Edinburgh City, also of League One, means a home win at the Global Energy Stadium will see them through as second-round seeds. 

County began their Group D campaign with 5-1 and 2-1 wins over League Two Stranraer and Championship Morton.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

But several Premiership sides have already slipped up against lower league opposition.

Dundee United have lost to Spartans, St Johnstone have been beaten by Stenhousemuir and Ayr United, Montrose stunned St Mirren, Inverness were rocked by Dumbarton and Kilmarnock lost on penalties to Raith Rovers.

Kelty have two wins on the board

Mackay, therefore, is wary of the visitors from Fife as he aims for a victory within 90 minutes.

He said: “Kelty had a heck of a win, a 5-3 victory at Edinburgh, earlier this month when they came from 3-0 down, and have just beaten Stranraer this week. There’s no chance we’ll take them lightly at home on Saturday.

“First and foremost, we have to go out there and try and win the game. We want the maximum points to try and be one of the three seeds for the second round and avoid one of the top teams.

“As we’ve seen over the last few weeks in this cup, including this week, there are no easy games. There are potential banana skins all over the place. Teams are drawing and getting beaten on penalties.

Striker Jordan White reacts quickly to score Ross County’s last goal in their 3-1 win over Edinburgh City.

“At the same time, I think it’s terrific. Firstly, this is a competition which can get you to Hampden, but secondly it takes us away from the meaningless friendlies you’d normally have at this time of the season.

“We’re having to go quickly into competitions, while looking to bring players in, but you’re playing competitive football that means something.

“So far, we’ve won the first three games and I’m really pleased about that. My last words (to the players) on Wednesday were ‘well done, you’ve put in another professional performance’.”

Battle for jerseys will raise the stakes

After recruiting eight players this summer, including AFC Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale, Mackay is fairly satisfied with the options he has across the team.

Mackay said: “I need competition for places. Last year, we had a 16-year-old on the bench, and we were down to four or five subs.

“A bit of that was also down to bad luck, with five or six long-term injuries, which you can’t do anything about.

“I want the nine on the bench to be as good as those who start. Will we ever get to that at Ross County? I’m not sure, but we have to get to the point where we have a really strong bench.

Two of Ross County’s summer signings, Kyle Turner and James Brown, before Wednesday’s tie in Edinburgh.

“That means you have players fighting for the jerseys, pushing one another. Sometimes you see the performances start to come out.

“If anyone is lax in any way, there is someone on the bench who will come in and take their shirt. It’s their shirt to give me back.”

 