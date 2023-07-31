James Brown keen to silence pals with a shock result for Ross County at Celtic Park

Irishman James Brown admits his pals will be roaring on Celtic – even if he’s taking on the Scottish champions for Ross County in their Premiership opener in Glasgow this Saturday.

The full-back, one of eight summer signings for the Staggies, hopes to get the nod from manager Malky Mackay to take on the Hoops at Parkhead on ‘flag day’ for the Celts.

The 25-year-old former Blackburn Rovers defender, whose career kicked off with Shelbourne, has played three successive 90 minutes and looks primed to start at Parkhead.

Brown ‘can’t wait’ to take on Hoops

He said of the prospect of taking on the treble-winners on match-day one: “It’s massive.

“I’ve had a lot of people text me and I’ve lots of friends coming over to the game. They’re Celtic fans, so they won’t be supporting me.

“It’s unbelievable. A lot of Irish kids would give their right arm to play at Celtic Park, so I can’t wait for it.

“We have to try and get a result, which won’t be easy. We have to be professional about it, not let the occasion get to us and try and grind out a result.”

Gutted to be shocked by Kelty Hearts

Brown had mixed feelings on Saturday as his late goal was not enough to prevent County slipping to a 3-3 draw against Kelty Hearts in the Viaplay Cup, before the League One side won the shoot-out to deny County even a bonus point win.

Following 5-1, 2-1 and 3-1 victories against Stranraer, Morton and Edinburgh City, to end with a shootout defeat was a low note, despite topping Group D.

It cost them a seeded spot in Sunday night’s second round draw.

County led 2-0 thanks to Josh Sims and Simon Murray goals. A Stefan McCluskey response from the Fifers then a Botti Biabi headed made it 2-2.

Brown’s sharp shot with five minutes to go seemed to have secured a fourth successive League Cup win, but Ross Cunningham levelled from the spot in stoppage-time after a foul in the box by skipper Jack Baldwin.

County needed to win the shoot-out to secure 11 points overall, but losing 4-3 thanks to a Biabi clincher, Airdrie, Ayr United and Motherwell were all higher-ranked and took the seeding spots.

Yet, Brown was sure his goal was destined to be the vital one to deny Kelty a shoot-out chance.

He said: “I thought it was going to be the winner, it was that late on. I was happy to get the goal, but it was disappointing we drew the game then lost on penalties.

“We have spoken about the fact we’ve conceded in every game so far.

“Although we won the other games, it’s disappointing (to concede) against the so-called lesser teams.

“We just need to clean ourselves up at the back and finish games off.”

85' | Goall for County!! James Brown with a lovely bit of skill to beat the man and his effort finds the back of the net! RCFC 3-2 KHFC pic.twitter.com/ufKZknMEVu — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 29, 2023

Height to aim for with Brown crosses

Mackay has praised Brown for the quality of his crosses in the cup matches and the full-back hailed the quality up front which he aims to keep supplying deliveries for.

He added: “We have played two up front in the last couple of games.

“We have height there with Simon Murray and Jordan White, with runners in behind and the midfielders also looking to get into the box.

“There are options when I look up, which is always good. The more balls into the box, the more chances the lads get.”

James Brown happy with tune choice

Ross County announcer Craig Noble put on legendary crooner James Brown’s anthem ‘I Feel Good’ when the player tucked away his goal.

Brown hopes he hears more of that this season, having heard it enough earlier in his career.

He said: “I noticed that – I get it everywhere. At my first club, they had that song on for any goal. I never scored for them – that’s the only thing.

“I don’t mind it. If I’m scoring, I’ll be happy.”