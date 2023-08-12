Will Nightingale eager to embrace fresh chapter with Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Nightingale eager to embrace fresh chapter with Ross County

Nightingale has spent his entire career with AFC Wimbledon, but has joined the Staggies on a six-month loan.

By Andy Skinner
Will Nightingale. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale. Image: SNS

Such is Will Nightingale’s affection for AFC Wimbledon it was always going to take a tempting offer to move on.

That has made the English defender all the more determined to embrace the opportunity he has been handed with Ross County.

Nightingale made the move to Victoria Park earlier this summer, on a loan deal until January.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay has hinted he will explore the possibility of extending the deal if club and player are content with the way the move is working out.

Nightingale has spent his entire career with the Dons, where he has racked up more than 200 senior appearances.

The 28-year-old is now relishing the next chapter of his career with the Staggies.

Will Nightingale in action against Celtic’s Liel Abada. Image: SNS.

He said: “I’ve been at Wimbledon for 20 years and I’m proud of that, but I always had aspirations to move higher in my career.

“I’ve had a few opportunities where I came close to leaving, but it was the wrong time.

“There was other League One interest when Wimbledon were in League One and I was club captain, having just had my first born. It didn’t make sense to leave at the time, so I ended up staying loyal to Wimbledon.

“There were other times I nearly left.

“This opportunity popped up and, to be fair, I wanted a fresh start. I want to give it everything really.”

Opportunity to work with Staggies boss Mackay a big factor

Nightingale is determined to reward Mackay for showing persistence to lure him north of the border.

Despite moving to a new league, Nightingale says he is not short of familiar faces in the County dressing room.

He added: “They showed a keen interest and, as a player, that’s all you want. You want to be wanted and have that faith placed in you, then repay that faith.

“Obviously the fact that Malky was a centre-half and had such a good career himself was another factor.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“I’m a big believer that you’re never really the finished article.

“I wanted to come up here and test myself, but also look to get better and keep improving as well.

“A lot of the boys have taken a similar path in their careers.

“It’s funny, you come up here thinking you won’t know anyone, and end up recognising quite a lot of the boys.

“I’ve played against six or seven of them, and I’ve played with one of them.

“Ben Purrington was on loan at Wimbledon from Rotherham, just before he went to Charlton.

Ben Purrington in action for Ross County against Morton. Image: SNS

“I played with Ben for half a season.

“It has been more familiar than I expected.”

Partnership with Baldwin blossoming

Nightingale is developing a central defensive partnership with County skipper Jack Baldwin, while former Salford City defender Ryan Leak has also been drafted in to provide another rearguard option.

As the season progresses, Nightingale insists the understanding between players will only grow stronger.

Nightingale, who is preparing to face St Johnstone at Victoria Park in the Premiership today, added: “I played against Jack a few times. I think he’s a top player.

“He’s been brilliant with me since I came in.

Jack Baldwin challenges Celtic’s Liel Abada. Image: SNS

“It’s important to build those relationships, especially on the defensive side.

“The more you play with someone, the better you get as a partnership as you start to understand how they play, when they like to attack things and when they like to sit off.

“When you’re on the same wavelength, it only gets better.”

