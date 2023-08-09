Malky Mackay feels arrival of Ryan Leak has plugged Ross County’s defensive gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay feels arrival of Ryan Leak has plugged Ross County’s defensive gap

Former Wales youth international Leak has joined the Staggies from Salford City, becoming their ninth summer addition.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County have signed Ryan Leak from Salford City. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County have signed Ryan Leak from Salford City. Image: Ross County FC

Malky Mackay believes the arrival of Ryan Leak has restored his full complement of defensive options.

The Staggies lost skipper Keith Watson and Alex Iacovitti during the summer, which at one point left Jack Baldwin as their only senior natural centre half.

Will Nightingale was brought in on loan from AFC Wimbledon last month, with Mackay bolstering his backline further this week with the addition of Leak from Salford City.

Having felt he was light in defensive cover in the early weeks of the Premiership campaign, Mackay believes he is now well equipped for the weeks ahead.

Mackay said: “We lost Alex Iacovitti with that natural left foot. Him and Keith Watson were senior defenders we lost.

Ross County’s Alex Iacovitti celebrates scoring against Livingston. Image: SNS.

“We have got Will in, and Ryan brings experience.

“He’s a good age and a lean looking boy, who is tall. He has a left foot and wants to defend.

“It’s good to get him in the door, because we were looking a bit sparse at the back. One injury goes down and we would have been back to scrambling.

“Keith and Alex, who were two real physical presences for us(, have left). We certainly replaced half of that with Will, and now we’ve managed to get Ryan in the door.”

Spanish spell will serve Leak well

Leak came through Wolves’ youth setup but was unable to make the breakthrough, spending his final season at Molineux on loan with Spanish outfit Jumilla.

Following the conclusion of that spell, former Wales youth international Leak went on to move to Spain permanently, and spent two seasons with Segunda Division B outfit Burgos.

Mackay feels Leak’s experience of broadening his horizons will serve him well for the switch to the Highlands.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS.

He added: “He’s somebody that played 38 games last year down in England.

“He has actually had a bit of experience abroad – he was over with Burgos in the second division in Spain which is not normal.

“I like the fact he went over and adapted into Segunda.

“We have talked before about youngsters coming in from England, or wherever it may be abroad. They have to find their feet, and like you should you look after them and make sure they settle into the area.

“It wasn’t even a conversation when we talked about coming to the Highlands. He has been to northern Spain and settled and done really well out there.

“Coming up here is a piece of cake.”

Potential for partnerships in Staggies’ rearguard

Mackay is confident there is the potential for a strong partnership to be formed between any combination of Baldwin, Nightingale and 25-year-old Leak.

Jack Baldwin challenges Celtic’s Liel Abada. Image: SNS

He added: “Ideally you want to be playing alongside someone all year – or over two or three years.

“I remember down at Norwich City I played alongside Craig Fleming for two or three years. You get to know each other really well.

“To an extent Jack and Alex were playing alongside each other – you get to know each other’s little foibles.

“Jack has had various people he has had to be in and out with. The good thing is he has been very consistent, not just in terms of his performances, but also his ability to be picked every week. That’s not easy.”

