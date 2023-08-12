Yvie Burnett: I may have turned 60, but I’m not growing old gracefully

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yvie Burnett: I may have turned 60, but I’m not growing old gracefully

Turning 60 is not what it was in the past and is certainly cause for big celebrations

Yvie 60th birthday cake was a work of art.
By Yvie Burnett

“The best laid schemes o’ Mice an’ Men,
Gang aft agley.”

Today I’m sitting in the garden in stunning sunshine thinking how astute Rabbie Burns was.

Yes, my plans for a 60th garden party went all to pot.

It was raining all day and the tables which were meant to be decorated with white tablecloths, garlands of faux flowers, cake stands and china teacups were left bare and soaked while we all looked out at them from indoors.

I’m not a man or a mouse but I still fell foul of the good old British summertime weather.

But in the UK, we somehow cope with whatever is thrown at us and we adapt so well that we make the most out of every situation – sometimes even achieving a better result.

So that’s exactly what we did. We still opened all the doors to the garden, we still wore our party clothes and drank champagne and Gordon, Ollie and Emily carried round the three-tiered cake stands packed with sandwiches, scones and cream cakes offering them to the guests.

I wanted them all sitting down because these standing around parties often annoy me as I’m usually in five-inch heels looking for a seat.

However, no one seemed in the least bit bothered and I realised it was only me to whom it mattered.

Yvie’s beautiful cake is brought in by husband Gordon and son Ollie.

As I looked around at all my friends laughing, smiling and having a good time, the perfectionist in me had to admit that no one cared if they were inside or out.

All morning the doorbell rang with flower deliveries and I was quite overwhelmed by how much of a big deal people seem to think 60 is.

My cousin Maureen and myself were reminiscing about how we remembered as children when her dad turned 50. We remember thinking he was ancient. What on earth then do young people make of us 60-year-olds?

As you can imagine though, I’m not going to grow old gracefully.

My friends who have reached 60 before me are a testament to how much things have changed since our parents were that age.

As you know I have a few extremely glam best mates who defy the years.

A couple of months ago I felt fat and frumpy and contemplated just giving in to the inevitable lack of self-confidence that can come with age if you let it.

But that strange out-of-the-blue diagnosis of prediabetes stopped me in my tracks and I haven’t looked back.

One stone lighter, feeling more like myself, I decided to have a new hair style, a fake tan and get my high heels back on.

I’ve got a long way to go with the healthy eating, and indeed although I can have a day off like I did on my birthday, this new healthy way of life has to stay.

But before that, we have birthday party part two with Gordon’s family today and this time the weather looks perfect.

We still haven’t cut into my birthday cake yet because it’s so pretty.

My friend Jules got up at 5am on the day to make it and even created a pink icing shoe for the top.

Carol insisted that she was a vital part of that decoration as she put the fresh roses on the top. They do look gorgeous to her credit.

Yvie welcomed her good pals Carol Vorderman, left, and Jules to her 60th party. 

Jules and Gordon sneaked off to get the cake and Gordon dressed up in his BA uniform to present the cake to me, which caused much hilarity among our friends.

Another really touching idea was a guest book which Emily asked all my friends to write in to remember the occasion, which will be a lovely thing to look back on.

All in all, I’ve learned the plans and fuss I made weren’t necessary, but I was also reminded that I’m loved by a lot of people and that’s what matters. And to be quite honest, these weeks of decorating, planting in the garden and making the house pretty are my favourite pastime anyway.

So it’s back to work for me tomorrow and back on my no-sugar diet, so I had better drink plenty of champagne tonight and eat birthday cake.

The next big milestone birthday in our family is my Auntie Margaret’s 100th.

God willing she is around for that.

It seems unbelievable that it has been 40 years since she celebrated her 60th and there most certainly would have been no fuss.

As a farmer’s wife she probably had a bit of sponge and a cup of tea and went off to feed her chickens or milk the coos.

That’s how you get to be 100!

Have a good week,

Yvie x

