Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay says Old Firm’s struggles underline extent of Ross County challenge against Kilmarnock

Derek McInnes' Killie have beaten both Rangers and Celtic at Rugby Park already this season.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: PA
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: PA

Ross County manager Malky Mackay hopes to succeed where the Old Firm have fallen short by defeating Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Killie have enjoyed a fine start to the campaign, which they began with a 1-0 home Premiership triumph against Rangers.

Since then, the Ayrshire side have also defeated Celtic by the same scoreline to progress to the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup.

Mackay says the struggles of both Glasgow clubs against Derek McInnes’ men underlines the extent of the challenge facing the Staggies on Saturday.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay alongside Kilmarnock counterpart Derek McInnes. Image: SNS.

Mackay said: “I have been friendly with Derek for years. He has put a good squad together, I knew undoubtedly he was going to do that.

“He has brought experience in, and made them tough and aggressive. They have pulled out a couple of great results.

“They were a real test for us last year, and we were a test for them.

“Home seems to have been very comfortable for them over the last year. The difference in their record between home and away was quite marked.

“They have clearly shown this year, with the games against the Old Firm, that they’re a measure for anyone down there.

“That being the case it’s going to be a difficult day for us, but we are really looking forward to it.”

Staggies have also started brightly

County are just a point behind Killie ahead of the match, having registered their first points in a 2-0 home triumph against St Johnstone on August 12.

Despite approaching the fixture fresh from defeat to Rangers last weekend, Mackay believes a feel-good factor is still present within his squad.

Kyle Turner slots home the opener against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

He added: “I have spoken about the confidence around the place, from looking around it just now, and maybe a year ago in terms of what the squad looks like.

“We came off the back of the play-off final, had two-and-a-half weeks off and we were straight back into again.

“Players have been brought in, but it was a reasonably calm transition with this new group.

“We hit the ground running with the League Cup, won the home league game and we have had two Old Firm games where it didn’t run away from us. At times, we made them feel uncomfortable and had chances which we weren’t clinical with.

“It gives me a quiet confidence with this group going forward. I’m really looking forward to this next batch of games.”

Artificial surface no concern for County boss

County handed game time to several first team players in Wednesday’s 8-0 triumph over Wick Academy in the North of Scotland Cup.

Ben Purrington, Jay Henderson, Jordy Hiwula, Alex Samuel and Adam Mackinnon were among those who featured at Harmsworth Park.

Ben Purrington in action for Ross County against Morton. Image: SNS.

Mackay insists Killie’s artificial pitch will not factor prominently in his preparation, adding: “It’s something you look at, but I think with where we are nowadays, most of the mid-20s group actually played a lot of their academy football on it.

“It’s different from back in the old days, where we really didn’t enjoy going on to that.

“As much as it’s not something you want to be playing on every week at the top level in Scottish football, you deal with it and get on with it.

“It’s not something I want to factor too much into their thoughts. It’s more about us having our gameplan, and having the players at a consistent nature in good form.”

