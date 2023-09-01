Manager Karen Mason delighted with Caley Thistle Women’s flawless start to SWF Championship season

Karen Mason is hoping her side can go three wins from three in the SWF Championship following an impressive start to the season.

Inverness travel to Rossvale on Sunday, having won their opening two league matches against Greenock Morton (4-1) and Ayr United (1-0).

Mason has been delighted with the start her side have made, pinpointing the areas where she feels they have improved since last term.

The Caley Thistle manager said: “I don’t think we could have asked for much more. It’s been a really good start to the season.

“The first game against Morton we played some of the best football I’ve seen from us in a long, long time, which was really pleasing.

“Against Ayr, we were playing a side we haven’t beaten before. We knew it would be a tough task to beat them last Sunday, but we saw out the game like we needed to do and it should have been more than 1-0.

“We’re really pleased with the start we’ve made. The football we’ve been trying to play may not have come together last year, but it feels like it is now.

“Everything we’re working on in training is clicking. We’re moving the ball quicker, we’re sharper and much more confident on the ball.

“We just need to do it consistently. It’s about making sure we play as well as we can for the full 90 minutes and not just spells in the game.”

Mason says Caley need to be at their ‘best’ against Rossvale

Rossvale, Mason says, will be a difficult proposition as the Petershill Park side also go into the clash with a perfect record from their opening two matches.

She said: “Given their results already this season, I think they will be one of the teams for us to keep up with.

“They have had a wee bit of change since last season with new faces coming in, so we kind of have to take them as a bit of an unknown to an extent, but they are definitely a strong outfit.

“We know we will have to be at our best to compete with them and get a result.”

Caley Thistle’s new American has ‘bags of agility and experience’

Inverness have bolstered their squad with the signing of American-born midfielder Bella Viana, who was mostly recently on trial with SWPL side Hearts.

Mason said: “Unfortunately it didn’t work out for her at Hearts, but hopefully we can provide Bella with a platform so she can show what she’s really capable of.

“She’s got bags of ability and has experience playing in Spain and America. She’s well versed in it all and will be a great addition to the squad.”

After making her debut today we are delighted to welcome our new signing Bella Viana to the Club. She comes with a wealth of experience and we are looking forward to seeing more of her 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qQH97IIASi — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) August 27, 2023

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Westdyke will also be aiming to maintain their perfect start to the Championship season when they travel to Ayr United.

The other north fixtures

In the SWFL North, Inverurie Locos will be looking for their third win of the season in as many games when they travel to Westdyke Thistle.

Newly-formed club Elgin City host Dryburgh Athletic, while Buchan welcome Stonehaven to Peterhead for an all north-east clash in the Scottish fifth-tier.