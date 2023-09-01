Manager Karen Mason delighted with Caley Thistle Women’s flawless start to SWF Championship season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manager Karen Mason delighted with Caley Thistle Women’s flawless start to SWF Championship season

Inverness travel to Rossvale on Sunday, having won their opening two league matches against Greenock Morton and Ayr United.

By Sophie Goodwin
Caley Thistle Women's SWF Championship squad.
Caley Thistle Women. Image: ICTWFC.

Karen Mason is hoping her side can go three wins from three in the SWF Championship following an impressive start to the season.

Inverness travel to Rossvale on Sunday, having won their opening two league matches against Greenock Morton (4-1) and Ayr United (1-0).

Mason has been delighted with the start her side have made, pinpointing the areas where she feels they have improved since last term.

The Caley Thistle manager said: “I don’t think we could have asked for much more. It’s been a really good start to the season.

“The first game against Morton we played some of the best football I’ve seen from us in a long, long time, which was really pleasing.

“Against Ayr, we were playing a side we haven’t beaten before. We knew it would be a tough task to beat them last Sunday, but we saw out the game like we needed to do and it should have been more than 1-0.

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.

“We’re really pleased with the start we’ve made. The football we’ve been trying to play may not have come together last year, but it feels like it is now.

“Everything we’re working on in training is clicking. We’re moving the ball quicker, we’re sharper and much more confident on the ball.

“We just need to do it consistently. It’s about making sure we play as well as we can for the full 90 minutes and not just spells in the game.”

Mason says Caley need to be at their ‘best’ against Rossvale

Rossvale, Mason says, will be a difficult proposition as the Petershill Park side also go into the clash with a perfect record from their opening two matches.

She said: “Given their results already this season, I think they will be one of the teams for us to keep up with.

“They have had a wee bit of change since last season with new faces coming in, so we kind of have to take them as a bit of an unknown to an extent, but they are definitely a strong outfit.

“We know we will have to be at our best to compete with them and get a result.”

Caley Thistle’s new American has ‘bags of agility and experience’

Inverness have bolstered their squad with the signing of American-born midfielder Bella Viana, who was mostly recently on trial with SWPL side Hearts.

Mason said: “Unfortunately it didn’t work out for her at Hearts, but hopefully we can provide Bella with a platform so she can show what she’s really capable of.

“She’s got bags of ability and has experience playing in Spain and America. She’s well versed in it all and will be a great addition to the squad.”

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Westdyke will also be aiming to maintain their perfect start to the Championship season when they travel to Ayr United.

The other north fixtures

In the SWFL North, Inverurie Locos will be looking for their third win of the season in as many games when they travel to Westdyke Thistle.

Newly-formed club Elgin City host Dryburgh Athletic, while Buchan welcome Stonehaven to Peterhead for an all north-east clash in the Scottish fifth-tier.

