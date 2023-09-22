Malky Mackay wants opposition teams to know they are in for a tough afternoon when they face Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay wants opposition teams to know they are in for a tough afternoon when they face Ross County

The Staggies are riding high in the top half of the Premiership - and a victory at Pittodrie this Sunday will keep them there.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Malky Mackay would love his team to remain in the top six by winning at Aberdeen on Sunday. Image: SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS.

Malky Mackay is sure Ross County’s rivals know they will never be easy opponents.

The Staggies manager is relishing the chance to visit 11th-placed and winless Aberdeen in the Premiership on Sunday afternoon, with his own team sitting in sixth position after the first five games. 

Had they not conceded a leveller to Livingston in last week’s 1-1 home draw, they would be joint fourth with Rangers and only the Old Firm have beaten County so far this term.

Striker Simon Murray has been the club’s star performer with nine goals so far this season.

It’s a big week for County, who also host Aberdeen on Wednesday, in the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals. 

However, with St Mirren second and Motherwell third, ahead of Rangers and Hearts, Mackay is delighted that his team are amid the strongest starters.

He said: “Motherwell and St Mirren have started so well, while two of the big city clubs,  Aberdeen and Hibernian, haven’t started well.

“I look at sizes of squads and runs of games, because teams have found that in the past, they can get four wins on the bounce and be sitting third.

“At Ross County, we’ve got to concentrate on picking up points and show a consistency in how we play.

“We have to keep creating chances and make sure that everyone out there in a blue jersey runs hard for the team.

“From day one, I wanted us to be a team that people can’t think ‘good, we’re playing Ross County this week’ about.

“To an extent we’ve done that, but I want that to continue so that when we play teams, they know they’re in a game.”

County looking ever-more consistent

County won their Viaplay Cup section and came through a testing second-round tie at Championship hosts Airdrieonians to secure their midweek shot at Aberdeen.

They have taken that into their league campaign, with wins over St Johnstone and Kilmarnock adding to the draw against the Lions last week.

Mackay said: “The momentum we had in the League Cup helped.

“We had Celtic and Rangers within the first few weeks of the league, so it was a tough start, but we gave a good account of ourselves against both teams to an extent.

“We then had tough games against over rivals, so to speak, in Killie, St Johnstone and Livingston. No quarter was asked or given in those games.

“We look like a team with more consistency about us.”

Recruitment improvement paying off

Ten players joined County over the past few months, including defenders James Brown from Blackburn Rovers and Ryan Leak from Salford City, midfielders Max Sheaf from Redditch United and Scott High on loan from Huddersfield Town, and St Mirren attacker Eamonn Brophy, who was on loan last term.

And the Dingwall club’s manager feels a change in approach when it came to recruitment this summer is already bearing fruit.

He added: “The work laid down and that Roy invested in is starting to show. By that I mean a recruitment department led by Enda Barron and having a couple of people out there looking at players over a longer period, to try and bring them in, rather than being reactionary.

“As time has gone on, we have managed to work that better and that is hopefully going to be set in place at the club for years to come.

“You hopefully bring the percentage chance of a player not settling or working out down. That’s one of the reasons the settling-in process has improved.

Ross County’s Ryan Leak joined the club this summer from Salford City. Image: SNS Group

“We also have (club secretary) Fiona MacBean here, who has got a really great handling process for people coming into the area.

“When someone decants from another part of the country, you want to get them settled in quickly.

“There are many little factors which have allowed players to come in and settle quicker.”

More from Ross County

Pittodrie is a favourite venue for Ross County manager Malky Mackay and he'll be after another win there on Sunday. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen will be testing clash regardless of Dons' early-season struggles, insists Ross County manager…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Malky Mackay backs Aberdeen boss Barry Robson to keep cool amid heat
Billy Dodds took charge of Caley Thistle in June 2021. Image: SNS Group
Duncan Shearer: Disappointment but no surprise at Billy Dodds' departure from Caley Thistle
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay on vital Carl Tremarco role in assessing youngsters' progress…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay with Livingston's Mo Sangare at full time after draw with Livingston
Ross County fan view: A draw which felt like a defeat for the Staggies
Livingston's Luiyi De Lucas (L) and Ross County's Simon Murray in action. Image: SNS.
Simon Murray out to prove he is Premiership class with Ross County
Ross County's Simon Murray celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Malky Mackay refuses to be downbeat after Livingston equaliser
Will Nightingale. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale focused on bringing best out of Ross County team-mates
Ross County manager Malky Mackay
Ross County boss Malky Mackay senses little between Premiership teams so far
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay facing selection dilemma as Ross County near full-strength squad