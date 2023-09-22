Luxurious country cottage perfect for family lifestyles priced at £380,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Luxurious country cottage perfect for family lifestyles priced at £380,000

Speyside Cottage near Rothes, Moray, offers lots of room and flexible accommodation in a secluded yet accessible location

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The Moray country cottage
Speyside Cottage sits within around 0.61 acres and enjoys a rural but well-served location.

It’s a special property indeed that has the space and flexibility to accommodate three generations happily and in comfort.

Accountant Tracey Abdy owns such a home, Speyside Cottage near Rothes, Moray, and shares it with her parents, Beryl and David Marshall.

Tracey has lived at the cottage since 2016 and, asked what first attracted her to it, she said: “The location, being rural and close to everything Speyside has to offer but just a short 15 minute drive to Elgin where I work.

Tracey and her parents Beryl and David outside Speyside Cottage.
Tracey and her parents Beryl and David at Speyside Cottage.

“Prior to living here I had lived in Tomintoul for 12 years and with that came a not insignificant commute five days a week which could be challenging in the winter months.

“Moving here felt like a breeze with its less extreme climate where we were able to enjoy the convenience of having everything on our doorstep whilst enjoying the peace and tranquility the location has to offer.”

She believes that the location, coupled with the versatility of the living space, will prove highly appealing to potential buyers.

A living area with two windows and glass patio doors leading out to the garden.
French doors leading out to the large garden.

“It would work well for a growing family or even a smaller family requiring space,” said Tracey.

“It has worked really well for us as multi-generational living.

“At one point we had three generations living in the house and it did work really well for me and my children living with my parents as it provided the opportunity for us all to have our own social/relaxation space with two separate sitting rooms and two staircases to access the first floor living space.

The kitchen in the cottage with sleek white counters and an inbuilt hob and fridge. There is a wall-mounted TV
The sleek and modern kitchen at Speyside Cottage.

She added: “The previous owners employed a nanny for their two young children and made the space work well for them.

“It would also suit a growing family offering space to comfortably work from home or study.”

Built in 2009, Speyside Cottage is a modern detached house that enjoys a secluded yet accessible position within approximately 0.61 acres of land and offers spacious accommodation over one and a half storeys.

A living room in the Moray Country cottage featuring leather sofas, a wooden coffee table, a Television and two large windows
One of the living rooms with views of the garden.

Depending on the configuration preferences of the owner, there are two to three reception rooms and four to five bedrooms.

The house is constructed from harled block under a pitched slate roof and there is a generous garden with useful outbuildings. For all its rural setting, the property is also close to a wide range of amenities.

“The kitchen was replaced in 2020 and was completely reconfigured to bring light into the room and make it a comfortable living space as well as a functional one,” said Tracey.

“The garden has been landscaped to provide pleasant areas to sit or dine.”

The large and beautifully landscaped garden
The large and beautifully landscaped garden.

The property boasts a triple aspect sitting room as well as a lounge or snug with French doors leading out to the garden.

On the ground floor there is also a shower room and the well-equipped kitchen with a range of floor and wall units and various integral appliances as well as a handy utility room.

In addition there is a family room or play room with French doors to the garden.

A living area with blue walls, a grey L-shaped sofa, wall mounted TV and wooden floors.
A cosy space to relax with a book or watch television.

This could be used as an additional bedroom and there are stairs to a first floor study which could also be used as a bedroom if required.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with en suite shower room, a family bathroom and three further bedrooms.

A bedroom in the Moray country cottage with blue walls, wooden floors and pink floral bedsheets
Another bedroom, nicely decorated in a fresh palette of blue and white.

Natural light and lovely views

The house is tastefully decorated throughout and has a very bright and airy feel with large windows that flood the interior with natural light and offer views across the garden and, in winter, across Strathspey.

The generously-sized garden is sheltered by many mature trees and there are lawned areas as well as a patio and ample parking space for several vehicles.

The bedroom in Speyside cottage in Moray with white walls, a double bed with a cream bed frame, a matching dresser set and a patterned rug.
A light and airy bedroom with lovely views.

So why the move? “I have recently married and so it’s just my parents living in the house now,” said Tracey.

“They love the house and garden and the location but they are looking to downsize.”

And what will Tracey miss most about Speyside Cottage?

“Everything really. Location and the style of the house as well as the fantastic views enjoyed from the generous garden across Strathspey.

“However, I’m extremely excited to be embracing the next chapter in our lives.”

Speyside Cottage is for sale with a guide price £380,000 with Galbraith here.

The bathroom with cream walls, a curved bath with glass screen, wooden cabinets with black countertops and two small windows on the slanted section of the ceiling
The main bathroom with curved bath.
The en suite shower room, with a walk-in shower with glass doors, white walls, wooden cabinets with black counter tops and a frosted window.
The en suite shower room.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

More from Property

A home by Dandara in Aberdeen
Free buying and mortgage advice at Hazelwood by Dandara in Aberdeen
Eden Watermill.
Bargain Banff watermill back on the market as price slashed by £20k
This superb first floor flat in Aberdeen's west end is beautiful inside.
Pretty period property in Aberdeen's west end is on the market for £245,000
Wester Harlaw property from the back.
Ultra-modern energy-efficient six-bedroom Aberdeenshire farmhouse hits the market for £760k
This stunning property in Bieldside is on the market for offers over £900,000.
Beautiful Bieldside home on the market for £900,000
Samantha Kane took over Carbisdale Castle a year ago Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Carbisdale Castle: Owner reveals how a letter from the King helped her beat her…
2
CHAP Homes show home lounge
Incentives from CHAP Homes can put your new home in Aberdeenshire within reach
The final four homes go on the market at Dunnottar Park in Stonehaven.
Final four houses go on the market at Stonehaven development for £299,950
This semi detached traditional Aberdeen home is ideal for growing families.
129-year-old period property on the market in Aberdeen for £224,500
The Old Schoolhouse near Inverurie is a lesson in maintaining a period property.
Top marks for superb schoolhouse on the market in Aberdeenshire for £495,000

Conversation