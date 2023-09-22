Luxurious country cottage perfect for family lifestyles priced at £380,000

It’s a special property indeed that has the space and flexibility to accommodate three generations happily and in comfort.

Accountant Tracey Abdy owns such a home, Speyside Cottage near Rothes, Moray, and shares it with her parents, Beryl and David Marshall.

Tracey has lived at the cottage since 2016 and, asked what first attracted her to it, she said: “The location, being rural and close to everything Speyside has to offer but just a short 15 minute drive to Elgin where I work.

“Prior to living here I had lived in Tomintoul for 12 years and with that came a not insignificant commute five days a week which could be challenging in the winter months.

“Moving here felt like a breeze with its less extreme climate where we were able to enjoy the convenience of having everything on our doorstep whilst enjoying the peace and tranquility the location has to offer.”

She believes that the location, coupled with the versatility of the living space, will prove highly appealing to potential buyers.

“It would work well for a growing family or even a smaller family requiring space,” said Tracey.

“It has worked really well for us as multi-generational living.

“At one point we had three generations living in the house and it did work really well for me and my children living with my parents as it provided the opportunity for us all to have our own social/relaxation space with two separate sitting rooms and two staircases to access the first floor living space.

She added: “The previous owners employed a nanny for their two young children and made the space work well for them.

“It would also suit a growing family offering space to comfortably work from home or study.”

Built in 2009, Speyside Cottage is a modern detached house that enjoys a secluded yet accessible position within approximately 0.61 acres of land and offers spacious accommodation over one and a half storeys.

Depending on the configuration preferences of the owner, there are two to three reception rooms and four to five bedrooms.

The house is constructed from harled block under a pitched slate roof and there is a generous garden with useful outbuildings. For all its rural setting, the property is also close to a wide range of amenities.

“The kitchen was replaced in 2020 and was completely reconfigured to bring light into the room and make it a comfortable living space as well as a functional one,” said Tracey.

“The garden has been landscaped to provide pleasant areas to sit or dine.”

The property boasts a triple aspect sitting room as well as a lounge or snug with French doors leading out to the garden.

On the ground floor there is also a shower room and the well-equipped kitchen with a range of floor and wall units and various integral appliances as well as a handy utility room.

In addition there is a family room or play room with French doors to the garden.

This could be used as an additional bedroom and there are stairs to a first floor study which could also be used as a bedroom if required.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with en suite shower room, a family bathroom and three further bedrooms.

Natural light and lovely views

The house is tastefully decorated throughout and has a very bright and airy feel with large windows that flood the interior with natural light and offer views across the garden and, in winter, across Strathspey.

The generously-sized garden is sheltered by many mature trees and there are lawned areas as well as a patio and ample parking space for several vehicles.

So why the move? “I have recently married and so it’s just my parents living in the house now,” said Tracey.

“They love the house and garden and the location but they are looking to downsize.”

And what will Tracey miss most about Speyside Cottage?

“Everything really. Location and the style of the house as well as the fantastic views enjoyed from the generous garden across Strathspey.

“However, I’m extremely excited to be embracing the next chapter in our lives.”

Speyside Cottage is for sale with a guide price £380,000 with Galbraith here.

