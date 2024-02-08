Don Cowie takes interim charge of Ross County after Derek Adams’ exit

Assistant manager Don Cowie is in interim charge of Ross County following the resignation of boss Derek Adams.

The 40-year-old former Staggies midfielder has been assistant to Malky Mackay, who was sacked in December, and most recently Adams.

Cowie, who made almost 200 appearances for the Staggies over two spells, was also a key part of the coaching team under Stuart Kettlewell and John Hughes.

The Scottish Premiership club, whose next fixture is away to title challengers Rangers next Wednesday, will look for a long-term replacement for Adams, whose exit was announced on Wednesday night.

The previous night’s thumping 5-0 league loss at Motherwell left the boss, in his third spell in the Dingwall hot-seat, frustrated by poor results and performances.

Ross County FC can confirm Don Cowie has been appointed as interim manager. Don has a long affiliation with the club making over 190 appearances and has been assistant manager of the club under Malky Mackay and Derek Adams. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) February 8, 2024

After just 79 days, Adams, 48, who left League Two Morecambe to return to the Highlands, decided enough was enough following talks with chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson.

County, winless over nine games since beating Motherwell 3-0 on December 5, are 11th in the table, six points in front of Livingston and five points behind St Johnstone, with a game in hand.

This morning (Thursday), County confirmed former Inverness, Watford, Cardiff City, Wigan Athletic and Hearts player Cowie would be the interim gaffer – although no timescale has been given for how long he will remain in place.

After facing Rangers in Glasgow next week, County are away to Dundee on February 17, before successive home matches against Livingston and St Mirren.