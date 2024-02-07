‘It’s time for a change’ – Ross County fans vent anger after 5-0 loss at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s time for a change’ – Ross County fans vent anger after 5-0 loss at Motherwell

Relegation fears increase for the Staggies support following worrying defeat at Fir Park.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Ross County Manager Derek Adams looks dejected as his side fell to a 5-0 defeat at Motherwell on Tuesday. Images: SNS

Ross County fans voiced their frustrations following Tuesday’s 5-0 Premiership hammering by Motherwell.

The crushing loss in the 10th v 11th meeting saw Stuart Kettlewell’s Steelmen move six points clear as the Staggies remain in the relegation play-off spot.

They are now five points behind 10th-placed St Johnstone, who take on Hearts tonight and six points above basement club Livingston, who are at Kilmarnock this evening.

The weak display in Lanarkshire saw Motherwell run riot, with three first-half goals setting the tone. Ex-County star Blair Spittal, with two superb strikes, compounded the misery.

Two wins from 12 matches so far…

Ross County boss Derek Adams blamed basic defensive errors for the hammering and it means County have not won since beating Motherwell 3-0 in Dingwall on December 5. 

Saturday’s 1-0 loss against St Johnstone also made it four successive home defeats without scoring a goal. On the road, they have now just one league win this term.

Adams replaced axed Malky Mackay in November with the side 11th in the division and the team have managed just two victories in his 12 matches in charge.

He pointed to seven players being out injured right now forcing him to bring in seven new recruits in the January window, but the under-pressure team were booed off the park by the 57 away fans at Fir Park.

Ross County’s Jordan White, James Brown and Simon Murray have a frank on-field discussion during the 5-0 defeat at Motherwell. Image: SNS

Fans react after heavy loss to ‘Well

In a post-match interview with BBC Scotland last night, frustrated Adams revealed he will now talk about the “difficult situation” with chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson as pressure mounts.

Many supporters took to social media to say it’s time for Adams to go.

A frustrated Les Taylor said: “It’s time that Roy MacGregor and Steven Ferguson had a hard look at what’s happening with our club and what Mr Adams is doing to not only the club but the supporters too.”

In reaction to Adams saying basic errors led to their loss at Well, Gerry MacDonald said: “It’s always the same drivel he comes out with. It’s never his fault.”

John Chapman added: “You chose the team – 5-0 is not basic errors, it’s boys versus men.”

Murray Anderson asks: “Has Roy (MacGregor) got the guts to admit he’s got this horribly wrong?”

Phil Thompson wrote: “Time for a change – Adams isn’t the manager for us. Tonight’s performance was shocking and the players just don’t look good enough.”

Ian Adams, when reflecting on the 5-0 defeat making in nine winless matches on the spin, said: “These stats usually mean only one thing for a manager.”

Alastair Hogg said: “There’s a quick and easy solution to this problem.”

Donald MacKay wrote: “That was an abysmal performance. Up with the worst I’ve ever seen from County.

“It is obvious that the ability of most of the players Adams has brought in is just not good enough for this league.

“We are getting worse and worse, and it was so clear tonight when the second goal went in we were going to lose this match with the team on the park.

“If they play like this in the next couple of games we will be in deep trouble and I suspect Mr Adams will be sent on his way. The only plus tonight was the steak pie was delicious!”

 

