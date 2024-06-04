Revealed: Ross County remain in talks with four players over new contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Revealed: Ross County remain in talks with four players over new contracts

All four players have been given offers to consider by the Staggies, who are now awaiting their decisions.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's Josh Sims after scoring to make it 3-2 against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Ross County's Josh Sims after scoring to make it 3-2 against Livingston. Image: SNS.

Ross County remain in discussions with four players who are out of contract at Victoria Park.

George Harmon, Josh Sims, Michee Efete and Ross Callachan are the remaining players whose futures have yet to be determined.

All four players have been given offers to consider by the Staggies, who are now awaiting their decisions.

The Staggies are also close to finalising terms on the deal which will see Don Cowie become permanent manager, after he guided the Staggies to Premiership safety through the play-offs.

George Harmon in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Left-back Harmon has made 74 appearances since joining from Oxford City in 2022, while winger Sims has played 64 times after making the switch from Southampton in the same year.

Both players featured regularly under Cowie towards the end of the Premiership campaign, with each of them scoring in the memorable 3-2 win over Rangers in April.

Efete was previous manager Derek Adams’ final addition before the end of the January transfer window, with the right-back joining on a short-term deal from Grimsby Town.

Michee Efete in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS.

He went on to hold down a regular place under Cowie, making 18 appearances in the latter half of the campaign.

Midfielder Callachan, who joined from Hamilton Accies in 2021, has not featured since he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament last April.

Callachan is on the recovery trail however, having returned to full training towards the end of the season – and he was among the substitutes for the Staggies’ last two league matches.

Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan. Image: SNS.

County last week confirmed that midfielder Jordan Tillson is moving on, along with youngsters Adam MacKinnon and Matthew Wright.

They join Yan Dhanda in leaving Victoria Park, after the midfielder agreed a pre-contract with Premiership rivals Hearts earlier in the campaign.

Conversation