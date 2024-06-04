Revealed: Ross County remain in talks with four players over new contracts

Ross County remain in discussions with four players who are out of contract at Victoria Park.

George Harmon, Josh Sims, Michee Efete and Ross Callachan are the remaining players whose futures have yet to be determined.

All four players have been given offers to consider by the Staggies, who are now awaiting their decisions.

The Staggies are also close to finalising terms on the deal which will see Don Cowie become permanent manager, after he guided the Staggies to Premiership safety through the play-offs.

Left-back Harmon has made 74 appearances since joining from Oxford City in 2022, while winger Sims has played 64 times after making the switch from Southampton in the same year.

Both players featured regularly under Cowie towards the end of the Premiership campaign, with each of them scoring in the memorable 3-2 win over Rangers in April.

Efete was previous manager Derek Adams’ final addition before the end of the January transfer window, with the right-back joining on a short-term deal from Grimsby Town.

He went on to hold down a regular place under Cowie, making 18 appearances in the latter half of the campaign.

Midfielder Callachan, who joined from Hamilton Accies in 2021, has not featured since he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament last April.

Callachan is on the recovery trail however, having returned to full training towards the end of the season – and he was among the substitutes for the Staggies’ last two league matches.

County last week confirmed that midfielder Jordan Tillson is moving on, along with youngsters Adam MacKinnon and Matthew Wright.

They join Yan Dhanda in leaving Victoria Park, after the midfielder agreed a pre-contract with Premiership rivals Hearts earlier in the campaign.