Kyle Turner leaves Ross County to rejoin Partick Thistle

Kyle Turner has left Ross County to rejoin former club Partick Thistle.

The 26-year-old was brought to Dingwall by Malky Mackay last summer, joining from Championship side Thistle just weeks after County defeated the Jags in the Premiership play-off.

Turner made a flying start to his Staggies career, netting in a win against St Johnstone early in the Premiership campaign, before adding goals against Airdrie and Aberdeen in the League Cup.

He found game time hard to come by after Derek Adams’ arrival in November however.

After failing to make a start during Adams’ short-lived reign in charge, Turner was farmed out on loan to Raith Rovers in January.

He made 14 appearances for the Kirkcaldy outfit in their promotion bid – but was ineligible for the play-off final which Rovers lost 6-1 to County on aggregate.

Turner, who made a total of 23 appearances for the Staggies, had been under contract for a further 12 months at Victoria Park.

Quick return to Firhill

He will now link up with Jags boss Kris Doolan for a second stint at Firhill, where he has signed a two-year deal.

Doolan said: “It’s no secret that we were very keen to keep a hold of Kyle last summer and I think he would have liked to have stayed too but with the situation the club was in, it just wasn’t possible.

“Football works in strange ways sometimes though and we’re thrilled to have him back almost exactly 12 months later.

“I don’t need to convince any Thistle fans of Kyle’s qualities, they saw them during his previous spell with the club and saw it when he was playing against us for Raith Rovers recently too.

“He’s got exceptional quality on the ball, an excellent work rate and pin-point delivery from set pieces.

“Also, he has the ability to play in a couple of different roles within the team so I think he’ll bring a lot to our midfield and I’m excited to get to work with him again once pre-season begins.”