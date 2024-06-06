Stonehaven chipper turns back time with ration books for free fish suppers on D-Day anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven chipper turns back time with ration books for free fish suppers on D-Day anniversary

The Redcloak Fish Bar has hidden 20 tokens across the Aberdeenshire town.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The Redcloak Fish Bar has hidden 20 ration books for a free fish supper across Stonehaven. Image: The Redcloak Fish Bar
The Redcloak Fish Bar has hidden 20 ration books for a free fish supper across Stonehaven. Image: The Redcloak Fish Bar

A Stonehaven chipper is giving away free fish suppers to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The award-winning Redcloak Fish Bar has hidden 20 WWII-inspired ration books across the Aberdeenshire town.

Those who find the books are entitled to a free standard fish supper at the popular chipper, which includes their largest fish portion and chips.

Owner Jamie Russo, 23 – who took over the premises in May 2023 – said the initiative is a way to “give back to the brilliant community.”

Redcloak Fish Bar owner Jamie Russo. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Free D-Day fish suppers at Stonehaven’s Redcloak Fish Bar

He said that “fish and chips played a great part in the war.”

He told The P&J: “Fish and chips wasn’t rationed, and Winston Churchill called it ‘the good companions,’ using the meal as a moral boost for families and troops.

One of the ration books was found at a post box. Image: Ann-Marie Yates

“It was also a code word for British soldiers during the landings; one would say ‘fish’ and the other would reply ‘chips’, so they knew it was a friendly soldier and not an enemy.”

The young owner, who gave away 750 free kids’ meals last summer, added that today is an opportunity to say “thank you to all the soldiers that fought for our future.”

Random giveaways and piper band tonight at Stonehaven chipper

In addition to the ration books, Mr Russo explained they will also be doing random giveaways tonight.

“We’ve got timers set and when they go off people at the till will get a free fish supper,” he said.

The Redcloak Fish Bar in Stonehaven is doing a special celebration of the D-Day 80th anniversary. Image: Redcloak Fish Bar

He added that they will also have a local piper band performing to remember Mad Piper Bill Millin and the other soldiers in Normandy.

Dunnottar Pipes and Drums will perform outside the chipper between 5:30pm and 6pm today.

“Everyone is more than welcome to come and enjoy the music,” the owner said.

Ration books are a ‘fantastic idea’

Some of the hidden ration books have already been found.

Stonehaven resident Ann-Marie Yates was excited to discover one of the cards on the post box outside the chipper while posting a letter last night.

She told The Press and Journal: “I thought it was a lovely gesture that also raises awareness of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, keeping our history alive.

She continued: “We’re going to have a fish supper on Friday night as a wonderful treat and we’re looking forward to it.

“I think this is a fantastic idea from the Redcloak Chipper.”

Conversation