Stonehaven chipper turns back time with ration books for free fish suppers on D-Day anniversary

A Stonehaven chipper is giving away free fish suppers to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The award-winning Redcloak Fish Bar has hidden 20 WWII-inspired ration books across the Aberdeenshire town.

Those who find the books are entitled to a free standard fish supper at the popular chipper, which includes their largest fish portion and chips.

Owner Jamie Russo, 23 – who took over the premises in May 2023 – said the initiative is a way to “give back to the brilliant community.”

Free D-Day fish suppers at Stonehaven’s Redcloak Fish Bar

He said that “fish and chips played a great part in the war.”

He told The P&J: “Fish and chips wasn’t rationed, and Winston Churchill called it ‘the good companions,’ using the meal as a moral boost for families and troops.

“It was also a code word for British soldiers during the landings; one would say ‘fish’ and the other would reply ‘chips’, so they knew it was a friendly soldier and not an enemy.”

The young owner, who gave away 750 free kids’ meals last summer, added that today is an opportunity to say “thank you to all the soldiers that fought for our future.”

Random giveaways and piper band tonight at Stonehaven chipper

In addition to the ration books, Mr Russo explained they will also be doing random giveaways tonight.

“We’ve got timers set and when they go off people at the till will get a free fish supper,” he said.

He added that they will also have a local piper band performing to remember Mad Piper Bill Millin and the other soldiers in Normandy.

Dunnottar Pipes and Drums will perform outside the chipper between 5:30pm and 6pm today.

“Everyone is more than welcome to come and enjoy the music,” the owner said.

Ration books are a ‘fantastic idea’

Some of the hidden ration books have already been found.

Stonehaven resident Ann-Marie Yates was excited to discover one of the cards on the post box outside the chipper while posting a letter last night.

She told The Press and Journal: “I thought it was a lovely gesture that also raises awareness of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, keeping our history alive.

She continued: “We’re going to have a fish supper on Friday night as a wonderful treat and we’re looking forward to it.

“I think this is a fantastic idea from the Redcloak Chipper.”