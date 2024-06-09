Steven Ferguson outlines Ross County’s challenges in sustaining Premiership football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Ferguson outlines Ross County’s challenges in sustaining Premiership football

County are approaching their 12th season in the top-flight out of the last 13 years.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS

Steven Ferguson insists Ross County cannot lose sight of the challenges involved in sustaining Premiership football.

The Staggies came through a second successive play-off to secure top-flight football for the 12th season out of the last 13.

With Dundee United returning to the Premiership, and last season’s underachievers Aberdeen and Hibernian under new management, Ferguson expects the league to be as difficult as ever.

While taking pride in the Staggies’ long-lasting stay in the top-flight, he says keeping the Dingwall outfit competing among Scotland’s elite is getting harder.

Ferguson said: “With every football club, no matter what league they are in and where they are in their history, there are always real challenges.

“It’s a testament to the football club, the chairman, and to how we have done things over 12 of the last 13 years in the Premiership, that we are still fighting in there.

Ross County chief executive, alongside chairman Roy MacGregor.
Ross County chief executive, alongside chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS

“For us to continue to sustain that is really difficult.

“I found last year an exceptionally tough year, both on and off the pitch. To be honest, I’m not expecting anything different this year.

“Playing top-flight football in Scotland for Ross County has always been a massive challenge.

“I just feel that is getting harder. The gap between city clubs and community clubs is getting bigger.

“We envisage a real challenge both on and off the pitch.”

Staggies aiming to strike balance

The Staggies have released their season ticket package ahead of the new campaign, with the early bird period ending on Monday.

Prices have been increased by 10%, however Ferguson says club costs have risen by nearly 30% during the same period.

Ross County supporters during the play-off final against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

Ferguson says the Staggies are trying to strike a balancing act between providing good value for supporters, while also remaining as competitive as possible in the Premiership.

He added: “The landscape around how supporters engage on matchdays has definitely changed since Covid. We try to work with our supporters, regarding keeping costs as low as possible.

“I think we are probably one of the cheapest options for a season ticket to watch Premiership football in Scotland.

“We continually try and keep our retail prices as low as we can, in terms of strips and leisurewear.

Simon Murray among Ross County fans following the play-off win against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

“With the financial challenges, as well as challenges on the pitch, that becomes harder.

“We are striving to keep not only playing in the Premiership, but to compete in the Premiership.

“How does Ross County become sustainable, if the bar keeps getting raised on criteria?

“We want the best possible experience for our supporters – but it needs to be affordable, both for the supporter and the club.

“That’s what we are striving to try and get – and to try and compete at this level.”

Ferguson has sympathy for neighbours Caley Thistle

County’s neighbours Caley Thistle face the possibility of administration in the coming days – if they fail to secure fresh investment.

Inverness scrapped a highly-controversial plan to relocate their training base to Kelty, as they looked to make it easier to sign players following their relegation to League One.

Ferguson says County face the same geographical challenges, which puts a strain on the Staggies’ playing budget.

He added: “The situation around Inverness has been well documented and we have the same challenges.

The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caledonian Stadium. Image: SNS

“I feel for Inverness, and the city, because we all want to have our teams competing at the highest level we can.

“The reality is, for that to happen it costs a hell of a lot of money.

“The investment and input into the infrastructure, before you even get on to the pitch, is pretty seismic.

“We are the same in where we are geographically. Recruiting players and moving them to the area are all costs that Central Belt clubs don’t have the challenge of.

“The travel element is exactly the same for us as it is Inverness. We spend more time on a bus than any other club in the Premiership. Including our academy, we can have four buses on the road every week.

“We spend more time overnight in hotels than any other team in the Premiership.

“We understand that, and realise that if we want to compete in the Premiership, they are challenges we need embrace and find a best practice solution.”

