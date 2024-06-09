Steven Ferguson outlines Ross County’s challenges in sustaining Premiership football

Steven Ferguson insists Ross County cannot lose sight of the challenges involved in sustaining Premiership football.

The Staggies came through a second successive play-off to secure top-flight football for the 12th season out of the last 13.

With Dundee United returning to the Premiership, and last season’s underachievers Aberdeen and Hibernian under new management, Ferguson expects the league to be as difficult as ever.

While taking pride in the Staggies’ long-lasting stay in the top-flight, he says keeping the Dingwall outfit competing among Scotland’s elite is getting harder.

Ferguson said: “With every football club, no matter what league they are in and where they are in their history, there are always real challenges.

“It’s a testament to the football club, the chairman, and to how we have done things over 12 of the last 13 years in the Premiership, that we are still fighting in there.

“For us to continue to sustain that is really difficult.

“I found last year an exceptionally tough year, both on and off the pitch. To be honest, I’m not expecting anything different this year.

“Playing top-flight football in Scotland for Ross County has always been a massive challenge.

“I just feel that is getting harder. The gap between city clubs and community clubs is getting bigger.

“We envisage a real challenge both on and off the pitch.”

Staggies aiming to strike balance

The Staggies have released their season ticket package ahead of the new campaign, with the early bird period ending on Monday.

Prices have been increased by 10%, however Ferguson says club costs have risen by nearly 30% during the same period.

Ferguson says the Staggies are trying to strike a balancing act between providing good value for supporters, while also remaining as competitive as possible in the Premiership.

He added: “The landscape around how supporters engage on matchdays has definitely changed since Covid. We try to work with our supporters, regarding keeping costs as low as possible.

“I think we are probably one of the cheapest options for a season ticket to watch Premiership football in Scotland.

“We continually try and keep our retail prices as low as we can, in terms of strips and leisurewear.

“With the financial challenges, as well as challenges on the pitch, that becomes harder.

“We are striving to keep not only playing in the Premiership, but to compete in the Premiership.

“How does Ross County become sustainable, if the bar keeps getting raised on criteria?

“We want the best possible experience for our supporters – but it needs to be affordable, both for the supporter and the club.

“That’s what we are striving to try and get – and to try and compete at this level.”

Ferguson has sympathy for neighbours Caley Thistle

County’s neighbours Caley Thistle face the possibility of administration in the coming days – if they fail to secure fresh investment.

Inverness scrapped a highly-controversial plan to relocate their training base to Kelty, as they looked to make it easier to sign players following their relegation to League One.

Ferguson says County face the same geographical challenges, which puts a strain on the Staggies’ playing budget.

He added: “The situation around Inverness has been well documented and we have the same challenges.

“I feel for Inverness, and the city, because we all want to have our teams competing at the highest level we can.

“The reality is, for that to happen it costs a hell of a lot of money.

“The investment and input into the infrastructure, before you even get on to the pitch, is pretty seismic.

“We are the same in where we are geographically. Recruiting players and moving them to the area are all costs that Central Belt clubs don’t have the challenge of.

“The travel element is exactly the same for us as it is Inverness. We spend more time on a bus than any other club in the Premiership. Including our academy, we can have four buses on the road every week.

“We spend more time overnight in hotels than any other team in the Premiership.

“We understand that, and realise that if we want to compete in the Premiership, they are challenges we need embrace and find a best practice solution.”