Isle of Lewis man’s kind gesture during Euro 2024 immortalised in artwork

An Isle of Lewis man’s moment of kindness during Euro 2024 has been immortalised in artwork.

Ali Murray, from Ness, travelled to Germany to support Scotland in the tournament earlier this month.

During a spell of heavy rain, he stepped up to shelter and elderly man with an umbrella on the cobbled streets of Cologne.

This ‘kind gesture’ was captured on video which then went viral online after being shared by FC Cologne’s social media channels.

It now has 2.7 million views on X, formerly Twitter.

The 24-year-old told The Press and Journal the man gave him a “big smile and a thumbs up” while everyone around them applauded.

“It was amazing,” he added.

Scotland fan inspires artwork

The “wholesome” moment has now been used as the inspiration for an art print designed by German company, Hands of God.

Named “The Friendly Army”, the piece is described as the Berlin- based artists’ tribute to “the best fans in the world”.

Hands of God, run by friends and football fans Mathias Wolf and Elvir Osmanković, aims to celebrate iconic moments in sport.

“We always try to find and capture moments where something unusual or absurd has happened, or with a human touch, rather than scoring goals or winning a trophy,” Mathias said.

“That’s why we were very happy to see that moment with the two Scottish fans holding the umbrella for the old man in Cologne. That’s exactly what we’re looking for.

“We have illustrated them in our style to honour them with a little art monument.”

Spotted on the subway

A number of other members of the Tartan Army became aware of the artwork after seeing it on the subway in Germany.

Hand of God has been working with the company that produces content for one of the subway systems throughout Euro 2024.

“I think that is how the majority of Scottish fans picked it up,” he said. “They were travelling on the subway after games and saw it on the TV system.

“It’s been really fun and interesting to see how it moves to different bubbles and communities, and different countries. It’s great for us.”

Mathias has also been able to track Ali down on Instagram and has sent him a copy of the print to his home in Ness.

It is retailing for £35.

The 24-year-old said it was “surreal” seeing himself in the illustration.

“It looks really cool,” he said. “I remember seeing it and posted it on my own Instagram then everyone else started sharing it.

“It’s crazy that it’s on the trains too – I saw that and thought ‘what on earth’.

“A lot of people back home are aware of it too. I’ve seen myself everywhere, it’s surreal.”