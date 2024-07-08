Charlie Telfer reveals Ryan Christie role in settling him into Highlands following Ross County move

Charlie Telfer has revealed Ryan Christie played a key role in settling him into the Highlands following his switch to Ross County.

Midfielder Telfer has joined the Staggies on a one-year-deal, after impressing in training at Victoria Park following his departure from Championship club Airdrie.

Having been a highly-rated young prospect, who Dundee United paid £200,000 to sign from Rangers in 2014, Telfer gained international recognition with Scotland up to under-21 level.

During his time in the national team squad he came into contact with Christie, who had just joined Celtic from hometown club Caley Thistle.

Christie now plays for English Premier League side Bournemouth, and earned his 50th senior cap at this summer’s European Championships.

Telfer says Christie and his family have been quick to provide him with Highland hospitality to help him to settle into his new surroundings.

He said: “We went away with Scotland under-21s, we were away for four or five camps together.

“We became good friends and we have been ever since.

“I think he has got a few properties up here that he uses. He has always loved it – he’s a bit of a home guy.

“I went round for a few home cooked meals with his mum and dad, so it was nice for them to show me around.

“He was buzzing for me to be up here – albeit it’s maybe with a different team to the one he supports.”

Telfer ready for another tilt at Premiership

Telfer’s switch to Dingwall ends a nine-year absence from the top-flight, having fallen out of favour following a promising start to his United career.

After being released by the Tannadice club in 2017 he spent a season with Dutch club Almere City, before returning to Scotland with Morton.

Telfer joined Falkirk in 2019 where he spent three years, before joining Airdrie.

His spell at Excelsior Stadium has been highly successful, having secured promotion to the Championship 12 months ago, before going on to win the SPFL Trust Trophy and earning a crack at the Premiership play-offs.

At 29, Telfer feels he is ready for another shot at top-flight football after being handed his opportunity by Staggies boss Don Cowie.

Telfer, who played in the Staggies’ pre-season victory over Brora Rangers on Saturday, added: “When I moved to Dundee United when I was younger I really enjoyed it. I thought I was ready for it.

“I did well in the first season, but I was maybe just a bit young and naive at the time. In the second season it just didn’t really work out.

“It has taken a wee while, I have dropped down a couple of leagues but now I am back.

“I’m just so excited to play different teams and face the challenge that it is.

“Throughout the summer I had a few chats with Don. He was really honest.

“As soon as there was a bit of interest it was a no-brainer for me. The opportunity itself was something I couldn’t turn down.

“At my age I just want to play at the highest level and show what I can do.”

Midfielder feels transformed following ankle operation

Telfer insists a key turning point in his career came four years ago, when he underwent surgery on an ankle ligament issue which had been bothering him throughout his career.

He added: “I had an issue with my ankle for years, which I sorted in 2020.

“I just feel since then, I have felt like a completely different player.

“I tore my ligaments in my first year playing full-time when I was 19. It took nearly six or seven years to get it sorted, but at the time I didn’t realise it was plaguing me as much as it was.

“Falkirk at the time were fantastic – they put me to a specialist in Edinburgh. I think it’s actually the one the club uses down there as well.

“It was done and dusted within about two months after the op was done.

“It wasn’t as if I was in and out of specialists. We just inspected it, found I had no ligament in my ankle, and it was just a matter of getting it done.

“Since then, I think the way I’m playing and the way I feel on the pitch is just night and day.

“I’m not young any more, but I still feel I’ve got many years to give. This opportunity is perfect for me.”