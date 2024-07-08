Charlie Telfer reveals Ryan Christie role in settling him into Highlands following Ross County move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Telfer reveals Ryan Christie role in settling him into Highlands following Ross County move

Midfielder Telfer played alongside former Caley Thistle player Christie in Scotland's under-21s squad.

By Andy Skinner
Ryan Christie and Charlie Telfer during a Scotland under-21s training camp in 2015. Image: SNS
Ryan Christie and Charlie Telfer during a Scotland under-21s training camp in 2015. Image: SNS

Charlie Telfer has revealed Ryan Christie played a key role in settling him into the Highlands following his switch to Ross County.

Midfielder Telfer has joined the Staggies on a one-year-deal, after impressing in training at Victoria Park following his departure from Championship club Airdrie.

Having been a highly-rated young prospect, who Dundee United paid £200,000 to sign from Rangers in 2014, Telfer gained international recognition with Scotland up to under-21 level.

During his time in the national team squad he came into contact with Christie, who had just joined Celtic from hometown club Caley Thistle.

Christie now plays for English Premier League side Bournemouth, and earned his 50th senior cap at this summer’s European Championships.

Ryan Christie in action for Scotland against Germany at Euro 2024. Image: Shutterstock.

Telfer says Christie and his family have been quick to provide him with Highland hospitality to help him to settle into his new surroundings.

He said: “We went away with Scotland under-21s, we were away for four or five camps together.

“We became good friends and we have been ever since.

Ryan Christie and Charlie Telfer during a training session with Scotland under-21s in 2015. Image: SNS

“I think he has got a few properties up here that he uses. He has always loved it – he’s a bit of a home guy.

“I went round for a few home cooked meals with his mum and dad, so it was nice for them to show me around.

“He was buzzing for me to be up here – albeit it’s maybe with a different team to the one he supports.”

Telfer ready for another tilt at Premiership

Telfer’s switch to Dingwall ends a nine-year absence from the top-flight, having fallen out of favour following a promising start to his United career.

After being released by the Tannadice club in 2017 he spent a season with Dutch club Almere City, before returning to Scotland with Morton.

Telfer joined Falkirk in 2019 where he spent three years, before joining Airdrie.

His spell at Excelsior Stadium has been highly successful, having secured promotion to the Championship 12 months ago, before going on to win the SPFL Trust Trophy and earning a crack at the Premiership play-offs.

Charlie Telfer, left, in action for Airdrie against Inverness in January. Image: SNS

At 29, Telfer feels he is ready for another shot at top-flight football after being handed his opportunity by Staggies boss Don Cowie.

Telfer, who played in the Staggies’ pre-season victory over Brora Rangers on Saturday, added: “When I moved to Dundee United when I was younger I really enjoyed it. I thought I was ready for it.

“I did well in the first season, but I was maybe just a bit young and naive at the time. In the second season it just didn’t really work out.

Charlie Telfer celebrates scoring for Dundee United against St Mirren in 2014. Image: SNS

“It has taken a wee while, I have dropped down a couple of leagues but now I am back.

“I’m just so excited to play different teams and face the challenge that it is.

“Throughout the summer I had a few chats with Don. He was really honest.

“As soon as there was a bit of interest it was a no-brainer for me. The opportunity itself was something I couldn’t turn down.

“At my age I just want to play at the highest level and show what I can do.”

Midfielder feels transformed following ankle operation

Telfer insists a key turning point in his career came four years ago, when he underwent surgery on an ankle ligament issue which had been bothering him throughout his career.

He added: “I had an issue with my ankle for years, which I sorted in 2020.

“I just feel since then, I have felt like a completely different player.

Charlie Telfer in action for Ross County against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.

“I tore my ligaments in my first year playing full-time when I was 19. It took nearly six or seven years to get it sorted, but at the time I didn’t realise it was plaguing me as much as it was.

“Falkirk at the time were fantastic – they put me to a specialist in Edinburgh. I think it’s actually the one the club uses down there as well.

“It was done and dusted within about two months after the op was done.

“It wasn’t as if I was in and out of specialists. We just inspected it, found I had no ligament in my ankle, and it was just a matter of getting it done.

“Since then, I think the way I’m playing and the way I feel on the pitch is just night and day.

“I’m not young any more, but I still feel I’ve got many years to give. This opportunity is perfect for me.”

Conversation