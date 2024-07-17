Stornoway teenager Andrew Macleod, 19, eager to grasp Ross County chance after making debut

Andrew Macleod knows he cannot take his place in Ross County’s first team for granted after making his senior debut for the club.

Midfielder Macleod was handed a starting berth by Staggies boss Don Cowie in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup opener against Stranraer.

It followed Macleod’s impressive performances for the Dingwall side in pre-season matches against Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin.

By his own admission, Macleod took time to settle into his competitive debut against the Blues, but grew into the game before being replaced by fellow teenager Jamie Williamson with 20 minutes remaining.

Macleod, who is from Stornoway, knows he must work hard to keep himself in the Ross County first team.

The 19-year-old said: “The first appearance is always the best one, but in the grand scheme of things I want to make multiple appearances.

“I don’t just want one against my name, so I’ve got to kick on from here.

“It’s about trying to impress the manager in every game. I don’t think Saturday was my best performance, but all I can do is try to impress each time I get given an opportunity.

“There’s no point in getting an opportunity and not taking it. You’ve got to grab it with both hands, and make sure you perform to the best of your abilities.”

Teenager hoping for Championship test against Raith Rovers

Macleod is hoping for more game time this weekend, when County host Raith Rovers in a re-run of last season’s Premiership play-off – which the Staggies won 6-1 on aggregate.

County face another Championship test away to Hamilton Accies next Tuesday, before finishing their Group H campaign at home to League Two side Stirling Albion.

Macleod is eager to test himself further, adding: “It’s another step up. We were up against a League Two side on Saturday, and now we’ve got two Championship teams.

“Even training with the boys develops me.

“Hopefully there are some more opportunities, but I need to deserve them first.

“The manager said he is going to give us opportunities. It’s up to us to take it, but so far he has definitely given us chances and enough minutes to prove that we belong in this environment.”

Macleod enjoyed a successful spell on loan with Highland League side Nairn County last season, which he feels has been a crucial part of his development since first joining the Staggies’ academy six years ago.

He added: “I first came over when I was 13. I was coming over from Stornoway every weekend until I signed full-time, when I was 17.

“This is my third year full-time now. It has been a long journey, but hopefully it continues a long way.

“I think going to Nairn has made a massive improvement in my game. Not just technically, but physically men’s football is totally different to youth football.

“The Highland League especially is an unforgiving league, but it stands you in good stead for opportunities you get.”

Cowie encouraged by youngsters’ progress

Staggies boss Cowie has been encouraged by Macleod’s progress, and is keen to provide a pathway for all of the Staggies’ young prospects.

Along with Macleod, Williamson, Dylan Smith, Connall Ewan, George Robesten and Logan Ross are also pushing for a first-team spot.

Cowie added: “I thought he struggled a little bit at the beginning of the game, just to get up to the speed, but as the game went on you could see confidence was starting to come.

“I have said it many times – I believe in the group of young players that we’ve got coming through at the club. It’s about them taking their opportunities.

“They are in and around the first team, training every day, and we all know what they are capable of doing. They will be very much part of the group going forward.”