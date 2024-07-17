Steven Hislop conflicted as angry Inverness fans decide whether to attend Caledonian Stadium double-header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Hislop conflicted as angry Inverness fans decide whether to attend Caledonian Stadium double-header

Caley Thistle are getting set for Premier Sports Cup home games against Bonnyrigg Rose and Arbroath.

By Paul Chalk
Many Caley Thistle fans won't be going to this weekend's game against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
Many Caley Thistle fans won't be going to this weekend's game against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.

Steven Hislop says Caley Thistle fans are in “a catch-22 situation” as they decide whether to buy tickets for their back-to-back home Premier Sports Cup games.

Inverness, who lost their opening League Cup group match at Annan last weekend, return to action on Saturday against League Two visitors Bonnyrigg Rose.

ICT, who dropped to League One in May via the relegation play-offs, have had a torrid summer since, with financial turmoil, ex-players hitting out and boardroom upheaval.

Investment from the US seems on course to happen within weeks, but sections of the support say they want to see more changes at the club before they will be willing to go and watch their side, who will have a strong young local element this term.

Former Caley Thistle striker Steven Hislop.
Former Inverness striker Steven Hislop.

‘With two home games coming up, fans might want to see what younger players are like’

Former Caley Jags striker Hislop, who helped guide the club into the top-flight 20 years ago, said: “It’s a catch-22 situation for fans.

“I completely understand their frustration. It’s like a protest – but they are not helping the club if there are no funds available.

“It’s a young team, who need as much backing as they can get.

“I can totally see both sides of the coin. It’s fans’ prerogative as to what they do.

“Hopefully with these two home games coming up, the fans might want to see what many of these younger players are like.

“The club thought they were getting some money from the battery farm project and there are reports in investment looming, but the club need to just think of the here and now on the pitch.”

Bonnyrigg are ‘not here on a jolly’

Hislop, who was assistant manager of Tranent in the Lowland League until last year, used to lock horns with Rose, so he knows what kind of challenge they’ll present to ICT this weekend – just a year after the Highlanders won 2-1 in the same fixture.

He said: “I know Bonnyrigg and their manager (Calum Elliot) well – and they’re fighters.

“They’re not coming up the A9 for a jolly. They will want to show that last Saturday’s defeat Dundee was a one-off. They had a better performance against Annan on Tuesday and they will want to build upon that.

“Games against Annan and Inverness are better tests for Bonnyrigg, who are in League Two. They’ll be looking to be top four this season and challenge for promotion.

“It’s also a test of character for the young Inverness boys, to show what they can do. It won’t be a given that they’ll win, so they will have to roll their sleeves up and show their worth ahead of what could be a tough season.

“League One for Inverness will be tough. It has teams of hardened seasoned pros.

“Most of these Premier Sports Cup ties are tricky. Yes, there are the odd results like Dundee winning 7-1 against Bonnyrigg and East Kilbride losing 8-0 at Airdrie, but I think this will be a good game. It will be a battle.”

The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS

Focus solely on beating Bonnyrigg

With seven clubs in their league playing on synthetic surfaces, Inverness might well relish having a home match this weekend – if the grass is in good order after their challenging summer.

Hislop says Duncan Ferguson’s team should enjoy the experience of being the hosts and focus on the job in hand to collect three points.

He added: “I know Duncan has voiced concern about the pitch this weekend.

“It doesn’t bother me one way or another whether teams play on plastic or grass.

“I always think football should be played on grass, but I understand teams in Scotland play on plastic to bring in revenue.

“Caley Thistle were close to being on plastic had they opted to train at Kelty Hearts – as was their plan. Thankfully, people saw sense with that one.

“All Caley Thistle need to worry about is what lies ahead of them at 3pm on Saturday.”

ICT’s next Premier Sports Cup tie is on Tuesday when their League One rivals Arbroath come calling before the round off against top-flight Dundee at Brechin next Saturday.

