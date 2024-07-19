Connor Scully calls on Cove Rangers to respond after brutal midweek League Cup loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Connor Scully calls on Cove Rangers to respond after brutal midweek League Cup loss

The Aberdeen side face Forfar Athletic in their second Premier Sports Cup Group E encounter.

By Callum Law
Cove Rangers' Connor Scully
Connor Scully is looking for a positive response from Cove Rangers when they play Forfar Athletic.

Cove Rangers stalwart Connor Scully is determined to prove their heavy season-opening defeat to Spartans was a one-off.

The Aberdeen outfit face Forfar Athletic at Station Park tomorrow afternoon in their second match in Group E of the Premier Sports Cup.

Cove began their 2024-25 campaign with a 5-0 group loss to Spartans on Tuesday night.

Midfielder Scully was shocked by the scoreline, but is eager to respond in a positive manner against the Loons, who are in League Two, a division below League One Cove.

The 31-year-old, who has been at Cove for 13 years, said: “The defeat on Tuesday and the manner of it was a shock.

“I wouldn’t want to take anything away from Spartans because they were brilliant.

“When you take in new players, it can take time to gel as a team and I think we’re going through that just now.

“But coming off the back of a good pre-season, we were looking to perform a lot better than we did.

Connor Scully in action for Cove.

“We need to make sure that doesn’t happen again, especially at home- we want to make sure the Balmoral Stadium is a fortress for us.

“We weren’t at the races on Tuesday night. It was a one-off and hopefully we show that to be the case against Forfar.

“It’s the old cliche that you’re only as good as your last game and we’ve got a chance to rectify that.

“The players were hurting after the result against Spartans. We weren’t expecting it and we want to rectify things.

“We need to put in a really good performance and make sure we’re on it.”

Flexibility no issue for Scully

Scully lined up on the left of midfield in midweek and has demonstrated his versatility over his many seasons at Cove.

He has also played at left-back and in central midfield, and says he is happy to take on any role for the benefit of the team.

Scully added: “I’m happy enough to play anywhere, whether it’s left-back, left midfield, sitting midfield or further forward.

“On the day I’m happy to play wherever suits the team best – I think the manager knows what he’ll get from me in various positions.

“I’ve been reasonably consistent over the years in various positions.

“I like going forward and I feel I’m good going forward, but I’m happy to play anywhere.

“You pick things up over time by playing in different positions, and I know my role and what I’ve got to do in various positions.”

More from Cove Rangers FC

Connor Scully is looking for a positive response from Cove Rangers when they play Forfar Athletic.
Paul Hartley says Cove Rangers have 'a lot of work to do' after starting…
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers won't 'rush' more signings after adding Highland League hitman Grady McGrath and…
Connor Scully is looking for a positive response from Cove Rangers when they play Forfar Athletic.
Cove Rangers sign Cole Donaldson and assess last season's Highland League top scorer
Connor Scully is looking for a positive response from Cove Rangers when they play Forfar Athletic.
SPFL and SWPL fixtures revealed as Aberdeen handed Monday evening meeting against St Johnstone…
Connor Scully is looking for a positive response from Cove Rangers when they play Forfar Athletic.
Declan Glass becomes Cove Rangers' first signing of the summer
Connor Scully is looking for a positive response from Cove Rangers when they play Forfar Athletic.
Clyde snap up Cove Rangers striker on a one-year deal
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
Aberdeen's Premier Sports Cup fixture dates confirmed - and Jimmy Thelin's first game in…
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds.
Mark Reynolds leads eight-player exodus from Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley shouts instructions from the touchline.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley vows lessons must be learned after play-offs chase ended
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley shouts instructions from the touchline.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley weary of defensive Groundhog Day

Conversation