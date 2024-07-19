Connor Scully calls on Cove Rangers to respond after brutal midweek League Cup loss

Cove Rangers stalwart Connor Scully is determined to prove their heavy season-opening defeat to Spartans was a one-off.

The Aberdeen outfit face Forfar Athletic at Station Park tomorrow afternoon in their second match in Group E of the Premier Sports Cup.

Cove began their 2024-25 campaign with a 5-0 group loss to Spartans on Tuesday night.

Midfielder Scully was shocked by the scoreline, but is eager to respond in a positive manner against the Loons, who are in League Two, a division below League One Cove.

The 31-year-old, who has been at Cove for 13 years, said: “The defeat on Tuesday and the manner of it was a shock.

“I wouldn’t want to take anything away from Spartans because they were brilliant.

“When you take in new players, it can take time to gel as a team and I think we’re going through that just now.

“But coming off the back of a good pre-season, we were looking to perform a lot better than we did.

“We need to make sure that doesn’t happen again, especially at home- we want to make sure the Balmoral Stadium is a fortress for us.

“We weren’t at the races on Tuesday night. It was a one-off and hopefully we show that to be the case against Forfar.

“It’s the old cliche that you’re only as good as your last game and we’ve got a chance to rectify that.

“The players were hurting after the result against Spartans. We weren’t expecting it and we want to rectify things.

“We need to put in a really good performance and make sure we’re on it.”

Flexibility no issue for Scully

Scully lined up on the left of midfield in midweek and has demonstrated his versatility over his many seasons at Cove.

He has also played at left-back and in central midfield, and says he is happy to take on any role for the benefit of the team.

Scully added: “I’m happy enough to play anywhere, whether it’s left-back, left midfield, sitting midfield or further forward.

“On the day I’m happy to play wherever suits the team best – I think the manager knows what he’ll get from me in various positions.

“I’ve been reasonably consistent over the years in various positions.

“I like going forward and I feel I’m good going forward, but I’m happy to play anywhere.

“You pick things up over time by playing in different positions, and I know my role and what I’ve got to do in various positions.”