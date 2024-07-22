Ross County’s Connor Randall looks for more cause to celebrate following birth of his first child

Ross County’s Connor Randall hopes Premier Sports Cup success can give him extra reason to celebrate following the birth of his first child.

Randall was back in the Staggies’ side for Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Raith Rovers, after missing their Group H opener against Stranraer.

The 28-year-old did not make the 538-mile round trip on that occasion, as his partner Grace gave birth to their daughter Saylor on the day of the game.

Following a buoyant week, Randall is determined to move a step closer to reaching the knockout stage of the cup with a third straight win over Hamilton Accies on Tuesday.

He said: “It has been different. Last Saturday my daughter was born, which is a life-changing thing.

“She is fantastic, we are all delighted. Everyone is doing well.

“I was lacking a bit of sleep at the start of the week, but luckily I got myself in the spare room to get a good sleep the night before the game.

“To get the three points on Saturday rounded off a good week for me and my family.

“It’s amazing. She is brilliant. It’s a feeling you can’t explain until it happens.”

County in pole position in Group H

Randall was thrilled to get the victory over Championship runners-up Raith on Saturday, courtesy of George Harmon’s late strike.

The Englishman is encouraged with the way his side have come through their early-season tests so far – to put themselves in the driving seat to qualify.

He added: “It can end up very tight in the group, but we are getting the points and taking points off them as well.

“It’s an important competition for us. It’s early on, it’s the second competitive game, so the lads are still finding fitness levels and looking to improve on that for the start of the season.

“These games are vitally important, so to get the three points – I think we can be pleased.

“Hamilton is going to be a good test. Last season, they were very good. We saw them in the play-off final against Inverness and they were fantastic.

“We want to come through it, win the games and win the group. We can then pick that standard up going into the league.”

Randall embracing armband opportunity

Randall was handed the captain’s armband on Saturday, with the role currently vacant following Jack Baldwin’s departure to Northampton Town.

Having joined the Staggies in 2020 from Bulgarian side Arda Kardzhali, former Liverpool midfielder Randall feels his leadership credentials have strengthened during his time in the Highlands.

Randall added: “To have the armband is a privilege, to have that trust to lead a club that means a lot to me. I have been here a while.

“It’s good to lead the lads out, but we will see what happens.

“When you have been somewhere for a while, like I have here now, naturally you step into those kind of roles.

“I would like to think in the last few years I have been trying to be a leader in different ways in the changing room.

“That steps into your game, and it matures and improves you. We’ve got a good group of lads with a few leaders in there.”

No captaincy announcement made yet, says Cowie

Staggies manager Don Cowie, who could feature forward Ronan Hale for the first time against Accies, says he has yet to confirm the permanent captaincy.

He added: “It’s not something I have addressed with the group, in terms of who will be the leader moving forward.

“We all know what Connor has done for this football club, in terms of what he has given for the last three seasons.

“He has racked up a number of appearances, and he’s one of the leaders within the dressing room.

“I don’t think it will be too far away from someone like Connor being captain. But it’s not something I have nailed down.”