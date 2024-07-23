Don Cowie says Ross County had to find way to win against Hamilton Accies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie says Ross County had to find way to win against Hamilton Accies

County are now on the brink of reaching the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

By Andy Skinner
Ronan Hale celebrates his debut goal for Ross County against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Don Cowie felt Ross County navigated the challenge of Hamilton Accies without being at their best at New Douglas Park.

The Staggies had to come from behind in their Premier Sports Cup group tie, after former Staggies striker Oli Shaw gave the home side the lead.

Quickfire goals from debutant Ronan Hale and Jordan White turned the game in the Staggies’ favour however, to make it three wins from three.

The victory puts the Staggies three points clear of Raith Rovers in top spot in Group H, meaning they need just a point at home to League Two side Stirling Albion on Saturday to progress as group winners.

After overcoming back-to-back Championship opponents, County will set their sights on claiming the victory against Alan Maybury’s men to finish the group on maximum points, which would likely assure them of a seeding in the last-16.

Cowie was thrilled to secure the victory, but admitted it was far from pretty.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Cowie said: “I’m delighted we have won the game – it was a really difficult game. Credit to Hamilton, I thought they were very good.

“We struggled at times, but what’s important is we won the game – and that’s three games on the trot now.

“I didn’t think at that time in the game we deserved to be ahead, but it’s a good trait to have when you’re maybe struggling within the game.

“We are an honest group, we realise when we need to improve and get better. But at the same time I’m delighted to be top of the table.”

Cowie was thrilled to see debutant Hale and on-form attacker White come up with the goods, adding: “We know what Ronan is capable of, he’s a goalscorer. It was a fantastic finish from him, and it came at a really important time for us in terms of getting back in the game.

“It’s another goal for Jordan, four in three is a great start for him and it keeps that momentum going. It proved to be the winner for us, so it was another really important goal.”

County made the trip to New Douglas Park for the first time since they were knocked out of the Scottish Cup on penalties in January 2023.

Cowie was up against a familiar face in Accies boss John Rankin, who he forged a formidable partnership alongside at both the Staggies and Caley Thistle during their playing days.

The main talking point from Cowie’s team selection was the inclusion of striker Hale for the first time, following his move from Cliftonville.

Ross County forward Ronan Hale. Image: SNS

Hale started in a three-pronged attack alongside Jordan White and Alex Samuel, who was also back in the side. Hale and Samuel were among six changes from Saturday’s 2-1 win against Raith, along with Jack Hamilton, Ryan Leak, Josh Reid and Michee Efete.

Staggies had to overcome slow start

Accies made a dream start on 11 minutes however when County skipper Connor Randall played a slack pass towards Akil Wright which was intercepted by Shaw, who rifled a low effort past goalkeeper Hamilton.

Randall attempted to redeem himself two minutes later, but fizzed a strike just over after James Brown’s corner was cleared into his path.

The Staggies levelled in stunning style on 25 minutes however, with Hale taking little time to stamp his mark. Leak’s cross was nodded on by Wright, with Hale delightfully guiding the ball into the far corner with an instinctive first-time finish from just inside the box.

Leak was once again the provider when County turned the game on its head two minutes later. In a crowded penalty area which followed a set-piece, Leak lofted a ball into the middle where White was on hand to nod home his fourth goal of the season off the inside of the post.

Jordan White celebrates scoring against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

County looked to have recovered from their shaky start, with Reid inches from making it three on 34 minutes when he struck an effort off the bar after cutting in from the left.

Cowie shook up his side at half-time, with goalscorer Hale and Charlie Telfer making way for Andrew Macleod and Victor Loturi.

Macleod was involved early on, when he delivered a fine ball for Samuel who struck straight at goalkeeper Charlie Albinson.

Accies made a late surge following a raft of substitutions on the hour mark and came closest to a leveller through Nikolay Todorov, who initially hit the post after meeting a delivery from the right on 67 minutes, before lashing a close-range effort into the side-netting moments later.

Substitute Eamonn Brophy passed up two late chances to seal County’s victory, but the Dingwall men held on.

Conversation