Ross County’s Premier Sports Cup seeding prospects explained – as Don Cowie vows to attack Stirling Albion

Don Cowie insists a potential race to claim a seeded spot in the Premier Sports Cup last-16 will not alter Ross County’s approach against Stirling Albion.

The Staggies need just a point against their League Two opponents in order to progress as Group H winners, although the Dingwall side are targeting their fourth successive win in the section.

County are among four sides on course to win their group with maximum points, however only three seeded places are available in the second round.

Should all four teams win their final group match it would come down to goal difference.

Aberdeen and Dundee both have significantly higher tallies but Livingston – who host Spartans – are only one goal better off.

Cowie insists the permutations will not alter his strategy against the Binos.

He said: “It’s a really important game for us. We want to finish with 12 points and be at the top. That’s the challenge laid down to the group.

“Over time, I think we have shown that, especially at home, we have been very good.

“We attack every game we go into. When you play against any opposition, they make it difficult for you, that’s part of it.

“Saturday will be no different. The full focus is on getting four wins out of four, and we will see where that takes us.”

Staggies striving for higher levels

Cowie takes encouragement from the fact his side have maintained a 100% record throughout a difficult group section up to this point.

The Staggies boss feels his side have further levels to reach, adding: “It’s a good habit to be in, winning games of football.

“We have had a really challenging group. We went all the way down to Stranraer for a tough game, and we have played Raith Rovers and Hamilton – two Championship teams back-to-back.

“We have come out of that with nine points which I’m delighted with, but as I have said to the group we need to be better and we need to improve.

“The main positive is we have won every game. There have been spells in all three games which we need to do better and improve.

“It’s still really early. We only had a four-week break, after being in the play-offs last year.

“There has been a bit of transition within the squad, with the amount of loans and players that left the club.

“It’s about trying to get the new players into the way we work. Sometimes it takes time, but at the same time we’ve managed to get nine points. That’s the real positive.”

Grieves and Hale in line for first Dingwall outings

Cowie could hand a debut to attacking midfielder Jack Grieves, who joined on a season-long loan from Watford earlier this week.

The Staggies boss also hopes to further involve striker Ronan Hale, who made a goalscoring start to his County career against Hamilton Accies before being withdrawn at half-time.

Cowie added: “It was always in my head that he wasn’t going to play the whole game. At half-time I felt we had to change the shape a little bit, because Hamilton were having the better of the half.

“I thought I was just as well doing it at half-time. It wasn’t a reflection of Ronan in terms of what he had done in the game.

“He will be ready to go again on Saturday.

“We are a bit light in terms of numbers. The younger players have been a massive part of the last three games, and I still see that being the case going forward.

“But we need to add a bit more strength in depth.”