Fort William and Glasgow Mid Argyll gear up for Balliemore Cup final

Both managers are after a reaction from their players following defeats last weekend.  

Fort William co-manager Alan Knox. Image: Neil Paterson.
By Alasdair Bruce

Fort William and Glasgow Mid Argyll vie for the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup, shinty’s intermediate trophy, in the final at Spean Bridge on Saturday.

Fort William lost out to Col Glen and co-manager Alan Knox said: “We’ll have players back for the final which helps as Sean Maclellan is over a virus while Hamish Shaw, Johnny Forster, Lewis Clark and Calum Shepherd also return.

“Craig MacDonald misses out through injury but we’ll hopefully have him back in a fortnight while Graham Campbell and Ali Macrae are on holiday. We’ll have a big support and it’s a chance to lift a cup.”

GMA boss Alan MacRae said: “We really didn’t do ourselves justice last week, and that’s taking nothing away from Oban Camanachd who were quality.

“We’d just have liked to have given them a harder test.

“We’re looking forward to the final and waiting on late fitness tests on John Don MacKenzie and Calum McLay, who picked up injuries last weekend, but we’re hopeful on both.

“Cammie McCue is still suspended and young Milo Menzies, who was under consideration following a good performance against Inverness, unfortunately broke his thumb at the National Shinty Camp.”

Beauly’s Finlay ‘stork’ MacLennan gets airbourne with Ruaridh Ralston (Glasgow Mid Argyll). Image: Neil Paterson.

Kings can go top

Kingussie can wrestle back top spot in the Mowi Premiership from Caberfeidh if they take something from their match at Kyles Athletic.

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick said: “Thomas Borthwick is still out with a shoulder problem while Liam Borthwick remains troubled by injury. Lee Bain is also unavailable this weekend.”

Kyles player-coach Roddy MacDonald: “We’ll be along the same lines as last week, so we’ll have a strong enough starting 12.

“Kingussie are flying, but we’ll look to make it difficult for them.

“We’ll really go for it to try and get more points on the board, and hopefully they’ll have one eye on the big cup ties they have coming up.”

Newtonmore play Oban Camanachd without the injured Euan Dingwall.

More co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “Euan suffered a badly broken collarbone at Lochaber last week, so his season is over I’m afraid.

“Conor Jones misses out through a one-match suspension. Craig Ritchie and Iain Richardson also picked up knocks last weekend but I’m hopeful they’ll both be OK.

“We don’t have a second team fixture so one or two youngsters will get some first team experience such as Kyle Clark who came on against Lochaber and did very well and is just back from Ireland with Scotland under-17.”

Oban Camanachd boss Gareth Evans said: “James MacMillan should return but we’re missing Daniel Cameron, Gregor Macdonald and Alex Macdonald while Garry Lord’s doubtful due to work commitments.”

Inveraray visit Kilmallie in the Mowi National Division, buoyed by their 3-1 midweek win over Oban Celtic who featured Scottish Open champion golfer Bob MacIntyre in their side. Scott Dempster put Celtic ahead but Campbell Watt’s brace, either side of Fraser Watt’s goal, gave Inveraray victory.

Kilmallie’s Innes Blackhall completes his four-match ban while Inveraray’s Ross Montgomery is free of suspension.

Celtic are also back in action, travelling to Bute in a crucial relegation encounter.

Badenoch will meet Lochaber in the Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup final, surviving a second half comeback to defeat holders Skye 4-3.

Badenoch’s blistering start included a Kirsty Deans treble followed by Hope Borthwick’s goal, making it 4-0 at the break. Skye responded through Abby Maclean and Rhianna Kirk’s brace.

In the other semi-final, Lochaber edged Kinlochshiel 2-1 as Natallie MacDonald and Missey Howie cancelled out Lorna MacRae’s opener.

Skye’s Archie Millar bagged a match-winning 18-point haul, including a two-point winner in the final minute, as Scotland under-17 rounded off their Ri Cruden Ireland Tour with a dramatic 26-25 win over Wexford.

The young Scots, captained by Newtonmore’s Tristan Ross, enjoyed a 24-17 victory over Dublin in their opening match. The Scotland goal scorers over the two games were Kilmallie’s Shane O’Rua (3), and doubles from Oban Camanachd’s Matthew Sloss and Newtonmore’s Joe Coyle.

