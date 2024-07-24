Ross County set to sign Watford youngster Jack Grieves on season-long loan

Ross County are close to finalising a deal to sign Watford midfielder Jack Grieves on a season-long loan.

Attacking midfielder Grieves, 19, has been on the fringes of the Hornets’ side, having made five first team appearances.

He made his first start for his hometown club in a 1-0 Championship victory over Sunderland in April, and has been involved in the Hornets’ pre-season schedule.

Grieves has now travelled to Scotland to complete the move, and watched County’s 2-1 win over Hamilton Accies at New Douglas Park in the Premier Sports Cup.

He is expected to complete his switch to Dingwall over the next 24 hours.

Staggies boss Don Cowie spent two-and-a-half years with Watford during his playing career, between 2009 and 2011.

Grieves follows in the footsteps of Joseph Hungbo, who enjoyed a successful season-long loan at Victoria Park from the Hornets during the 2021-22 season.

During that campaign, winger Hungbo netted seven goals in 33 appearances to help the Staggies reach the top-six.

Hungbo subsequently earned a move to German side FC Nurnberg, but recently returned to England on a season-long loan with League One side Rotherham United.