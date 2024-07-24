Ross County set to sign Watford youngster Jack Grieves on season-long loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County set to sign Watford youngster Jack Grieves on season-long loan

Grieves, 19, has racked up five first-team appearances for the English Championship side.

By Andy Skinner
Jack Grieves. Image: Shutterstock.
Jack Grieves. Image: Shutterstock.

Ross County are close to finalising a deal to sign Watford midfielder Jack Grieves on a season-long loan.

Attacking midfielder Grieves, 19, has been on the fringes of the Hornets’ side, having made five first team appearances.

He made his first start for his hometown club in a 1-0 Championship victory over Sunderland in April, and has been involved in the Hornets’ pre-season schedule.

Jack Grieves. Image: Shutterstock.

Grieves has now travelled to Scotland to complete the move, and watched County’s 2-1 win over Hamilton Accies at New Douglas Park in the Premier Sports Cup.

He is expected to complete his switch to Dingwall over the next 24 hours.

Staggies boss Don Cowie spent two-and-a-half years with Watford during his playing career, between 2009 and 2011.

Grieves follows in the footsteps of Joseph Hungbo, who enjoyed a successful season-long loan at Victoria Park from the Hornets during the 2021-22 season.

Joseph Hungbo in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

During that campaign, winger Hungbo netted seven goals in 33 appearances to help the Staggies reach the top-six.

Hungbo subsequently earned a move to German side FC Nurnberg, but recently returned to England on a season-long loan with League One side Rotherham United.

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says Ross County had to find way to win against Hamilton Accies
Connor Randall in action against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Ross County's Connor Randall looks for more cause to celebrate following birth of his…
Ross County defender George Harmon. Image: SNS
George Harmon looks to finish Ross County's Premier Sports Cup section with a flourish
George Harmon celebrates his winning goal against Raith Rovers with James Brown. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says late victory over Raith Rovers sets up Ross County for remainder…
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie hopes to lay Premier Sports Cup run foundations in challenging group -…
Akil Wright in action for Ross County
Akil Wright on giving up English League One chance for Ross County move
Andrew Macleod in action for Ross County
Stornoway teenager Andrew Macleod, 19, eager to grasp Ross County chance after making debut
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Don Cowie backs Eamonn Brophy to thrive - while Ross County boss confirms no…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin after Saturday's 3-0 win at Queen of the South. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Will we see Bojan Miovski back to lead Aberdeen attack at East…
Ross County midfielder Scott Allardice. Image: SNS
Scott Allardice embracing fresh Ross County start following injury setback last season

Conversation