Don Cowie says Ross County strikers can fill Simon Murray void – but Josh Nisbet link wide of mark

Ross County boss Don Cowie is confident his strikers are showing they will rise to the challenge of filling the scoring void left by 23-goal forward Simon Murray.

The Dingwall club cruised into the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup by winning all four ties to secure a second round game at League Two Spartans.

Murray, who has returned to Premiership rivals Dundee, scored a hat-trick at the weekend as the Dark Blues beat Inverness 6-0 as they too went through with maximum points to line up a match against Airdrie.

Meanwhile, Ronan Hale, who has just joined County from Cliftonville, has scored three goals in two games including a double in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Stirling Albion.

Jordan White has begun this season in sizzling form, scoring twice in the 3-1 win at Stranraer, once in the 2-1 victory against Raith Rovers, and the winner against Accies last Tuesday.

Eamonn Brophy is also off the mark for County this term, as he netted the third goal at Stranraer.

Strikers up for the Murray challenge

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Saturday’s Premiership opener at Motherwell, Cowie said of Murray moving on: “Simon was a fantastic player for this club. He had an unbelievable season last year, scoring 23 goals and his all-round game and the way he conducted himself at the club.

“He is a big miss, but at the same time, it gives an opportunity for someone else.

“We had very good strikers at the club – Jordan White, Eamonn Brophy and Alex Samuel and we’re delighted to get Ronan Hale.

“There’s a void there and it’s up to them to put themselves forward to be that person.”

Cowie relishing shaping his squad

Last term, County, for the second year running, stayed up via the play-offs, as Cowie’s men delivered a 6-1 aggregate win over Raith Rovers.

It was a less tense affair than their nail-biting comeback win 12 months earlier against Partick Thistle in the same two-legged fixture.

Striker Hale was one of eight summer signings for County as Cowie gets used to being a manager in permanent charge after replacing Derek Adams in February.

He’s also signed goalkeeper Jack Hamilton, defenders Ricki Lamie, Akil Wright and Will Nightingale (on loan again from AFC Wimbledon), and midfielders Charlie Telfer, Jack Grieves (on loan from Watford) and Aidan Denholm (on loan from Hearts).

County are still in the market for more players, including a midfielder, but it is understood reports linking them to Australian international Josh Nisbet after his exit from Central Coast Mariners is wide of the mark.

Brother Paul Cowie ‘perfect’ for Ross County

And it’s a family affair at County this season after the boss recruited his younger brother Paul as first-team coach after he moved on from being Dundee United’s academy director.

He will also oversee the club’s performance analysis, following the departure of Enda Barron.

The manager explained the role reversal from when they were on the pitch as youngsters.

He said: “We’re two of four brothers and I’m the youngest, so I’m used to being the one getting kicked about, so it’s nice to be in control for a change.

“The four of us are very close and, for me, having three older brothers to look up to gave me a really good path for my journey and what I wanted to do in life. They have been an inspiration to me.

“As a club, we were a bit light in terms of our coaching staff.

“After looking into what we needed, Paul was the perfect candidate to come in. He’s probably getting used to his younger brother telling him what to do, but no we’re enjoying it so far.”

An ‘easy transition’ for Paul Cowie

Paul feels he’s been welcomed by the squad and Ross County staff.

He said: “We’ve been on the same page. It’s been an easy transition. Obviously, the relationship is there already, but the actual group have been excellent. I’ve really enjoyed it.

“We’ve been really open in getting to know each other.”