Don Cowie says Ross County strikers can fill Simon Murray void – but Josh Nisbet link wide of mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie says Ross County strikers can fill Simon Murray void – but Josh Nisbet link wide of mark

The Staggies manager praises last season's 23-goal forward, but his current attacking line are already showing form.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Ross County boss Don Cowie is confident his strikers are showing they will rise to the challenge of filling the scoring void left by 23-goal forward Simon Murray.

The Dingwall club cruised into the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup by winning all four ties to secure a second round game at League Two Spartans.

Murray, who has returned to Premiership rivals Dundee, scored a hat-trick at the weekend as the Dark Blues beat Inverness 6-0 as they too went through with maximum points to line up a match against Airdrie.

Meanwhile, Ronan Hale, who has just joined County from Cliftonville, has scored three goals in two games including a double in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Stirling Albion.

Jordan White has begun this season in sizzling form, scoring twice in the 3-1 win at Stranraer, once in the 2-1 victory against Raith Rovers, and the winner against Accies last Tuesday.

Eamonn Brophy is also off the mark for County this term, as he netted the third goal at Stranraer.

Ross County’s Jordan White celebrates scoring against Raith Rovers team-mates Eamonn Brophy and Victor Loturi earlier this month. Image: SNS

Strikers up for the Murray challenge

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Saturday’s Premiership opener at Motherwell, Cowie said of Murray moving on: “Simon was a fantastic player for this club. He had an unbelievable season last year, scoring 23 goals and his all-round game and the way he conducted himself at the club.

“He is a big miss, but at the same time, it gives an opportunity for someone else.

“We had very good strikers at the club  – Jordan White, Eamonn Brophy and Alex Samuel and we’re delighted to get Ronan Hale.

“There’s a void there and it’s up to them to put themselves forward to be that person.”

Cowie relishing shaping his squad

Last term, County, for the second year running, stayed up via the play-offs, as Cowie’s men delivered a 6-1 aggregate win over Raith Rovers.

It was a less tense affair than their nail-biting comeback win 12 months earlier against Partick Thistle in the same two-legged fixture.

Striker Hale was one of eight summer signings for County as Cowie gets used to being a manager in permanent charge after replacing Derek Adams in February.

He’s also signed goalkeeper Jack Hamilton, defenders Ricki Lamie, Akil Wright and Will Nightingale (on loan again from AFC Wimbledon), and midfielders Charlie Telfer, Jack Grieves (on loan from Watford) and Aidan Denholm (on loan from Hearts).

County are still in the market for more players, including a midfielder, but it is understood reports linking them to Australian international Josh Nisbet after his exit from Central Coast Mariners is wide of the mark.

Brother Paul Cowie ‘perfect’ for Ross County

Ross County backroom staff ahead of the 2024-25 season: Scott Thomson (goalkeeping coach), Jason Moriarty (performance), Paul Cowie (first-team coach), Carl Tremarco (assistant manager), Don Cowie (manager). Image: Ross County FC

And it’s a family affair at County this season after the boss recruited his younger brother Paul as first-team coach after he moved on from being Dundee United’s academy director.

He will also oversee the club’s performance analysis, following the departure of Enda Barron.

The manager explained the role reversal from when they were on the pitch as youngsters.

He said: “We’re two of four brothers and I’m the youngest, so I’m used to being the one getting kicked about, so it’s nice to be in control for a change.

“The four of us are very close and, for me, having three older brothers to look up to gave me a really good path for my journey and what I wanted to do in life. They have been an inspiration to me.

“As a club, we were a bit light in terms of our coaching staff.

“After looking into what we needed, Paul was the perfect candidate to come in. He’s probably getting used to his younger brother telling him what to do, but no we’re enjoying it so far.”

An ‘easy transition’ for Paul Cowie

Paul feels he’s been welcomed by the squad and Ross County staff.

He said: “We’ve been on the same page. It’s been an easy transition. Obviously, the relationship is there already, but the actual group have been excellent. I’ve really enjoyed it.

“We’ve been really open in getting to know each other.”

More from Ross County

Jack Grieves in action against Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Ross County loanee Jack Grieves explains why he made switch from Hertfordshire to Highlands
Ronan Hale is congratulated by Ross County boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ronan Hale at double as Ross County's 3-0 win against Stirling Albion secures seeded…
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski warms up before the cup clash with Airdrie at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen, striker and fans will want to see Bojan Miovski exit saga…
Ryan Leak in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Ryan Leak says Ross County are striving for improvement despite maximum haul from Premier…
Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm has joined Ross County on a season-long loan. Image: Courtesy of Ross County FC
Ross County sign Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm on loan
Ross County boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County's Premier Sports Cup seeding prospects explained - as Don Cowie vows to…
Ross County striker Ronan Hale. Image: SNS
Ronan Hale on his international prospects following dream Ross County debut
Ross County's Jack Grieves, who is on loan from Watford. Image: Ross County FC
Confirmed: Ross County complete loan move for Watford youngster Jack Grieves
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says Ross County had to find way to win against Hamilton Accies
Connor Randall in action against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Ross County's Connor Randall looks for more cause to celebrate following birth of his…

Conversation