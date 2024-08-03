Ross County loanee Aidan Denholm on ‘privilege’ of playing under former Hearts hero Don Cowie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County loanee Aidan Denholm on ‘privilege’ of playing under former Hearts hero Don Cowie

Midfielder Denholm, who has joined Ross County on loan from Hearts, was a 14-year-old fan when Cowie starred in the Jambos' famous 4-0 win over Brendan Rodgers' Celtic.

By Andy Skinner
Don Cowie congratulates Aidan Denholm following his Ross County debut. Image: SNS.
Aidan Denholm was among the Hearts’ crowd who watched Don Cowie marvel in a famous victory over Celtic seven years ago – now the midfielder aims to repay the Ross County manager.

Late in 2017, Brendan Rodgers took his Hoops side to Edinburgh on the back of a stunning 69-game unbeaten domestic run.

That came to a shuddering halt, however, when the Jambos ran out 4-0 winners – with Cowie assisting Harry Cochrane’s opening goal.

Aidan Denholm. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Denholm had just turned 14 at the time, and was a youth player with his boyhood favourites.

He remains under contract at Tynecastle until 2026, but after making a season-long loan switch to County the now 20-year-old is excited by the opportunity to develop under Cowie’s guidance in Dingwall.

Denholm said: “I do remember the manager as a player – I remember he played in the 4-0 win against Celtic, when Harry Cochrane scored.

“I was in the stand, which was mental to be fair. I was just young, coming through.

“It’s a privilege to learn under him – and he has already helped me a lot.

Don Cowie exchanges pleasantries with Celtic skipper Scott Brown during Hearts’ 4-0 victory in 2017. Image: SNS.

“I came up with my mum on Friday and he was brand new with everything.

“He helped us to settle in, because it is tough moving up. I have never lived by myself before, so it’s all new.

“He has made it a lot easier.”

Don Cowie the perfect mentor following temporary switch

In making the switch from Hearts to County, Denholm is fortunate to be working for a manager who understands the demands of both clubs.

From his early impressions, Denholm senses Cowie is driving similarly high standards to that of his parent club.

Ross County boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

He added: “Don knows there are a lot of demands at Hearts, as there should be, as they’re a really big club.

“I’m a Jambo myself, so I want to do as well as I can.

“But I think the demands at Ross County should be the exact same – we are a big club.

“I have only trained twice, but I can already tell there are demands here every day.

“I love that – it brings the best out of the players.”

Midfielder Denholm looking to rediscover ‘freedom’ at Dingwall

Denholm did not have to look far for advice on the move, with former Staggies favourites Yan Dhanda, Liam Boyce and Blair Spittal among his Tynecastle team-mates.

He has already made a flying start to his County career, having come off the bench to claim an assist in last weekend’s Premier Sports Cup victory over Stirling Albion.

Denholm, who is in line for his first Premiership outing for the Staggies at Motherwell today, is encouraged by the early signs following the switch.

Ross County’s on-loan Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

He added: “Everyone I spoke to about the club had really good things to say about it.

“I spoke to Yan Dhanda, Liam Boyce and Blair Spittal – they all said that if I got the chance, then go.

“They couldn’t speak highly enough of it, and it all happened really fast.

“Going back to when I was playing with Hearts at the start, it was more playing with a freedom and I want to try and get back to that.

“I learned a lot last season, there were lots of ups and downs, but I think this season it’s now about kicking on.

“Don wants me to just enjoy it and play with a freedom.

Aidan Denholm in action for Ross County against Stirling Albion. Image: SNS.

“I think that’s what I’ve been missing in the last few months – that freedom to go and enjoy myself. I think I might get that here.

“Don has been different class with me since I came in, he knows what I can do, so I’m really grateful for him and Hearts for giving me this opportunity.”

Conversation