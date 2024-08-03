Ross County loanee Aidan Denholm on ‘privilege’ of playing under former Hearts hero Don Cowie

Aidan Denholm was among the Hearts’ crowd who watched Don Cowie marvel in a famous victory over Celtic seven years ago – now the midfielder aims to repay the Ross County manager.

Late in 2017, Brendan Rodgers took his Hoops side to Edinburgh on the back of a stunning 69-game unbeaten domestic run.

That came to a shuddering halt, however, when the Jambos ran out 4-0 winners – with Cowie assisting Harry Cochrane’s opening goal.

Denholm had just turned 14 at the time, and was a youth player with his boyhood favourites.

He remains under contract at Tynecastle until 2026, but after making a season-long loan switch to County the now 20-year-old is excited by the opportunity to develop under Cowie’s guidance in Dingwall.

Denholm said: “I do remember the manager as a player – I remember he played in the 4-0 win against Celtic, when Harry Cochrane scored.

“I was in the stand, which was mental to be fair. I was just young, coming through.

“It’s a privilege to learn under him – and he has already helped me a lot.

“I came up with my mum on Friday and he was brand new with everything.

“He helped us to settle in, because it is tough moving up. I have never lived by myself before, so it’s all new.

“He has made it a lot easier.”

Don Cowie the perfect mentor following temporary switch

In making the switch from Hearts to County, Denholm is fortunate to be working for a manager who understands the demands of both clubs.

From his early impressions, Denholm senses Cowie is driving similarly high standards to that of his parent club.

He added: “Don knows there are a lot of demands at Hearts, as there should be, as they’re a really big club.

“I’m a Jambo myself, so I want to do as well as I can.

“But I think the demands at Ross County should be the exact same – we are a big club.

“I have only trained twice, but I can already tell there are demands here every day.

“I love that – it brings the best out of the players.”

Midfielder Denholm looking to rediscover ‘freedom’ at Dingwall

Denholm did not have to look far for advice on the move, with former Staggies favourites Yan Dhanda, Liam Boyce and Blair Spittal among his Tynecastle team-mates.

He has already made a flying start to his County career, having come off the bench to claim an assist in last weekend’s Premier Sports Cup victory over Stirling Albion.

Denholm, who is in line for his first Premiership outing for the Staggies at Motherwell today, is encouraged by the early signs following the switch.

He added: “Everyone I spoke to about the club had really good things to say about it.

“I spoke to Yan Dhanda, Liam Boyce and Blair Spittal – they all said that if I got the chance, then go.

“They couldn’t speak highly enough of it, and it all happened really fast.

“Going back to when I was playing with Hearts at the start, it was more playing with a freedom and I want to try and get back to that.

“I learned a lot last season, there were lots of ups and downs, but I think this season it’s now about kicking on.

“Don wants me to just enjoy it and play with a freedom.

“I think that’s what I’ve been missing in the last few months – that freedom to go and enjoy myself. I think I might get that here.

“Don has been different class with me since I came in, he knows what I can do, so I’m really grateful for him and Hearts for giving me this opportunity.”