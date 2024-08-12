30 years on from Ross County’s Scottish league bow, former playmaker Gordon Connelly reflects on Staggies’ rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

30 years on from Ross County’s Scottish league bow, former playmaker Gordon Connelly reflects on Staggies’ rise

Connelly went from asking 'Who on earth are Ross County, and where is Dingwall?’ to being a key part of the Staggies team who moved up into the Scottish league.

Gordon Connelly in action for Ross County in a Scottish Cup tie against Alloa Athletic in 1995. Image: DC Thomson.
Gordon Connelly in action for Ross County in a Scottish Cup tie against Alloa Athletic in 1995. Image: DC Thomson.
By Andy Skinner

Gordon Connelly says Ross County’s drive to reach the Scottish league made his stay in Dingwall a far longer one than anticipated.

As a 20-year-old struggling for game-time with Dunfermline in the Premier League, Connelly was given the chance to make the switch to Highland League County on an initial one-month loan in 1987.

Despite struggling to place Dingwall on a map, Stirling-born Connelly agreed to make the move in search of first team action.

The Staggies were embarking on a new era under Bobby Wilson, having finished bottom of the Highland League in the previous season.

After making the switch, Connelly quickly sensed something special was brewing at Victoria Park – which prompted him to ultimately make his loan spell permanent.

The playmaker proved an instrumental force for the Staggies over the forthcoming decade, during which he made 386 appearances and netted 101 goals, and went on to become club captain.

Gordon Connelly in action for Ross County in a Scottish Cup tie against Alloa Athletic in 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

Connelly recalls the sequence of events which led him to first moving to the Highlands – where he is still based to this day.

Dingwall move came as a surprise

He said: “I always remember the call – we were training at Dunfermline, and Jim Leishman, being the character everyone knows, shouted ‘wee man’ and pulled me aside.

“He told me he had Bobby Wilson on the phone from Ross County, who wanted me to go up on loan.

Jim Leishman.

“I make no secret of it – my response was: ‘Who on earth are Ross County, and where is Dingwall?’

“I had no idea. I was from Stirling and had not been to the Highlands.

“Bobby travelled down to Stirling to meet me and my parents, and spoke so well about his vision for Ross County.

“We agreed to have a bash at it. I agreed to go for a month, and over 300 appearances, more than 100 goals, and 11 years later I was still there. I never went back.

“Jim Leishman still tells the story that Bobby still owes £3,000 for me, as he never got it. But that’s between those two.”

Ross County made big Highland League strides

Wilson soon led County to a vast improvement in fortunes, most notably back-to-back Highland League titles in 1991 and 1992.

The second of those was a quadruple-winning campaign, in which the Staggies also claimed Highland League Cup, North of Scotland Cup and Inverness Cup triumphs.

Connelly reckons that campaign was a key moment in changing County’s mindset towards pushing for a place in the Scottish league.

He added: “I just knew something was happening.

“It was a long journey for us to get there. Bobby had that plan and vision, and he just kept on adding one or two players each year.

Gordon Connelly, along with team-mates Alan Duff (left) and Brian Grant.

“I was the playmaker. We played with two wingers, so it was quite simple – Robbie Williamson would win it and give it to me, and my role was to play the passes that hurt teams.

“I managed to lift a few trophies with the armband, which are special memories.

“We knew we had to continue to grow and win things.

“I remember winning the second title, and that’s when the party started.

“We knew the second title was important to where we wanted to be in the senior league. After that, we knew then we could compete.

“We wanted to get to senior football, that was Bobby’s vision and that was taking another step towards it.

“Anybody can win a title, but can they retain it? That was the difference you saw in the clubs like Huntly that won it five years in a row, and Caley who kept churning them out.

“We were then seen as a top side.”

Staggies’ big opportunity arrived in 1994

County’s opportunity to make the step up eventually came in 1994 when they, along with the newly-merged Caley Thistle, were voted into the Scottish league setup by the 38 member clubs at the time.

The vote came just days after a stunning 4-0 away triumph over Second Division Forfar Athletic in the Scottish Cup.

Connelly says the outcome was just reward for Wilson’s steely determination to progress the club from the modest starting point he inherited.

Connelly added: “It was Bobby’s dream in 1987. That’s what he came to the club for.

“They were working behind the scenes. People thought it was a pipe dream, and that it would never happen.

“Caley were doing the same, they were getting a few scalps in the Scottish Cup and teams didn’t like that.

“We were getting noticed again and took a few scalps. Not big teams, but we were beating the likes of Queen of the South and Forfar.

“Behind the scenes, Bobby was working on a plan with the chairman Hector MacLennan.

Ross County manager Bobby Wilson celebrates with his team after clinching the TSB Highland League title by beating Huntly 2-0 in 1991.

“We all wanted it. We knew there was going to be change, and that we would have to change, but it was so exciting.

“When we got in, I was so chuffed for Bobby. People probably thought he was stupid, but he was a step ahead of his time.

“We did it in style with the way we played, and we didn’t change for anyone.”

Special homecoming against Wasps

It is 30 years ago on Tuesday since County played their first Scottish league match – triumphing 2-0 against Cowdenbeath to get off to a flying start in Division Three.

Connelly was among the substitutes on his return from injury, with Billy Herd netting the first Staggies’ league goal, before Jamie MacPherson added a second.

One of Connelly’s standout memories from his Staggies career came later that season, when he netted a double in a 3-2 victory away to Alloa Athletic in the Scottish Cup.

It came less than 12 months after County had been knocked out of the same competition by the Wasps, in the round which followed their memorable win over Forfar.

For Connelly, the opportunity to showcase his development in the Highlands – less than eight miles from where he grew up – was a moment he cherished.

He added: “People ask me about the most memorable games, and they look towards Forfar, Queen of the South and Gala Fairydean.

“They weren’t for me. My most memorable games were the two against Alloa.

Gordon Connelly in action for Ross County in a Scottish Cup tie against Alloa Athletic in 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

“That was me back, virtually at my hometown. My parents got to see me, because I had left 10 years before that and they had barely got to see me kick a ball.

“I played well and scored a couple of goals, and they saw how I had developed, and how I had developed as a person.

“When you leave home and pack your bags, then 10 or 11 years later on your parents get to see what you have become.

“They were probably disappointed I left home to play for Ross County at the time, but I don’t have any regrets now. It was a wonderful decision.”

Wilson’s side laid Ross County foundations

Connelly remained at Victoria Park until 1997 when he joined Wick Academy, at a time when the Staggies were pushing towards a full-time model.

The 56-year-old returned to Dingwall as a coach under Derek Adams, Willie McStay and Jimmy Calderwood, and has also had spells managing in the Highland League with Forres Mechanics and Wick Academy.

Gordon Connelly, during his time in charge of Forres Mechanics. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Staggies have gone on to achieve huge success, with the current campaign their 12th from the last 13 in Scotland’s top-flight.

Connelly takes pride in the crucial role he and his team-mates played in the now-Premiership club’s rise.

He added: “From our journey to where the club is now, all the guys that played in that team are so proud of the foundations they laid, to what they see nowadays.

“When I go to watch them nowadays, I look around and it’s a wonderful stadium and setup.

“I pinch myself thinking I was part of this journey.

“I’m proud to say that we laid the foundations – there is no doubting that.”

More from Ross County

Ross County striker Alex Samuel was on loan with Caley Thistle from January. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle in firing line as two Premiership clubs, including neighbours Ross County, alert…
Ronan Hale celebrates scoring against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Ronan Hale drawing Ross County inspiration from boyhood hero Liam Boyce
Ronan Hale celebrates after netting Ross County's equaliser against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Ross County 1-1 Dundee United: Don Cowie reaction after Ronan Hale strikes late to…
Noah Chilvers in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Noah Chilvers reveals why he chose Ross County over rival suitors
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie wants Ross County's opponents to dread journey to Dingwall
Ross County's safety officer David O'Connor. Image: Ross County FC.
Ross County promise 'robust' effort to tackle crowd misconduct
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Don Cowie outlines Ross County's summer recruitment process
Paul Cowie, who was most recently Dundee United's academy director. Image: SNS.
Ross County plan to tap into Paul Cowie's knowledge of Dundee United talent
Ross County's Noah Chilvers. Image: SNS.
Patience required as Noah Chilvers aims to get up to full fitness at Ross…
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale reveals accelerated recovery which led to Ross County return against Motherwell

Conversation