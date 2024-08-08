Ross County promise ‘robust’ effort to tackle crowd misconduct

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County promise ‘robust’ effort to tackle crowd misconduct

Staggies safety officer David O'Connor explains some of the measures being taken at Victoria Park this season.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's safety officer David O'Connor. Image: Ross County FC.
Ross County's safety officer David O'Connor. Image: Ross County FC.

Ross County have vowed to apply robust measures to stamp out supporter misconduct at Victoria Park this season.

The SPFL have issued fresh guidelines on supporter behaviour, urging clubs to work together to exchange information, and take action with Police Scotland where necessary.

County are keen to comply in an effort to clamp down on unacceptable behaviour and ensure the safety of both home and away supporters, with digital ticketing and an upgraded CCTV system in place to aid any investigations.

The Staggies host Dundee United on Saturday, in their first home league match of the new Premiership season.

County’s safety officer David O’Connor said: “We are going to be robust.

“We recently got new guidelines from the SPFL in relation to unacceptable conduct.

Dundee fans invade the pitch following a late win against Ross County last season. Image: SNS

“I have to say, Celtic and Rangers were some of the better teams who came to this ground last year. They seemed to police themselves better when they travelled.

“Some of the other clubs are a challenge. Most of these clubs have made it quite clear they like coming to Ross County.

“In the main, supporters are travelling for three hours on a bus to get here, so we know what we are going to be confronted with.

“I don’t think for a minute we’ve got a serious problem, but we can’t be complacent.

“We pride ourselves on the safety of this club.”

Pyrotechnics a key focus for Staggies

The issue of pyrotechnics at football matches is also a key focus for the Dingwall club, and O’Connor says the Staggies are stepping up their efforts to prevent flares from reaching the ground.

He added: “Pyrotechnics is a huge issue. We have not really had the same problem as other clubs have had, but it’s just starting to make an emergence into this football club.

Pyrotechnics have become a problem at Scottish football matches. Image: SNS

“We had three pyrotechnics last weekend down at Motherwell, which is a worry in a wooden stand.

“We have robust searching and we do detect a lot of pyros before they come into the ground.”

