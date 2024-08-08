Ross County promise ‘robust’ effort to tackle crowd misconduct

Ross County have vowed to apply robust measures to stamp out supporter misconduct at Victoria Park this season.

The SPFL have issued fresh guidelines on supporter behaviour, urging clubs to work together to exchange information, and take action with Police Scotland where necessary.

County are keen to comply in an effort to clamp down on unacceptable behaviour and ensure the safety of both home and away supporters, with digital ticketing and an upgraded CCTV system in place to aid any investigations.

The Staggies host Dundee United on Saturday, in their first home league match of the new Premiership season.

County’s safety officer David O’Connor said: “We are going to be robust.

“We recently got new guidelines from the SPFL in relation to unacceptable conduct.

“I have to say, Celtic and Rangers were some of the better teams who came to this ground last year. They seemed to police themselves better when they travelled.

“Some of the other clubs are a challenge. Most of these clubs have made it quite clear they like coming to Ross County.

“In the main, supporters are travelling for three hours on a bus to get here, so we know what we are going to be confronted with.

“I don’t think for a minute we’ve got a serious problem, but we can’t be complacent.

“We pride ourselves on the safety of this club.”

Pyrotechnics a key focus for Staggies

The issue of pyrotechnics at football matches is also a key focus for the Dingwall club, and O’Connor says the Staggies are stepping up their efforts to prevent flares from reaching the ground.

He added: “Pyrotechnics is a huge issue. We have not really had the same problem as other clubs have had, but it’s just starting to make an emergence into this football club.

“We had three pyrotechnics last weekend down at Motherwell, which is a worry in a wooden stand.

“We have robust searching and we do detect a lot of pyros before they come into the ground.”