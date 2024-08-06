Ross County plan to tap into Paul Cowie’s knowledge of Dundee United talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County plan to tap into Paul Cowie’s knowledge of Dundee United talent

Cowie joined Ross County's coaching staff in the summer, after leaving his role as Dundee United's academy director - and has the inside track on his former club.

By Andy Skinner
Paul Cowie, who was most recently Dundee United's academy director. Image: SNS.
Ross County boss Don Cowie plans to tap into his brother Paul’s knowledge of Saturday’s Premiership opponents Dundee United.

The Staggies play their first home game of the league campaign against a newly-promoted United side, who kicked off with a thrilling 2-2 draw against derby rivals Dundee on Sunday.

After landing the County job permanently during the summer, Cowie made one of his first moves to appoint his brother Paul as first-team coach, after he left his position as academy director at Tannadice which he held for nearly two years.

Ross County backroom staff ahead of the 2024-25 season: (Left to right) – Scott Thomson (goalkeeping coach), Jason Moriarty (performance), Paul Cowie (first team coach), Carl Tremarco (assistant manager), Don Cowie (manager). Image: Ross County FC.

Among United’s standout performers on Sunday was youth product Miller Thomson who netted their second goal, while fellow academy graduates Kai Fotheringham, Lewis O’Donnell and Brandon Forbes were among the substitutes.

Staggies boss Cowie intends to leave no stone unturned ahead of United’s visit this weekend.

He said: “That is natural, to tap into that.

“From Sunday, Miller Thomson was a real standout for Dundee United from within the game.

Miller Thomson celebrates scoring for Dundee United against Dundee. Image: SNS.

“He is a player that Paul knows really well.

“We will get some information from him, in terms of what Miller and others will bring to the game.

“From what I saw, he was a big part of what they did.”

Goodwin has cast United’s net wide

United boss Jim Goodwin has overseen a busy summer since leading United to promotion, with 10 new arrivals making the switch to Tayside.

Among those, North Macedonian winger Kristijan Trapanovski opened his league account with the first goal in Sunday’s derby fixture.

Cowie has been impressed by Goodwin’s recruitment, adding: “It is going to be a difficult game. I watched Dundee United in the derby and it was a really entertaining game for the neutral.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.

“There are a lot of unknown quantities in the signings they have made, but Jim has a really good track record of going into that market, the Eastern European one.

“The early signs are that he is going to be successful again. There are a lot of good players who look like they have adapted to the Scottish game really early.

“On top of that they have some top players from their academy that have done well in the last few years.

“They’ve got a lot of attacking threats and that is something we need to be aware of that.”

Ricki Lamie still expected to be sidelined

Cowie expects defender Ricki Lamie to remain sidelined due to an Achilles injury.

Lamie suffered the injury in a Premier Sports Cup tie against Stirling Albion last month, with his absence fast-tracking the return of Will Nightingale for last weekend’s Premiership opener against Motherwell.

Ricki Lamie in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.

Cowie added: “I don’t think it is anything too serious with Ricki. It is settling down well.

“There are no obvious signs of any long-term issues.

“We just need to be patient and not push it too quickly.

“He is not out on the grass yet and it makes me think Saturday will come too soon.”

