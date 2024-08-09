Noah Chilvers reveals why he chose Ross County over rival suitors

Noah Chilvers insists he was eager to sign for Ross County after being made to feel like one of Don Cowie’s prime summer targets.

Attacking midfielder Chilvers joined the Staggies on a three-year deal last month, after leaving Colchester United.

The 23-year-old was out of contract at Colchester, but due to his age the Staggies had to pay an undisclosed compensation fee.

After making Chilvers his ninth addition of the summer, Cowie revealed the Staggies beat off competition from several other teams to sign the Englishman.

In his early conversations with Staggies boss Cowie, Chilvers insists he quickly sensed Dingwall was the right place for him to continue his career.

Chilvers said: “From the start of the summer, there were discussions between my agent and the club. It was very clear I was seen as a high target for them.

“That’s a nice thing to know as a player.

“Once the deal was agreed, the manager called me and we had a half hour conversation on where I fit in, the history of the club, his roots with the club breaking through and having a really successful career.

“We also spoke about the troubles they had last year and what they wanted to do this year to be nowhere near where they were.

“The conversations we had on where he saw my career going just cemented it for me.

“I was already set on it, but after speaking to the manager I was booking my flights.”

Emotional send-off from U’s

Chilvers had spent the entirety of his career with Colchester prior to moving to Scotland, having been attached to the U’s since the age of nine.

Having racked up 198 appearances, netting 24 goals, Chilvers became a firm favourite among supporters of the Essex outfit.

Having scored on his final appearance, in a 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandra in May, Chilvers admits it was an emotional send-off from his boyhood club.

He added: “Once it was all signed and I flew up it felt new, as I’ve been at the same training ground, with the same people for a number of years.

“It was emotional, but I knew in my mind that was what I wanted to do. There’s no regrets.

“This is the challenge I wanted.

“I’ve got nothing bad to say about my time at Colchester, but it was the right time to start a new chapter.

“I knew at the end of last season that was my last game. For me, it was always the plan.

“It was the perfect send-off – I scored and got a really good standing ovation from the fans after the game. It was the perfect ending.”

Chilvers aiming to prove fitness

After completing his move to the Highlands, Chilvers made his debut as a late substitute in last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Motherwell.

Having been unattached to a club throughout much of the summer, Chilvers insists he is doing his utmost to prove his fitness to Cowie ahead of Saturday’s Premiership visit of Dundee United.

Chilvers added: “I’ve missed pre-season. I’m quite a fit lad, but there’s things like match sharpness.

“I just want to play football. I’ll do anything I can to be out there playing, as soon as possible.

“It has been a tough old week, but I’m working hard to be available for the manager from minute one.”