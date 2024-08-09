Noah Chilvers reveals why he chose Ross County over rival suitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Noah Chilvers reveals why he chose Ross County over rival suitors

The Staggies beat off competition from a number of other clubs to land the former Colchester United midfielder.

By Andy Skinner
Noah Chilvers in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Noah Chilvers in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Noah Chilvers insists he was eager to sign for Ross County after being made to feel like one of Don Cowie’s prime summer targets.

Attacking midfielder Chilvers joined the Staggies on a three-year deal last month, after leaving Colchester United.

The 23-year-old was out of contract at Colchester, but due to his age the Staggies had to pay an undisclosed compensation fee.

Noah Chilvers in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS

After making Chilvers his ninth addition of the summer, Cowie revealed the Staggies beat off competition from several other teams to sign the Englishman.

In his early conversations with Staggies boss Cowie, Chilvers insists he quickly sensed Dingwall was the right place for him to continue his career.

Chilvers said: “From the start of the summer, there were discussions between my agent and the club. It was very clear I was seen as a high target for them.

“That’s a nice thing to know as a player.

“Once the deal was agreed, the manager called me and we had a half hour conversation on where I fit in, the history of the club, his roots with the club breaking through and having a really successful career.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“We also spoke about the troubles they had last year and what they wanted to do this year to be nowhere near where they were.

“The conversations we had on where he saw my career going just cemented it for me.

“I was already set on it, but after speaking to the manager I was booking my flights.”

Emotional send-off from U’s

Chilvers had spent the entirety of his career with Colchester prior to moving to Scotland, having been attached to the U’s since the age of nine.

Noah Chilvers in action for Colchester United. Image: Shutterstock.

Having racked up 198 appearances, netting 24 goals, Chilvers became a firm favourite among supporters of the Essex outfit.

Having scored on his final appearance, in a 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandra in May, Chilvers admits it was an emotional send-off from his boyhood club.

He added: “Once it was all signed and I flew up it felt new, as I’ve been at the same training ground, with the same people for a number of years.

“It was emotional, but I knew in my mind that was what I wanted to do. There’s no regrets.

Noah Chilvers in action for Colchester United. Image: Shutterstock.

“This is the challenge I wanted.

“I’ve got nothing bad to say about my time at Colchester, but it was the right time to start a new chapter.

“I knew at the end of last season that was my last game. For me, it was always the plan.

“It was the perfect send-off – I scored and got a really good standing ovation from the fans after the game. It was the perfect ending.”

Chilvers aiming to prove fitness

After completing his move to the Highlands, Chilvers made his debut as a late substitute in last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Motherwell.

Having been unattached to a club throughout much of the summer, Chilvers insists he is doing his utmost to prove his fitness to Cowie ahead of Saturday’s Premiership visit of Dundee United.

Ross County’s Noah Chilvers. Image: SNS.

Chilvers added: “I’ve missed pre-season. I’m quite a fit lad, but there’s things like match sharpness.

“I just want to play football. I’ll do anything I can to be out there playing, as soon as possible.

“It has been a tough old week, but I’m working hard to be available for the manager from minute one.”

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie wants Ross County's opponents to dread journey to Dingwall
Ross County's safety officer David O'Connor. Image: Ross County FC.
Ross County promise 'robust' effort to tackle crowd misconduct
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Don Cowie outlines Ross County's summer recruitment process
Paul Cowie, who was most recently Dundee United's academy director. Image: SNS.
Ross County plan to tap into Paul Cowie's knowledge of Dundee United talent
Ross County's Noah Chilvers. Image: SNS.
Patience required as Noah Chilvers aims to get up to full fitness at Ross…
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale reveals accelerated recovery which led to Ross County return against Motherwell
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Don Cowie says Motherwell away draw a step in right direction…
Don Cowie congratulates Aidan Denholm following his Ross County debut. Image: SNS.
Ross County loanee Aidan Denholm on 'privilege' of playing under former Hearts hero Don…
Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: My Premiership predictions - where Aberdeen will finish, who will win title…
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Don Cowie reveals key Ross County objective ahead of Premiership season

Conversation