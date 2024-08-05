Patience required as Noah Chilvers aims to get up to full fitness at Ross County

Don Cowie insists patience is required in getting new signing Noah Chilvers up to speed at Ross County.

Attacking midfielder Chilvers made his Staggies debut on Saturday, when he came on for the final minutes of the opening day 0-0 draw against Motherwell.

The 23-year-old made the switch to Victoria Park on a three-year contract, after leaving Colchester United.

Chilvers was out of contract with the English League Two outfit, who he made 198 appearances for after making his professional debut in 2019.

Given Chilvers is under the age of 24, the Staggies had to pay an undisclosed fee in order to take the Englishman to the Highlands.

With the deal only going through last week, Cowie says Chilvers is behind the rest of the Staggies’ squad, but hopes he can regain sharpness in the coming weeks.

Cowie said: “He came in this week, but he’s only been able to train with the group Thursday and Friday.

“We are obviously five or six weeks into our pre-season and the League Cup.

“He’s behind in terms of fitness because of his contract situation at Colchester.

“But we’re very excited and happy to have him with us. It’s just about being patient with that.”

Hale needs more supply from Staggies

Another player who Cowie is looking to bleed into his side is forward Ronan Hale, who joined from Northern Irish side Cliftonville in the summer.

After netting three goals in two Premier Sports Cup matches, Hale led the line alongside Jordan White at Fir Park on a day of few openings for the Staggies’ frontline.

Although Hale came close with a free-kick which forced a fine save from Well goalkeeper Aston Oxborough, Cowie is hoping to increase the supply to the County attackers.

He added: “We didn’t quite get him involved in the game enough. We didn’t create enough for him.

“It probably coincides with the performance.

“But you always know when he gets an opportunity, more often than not he will hit the target and the free-kick was another case of that.

“He was unlucky. It was a really good effort.”

Laidlaw provides Staggies with strong foundations

At the other end, County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw was called upon to make a handful of fine saves to keep Motherwell out.

Cowie says Laidlaw’s performance came as no surprise to him, with the Staggies boss hopeful the 32-year-old can kick on after starting the campaign with a clean sheet.

Cowie added: “Ross played a big part – he had a couple of very good saves. As I said to the group, though, we appreciate that, but that’s his role within the team.

“We know what Ross is capable of. He had a difficult season last year in terms of finding himself out of the team, but he’s a very experienced goalkeeper, a very good goalkeeper as well, and I’m delighted with him.”