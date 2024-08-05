Patience required as Noah Chilvers aims to get up to full fitness at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Patience required as Noah Chilvers aims to get up to full fitness at Ross County

Attacking midfielder Chilvers made his debut from the bench against Motherwell on Saturday, after joining from Colchester United.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's Noah Chilvers. Image: SNS.
Ross County's Noah Chilvers. Image: SNS.

Don Cowie insists patience is required in getting new signing Noah Chilvers up to speed at Ross County.

Attacking midfielder Chilvers made his Staggies debut on Saturday, when he came on for the final minutes of the opening day 0-0 draw against Motherwell.

The 23-year-old made the switch to Victoria Park on a three-year contract, after leaving Colchester United.

Chilvers was out of contract with the English League Two outfit, who he made 198 appearances for after making his professional debut in 2019.

Given Chilvers is under the age of 24, the Staggies had to pay an undisclosed fee in order to take the Englishman to the Highlands.

With the deal only going through last week, Cowie says Chilvers is behind the rest of the Staggies’ squad, but hopes he can regain sharpness in the coming weeks.

Noah Chilvers in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Cowie said: “He came in this week, but he’s only been able to train with the group Thursday and Friday.

“We are obviously five or six weeks into our pre-season and the League Cup.

“He’s behind in terms of fitness because of his contract situation at Colchester.

“But we’re very excited and happy to have him with us. It’s just about being patient with that.”

Hale needs more supply from Staggies

Another player who Cowie is looking to bleed into his side is forward Ronan Hale, who joined from Northern Irish side Cliftonville in the summer.

After netting three goals in two Premier Sports Cup matches, Hale led the line alongside Jordan White at Fir Park on a day of few openings for the Staggies’ frontline.

Although Hale came close with a free-kick which forced a fine save from Well goalkeeper Aston Oxborough, Cowie is hoping to increase the supply to the County attackers.

Ronan Hale in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

He added: “We didn’t quite get him involved in the game enough. We didn’t create enough for him.

“It probably coincides with the performance.

“But you always know when he gets an opportunity, more often than not he will hit the target and the free-kick was another case of that.

“He was unlucky. It was a really good effort.”

Laidlaw provides Staggies with strong foundations

At the other end, County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw was called upon to make a handful of fine saves to keep Motherwell out.

Cowie says Laidlaw’s performance came as no surprise to him, with the Staggies boss hopeful the 32-year-old can kick on after starting the campaign with a clean sheet.

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw in action. Image: SNS

Cowie added: “Ross played a big part – he had a couple of very good saves. As I said to the group, though, we appreciate that, but that’s his role within the team.

“We know what Ross is capable of. He had a difficult season last year in terms of finding himself out of the team, but he’s a very experienced goalkeeper, a very good goalkeeper as well, and I’m delighted with him.”

More from Ross County

Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale reveals accelerated recovery which led to Ross County return against Motherwell
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Don Cowie says Motherwell away draw a step in right direction…
Don Cowie congratulates Aidan Denholm following his Ross County debut. Image: SNS.
Ross County loanee Aidan Denholm on 'privilege' of playing under former Hearts hero Don…
Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: My Premiership predictions - where Aberdeen will finish, who will win title…
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Don Cowie reveals key Ross County objective ahead of Premiership season
Noah Chilvers in action for Colchester United. Image: Shutterstock.
Which TWO positions Ross County's Don Cowie is still looking to bolster as Noah…
Ross County skipper Connor Randall. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie explains why Connor Randall was 'ideal candidate' for Ross County captaincy
Ross County boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says Ross County strikers can fill Simon Murray void - but Josh…
Jack Grieves in action against Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Ross County loanee Jack Grieves explains why he made switch from Hertfordshire to Highlands
Ronan Hale is congratulated by Ross County boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ronan Hale at double as Ross County's 3-0 win against Stirling Albion secures seeded…

Conversation