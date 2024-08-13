Robbie Williamson insists Bobby Wilson laid foundations for future Ross County success

Robbie Williamson – who captained Ross County is their first Scottish league game 30 years ago on Tuesday – believes his former boss Bobby Wilson laid the foundations for the Staggies’ present-day success.

County triumphed 2-0 away to Cowdenbeath at Central Park in the Third Division encounter, thanks to goals from Billy Herd and Jamie MacPherson.

Earlier in 1994, the Staggies, along with Caley Thistle, were voted into the league setup by the 38 member clubs at the time.

It followed a period of vast Highland League success for Wilson’s County side, who claimed back-to-back league titles in 1991 and 1992.

They also secured a number of cup triumphs, with their final trophy as a Highland League club coming when they defeated Huntly to win the Qualifying Cup at Borough Briggs in 1993.

Manager Wilson, who had previously led Keith to three successive Highland League titles, arrived in Dingwall in 1987 at a time when the Staggies were fresh from finishing bottom of the table.

Defensive midfielder Williamson arrived 18 months later, having impressed as a young player for Clachnacuddin.

Williamson says the progression of the club under Wilson was quickly clear to see.

He said: “We were not in a good place, near the bottom of the league.

“We could see that Bobby was building a team. A lot of good footballers were already there, but he was adding to it every season to try and make it a force.

“It was a really big achievement to go on and win the league. To do it the following year proved it wasn’t just a one-off, and that we were a good team.

“If you had said to me when I joined that we would win two titles – and a clean sweep of everything in the Highland League – and get into the Scottish league, I would have thought you were off your head.

“It was some job he did.”

Change on the horizon at Dingwall

County finished third and fourth, respectively, in their first two Third Division campaigns, narrowly missing out on promotion on each occasion.

In 1996, Wilson was replaced as manager by Neale Cooper at a time when Roy MacGregor, who remains County chairman to this day, was driving major change at Victoria Park.

The move towards a full-time model gradually spelled the end for much of Wilson’s side, who had remained part-time throughout their time at the club.

Williamson is proud of the role he and his team-mates played in the journey towards the Staggies being the top-flight force they are today.

He added: “I think every one of us can take pride.

“If it wasn’t for us having the Scottish Cup scalps, and winning back-to-back Highland Leagues, I don’t think Ross County would be in the Scottish league.

“We played a small part in it – we did our bit 30 years ago.

“But it’s over to the vision of the chairman, and going full-time, and it has gone from strength-to-strength.

“I’m sure people will be talking about the fact that if it wasn’t for Bobby’s team, they wouldn’t be where they are today.

“It came to a time where we could see the way the club was going.

“It was great to get into the league, but we had taken it so far, and we could see that Roy MacGregor had a vision of going full-time.

“It then stretched the locals as far as they could, and it became a full-time club.

“The rest is history with where they are today – sitting proudly in the Premiership, and having won the League Cup.

“It’s an amazing achievement for such a small club, given the population of Dingwall.”

Testimonial against Sky Blues a fitting way for Williamson to bow out

Williamson remained with the Staggies until 1999, when the club finally succeeded in gaining promotion from Division Three after five attempts.

Although injury hampered the tail end of his Staggies career, Williamson was awarded a testimonial against then English Premier League side Coventry City in 1998, which County won 4-2.

It capped off an 11-year service at the club, during which he made 326 appearances and netted 43 goals.

He later went on to manage previous club Clachnacuddin, who he guided to the Highland League title in 2004.

Williamson, who is now 55, added: “I broke my leg against Albion Rovers and that was me, I was pretty much finished.

“I got involved in the coaching at Ross County, and then eventually went to Clach.

“A big friend of mine, Jim Oliver, had good contacts with Alex Caldwell, who was Gordon Strachan’s usher at his wedding.

“He managed to get Gordon to take a very strong Coventry City team to Dingwall to mark my 10 years service.

“I think we got beaten on the Saturday, and we beat Coventry on the Sunday.

“I will never forget it – Neale Cooper, god rest him, who was a great guy, wasn’t impressed that we managed to put on a performance on the Sunday, but not on the Saturday.

“It was a fantastic day.”