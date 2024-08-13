Robbie Williamson insists Bobby Wilson laid foundations for future Ross County success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robbie Williamson insists Bobby Wilson laid foundations for future Ross County success

Defensive midfielder Williamson spent over a decade with the Staggies, before being awarded a testimonial against Coventry City in 1998.

Robbie Williamson at a preview event ahead of Ross County's Scottish Cup final in 2010. Image: SNS.
By Andy Skinner

Robbie Williamson – who captained Ross County is their first Scottish league game 30 years ago on Tuesday – believes his former boss Bobby Wilson laid the foundations for the Staggies’ present-day success.

County triumphed 2-0 away to Cowdenbeath at Central Park in the Third Division encounter, thanks to goals from Billy Herd and Jamie MacPherson.

Earlier in 1994, the Staggies, along with Caley Thistle, were voted into the league setup by the 38 member clubs at the time.

It followed a period of vast Highland League success for Wilson’s County side, who claimed back-to-back league titles in 1991 and 1992.

They also secured a number of cup triumphs, with their final trophy as a Highland League club coming when they defeated Huntly to win the Qualifying Cup at Borough Briggs in 1993.

Manager Wilson, who had previously led Keith to three successive Highland League titles, arrived in Dingwall in 1987 at a time when the Staggies were fresh from finishing bottom of the table.

Bobby Wilson with his hands cupped around his mouth to shout
Bobby Wilson, during his time as Ross County manager. Image: DC Thomson.

Defensive midfielder Williamson arrived 18 months later, having impressed as a young player for Clachnacuddin.

Williamson says the progression of the club under Wilson was quickly clear to see.

He said: “We were not in a good place, near the bottom of the league.

“We could see that Bobby was building a team. A lot of good footballers were already there, but he was adding to it every season to try and make it a force.

“It was a really big achievement to go on and win the league. To do it the following year proved it wasn’t just a one-off, and that we were a good team.

Bobby Wilson holding a net bag of footballs
Bobby Wilson, during his time as Ross County manager. Image: DC Thomson.

“If you had said to me when I joined that we would win two titles – and a clean sweep of everything in the Highland League – and get into the Scottish league, I would have thought you were off your head.

“It was some job he did.”

Change on the horizon at Dingwall

County finished third and fourth, respectively, in their first two Third Division campaigns, narrowly missing out on promotion on each occasion.

In 1996, Wilson was replaced as manager by Neale Cooper at a time when Roy MacGregor, who remains County chairman to this day, was driving major change at Victoria Park.

The move towards a full-time model gradually spelled the end for much of Wilson’s side, who had remained part-time throughout their time at the club.

Williamson is proud of the role he and his team-mates played in the journey towards the Staggies being the top-flight force they are today.

Robbie Williamson alongside Ross County legends
Robbie Williamson alongside County legends – the late Tommy ‘Tucker’ Thomson, Billy Ferries and Alan Duff, in 2010. Image: SNS.

He added: “I think every one of us can take pride.

“If it wasn’t for us having the Scottish Cup scalps, and winning back-to-back Highland Leagues, I don’t think Ross County would be in the Scottish league.

“We played a small part in it – we did our bit 30 years ago.

“But it’s over to the vision of the chairman, and going full-time, and it has gone from strength-to-strength.

“I’m sure people will be talking about the fact that if it wasn’t for Bobby’s team, they wouldn’t be where they are today.

“It came to a time where we could see the way the club was going.

“It was great to get into the league, but we had taken it so far, and we could see that Roy MacGregor had a vision of going full-time.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“It then stretched the locals as far as they could, and it became a full-time club.

“The rest is history with where they are today – sitting proudly in the Premiership, and having won the League Cup.

“It’s an amazing achievement for such a small club, given the population of Dingwall.”

Testimonial against Sky Blues a fitting way for Williamson to bow out

Williamson remained with the Staggies until 1999, when the club finally succeeded in gaining promotion from Division Three after five attempts.

Although injury hampered the tail end of his Staggies career, Williamson was awarded a testimonial against then English Premier League side Coventry City in 1998, which County won 4-2.

It capped off an 11-year service at the club, during which he made 326 appearances and netted 43 goals.

He later went on to manage previous club Clachnacuddin, who he guided to the Highland League title in 2004.

Williamson, who is now 55, added: “I broke my leg against Albion Rovers and that was me, I was pretty much finished.

“I got involved in the coaching at Ross County, and then eventually went to Clach.

“A big friend of mine, Jim Oliver, had good contacts with Alex Caldwell, who was Gordon Strachan’s usher at his wedding.

Gordon Strachan shouting
Gordon Strachan during his time in charge of Coventry City. Image: PA.

“He managed to get Gordon to take a very strong Coventry City team to Dingwall to mark my 10 years service.

“I think we got beaten on the Saturday, and we beat Coventry on the Sunday.

“I will never forget it – Neale Cooper, god rest him, who was a great guy, wasn’t impressed that we managed to put on a performance on the Sunday, but not on the Saturday.

“It was a fantastic day.”

Conversation