Home Sport Football Ross County

30 years on: Andy Macleod thrilled to see Don Cowie come full circle at Ross County

Forward Macleod was part of the Staggies side which stepped up from the Highland League in 1994.

By Andy Skinner
Andy Macleod in action for Ross County in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.
Andy Macleod in action for Ross County in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

Andy Macleod believes the significance of Ross County’s Scottish league breakthrough 30 years ago is best underlined by the full circle journey of current manager Don Cowie.

Forward Macleod was part of the Staggies side which took the club’s first steps out of the Highland League in 1994, after they and Caley Thistle were voted into the league setup.

At the time, manager Bobby Wilson was assisted by Don Cowie senior – the father of the present-day Staggies boss.

Macleod recalls Cowie junior being present around the team as a young football enthusiast, dreaming of one day making his own mark on the game.

After making the breakthrough into County’s first team Cowie’s career went on to flourish, winning 10 Scotland caps as well as playing in the English Premier League with Cardiff City – along with spells at Watford, Wigan Athletic and Hearts.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Cowie returned to finish his playing career at Dingwall, where he spent nearly four years on County’s coaching staff before he was handed the manager’s reins earlier this year.

County’s Scottish league step up was ‘trail-blazing’

As the Staggies celebrate 30 years as a Scottish league club, Macleod says it is fitting that one of their own youth products is now at the helm in the top-flight.

Macleod said: “It was trail-blazing at the time for both clubs – Ross County and Caley Thistle.

“At that time, it was more a restructure of the Scottish football league rather than the pyramid system in place now.

“It was an opportunity that Bobby Wilson and Hector MacLennan couldn’t miss.

“It was about trying to change the landscape of football up here, and that era started that change.

“That allowed young boys and girls to dream about what the potential was for what they could do.

“I think of Don Cowie, whose father was Bobby’s assistant during that time.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“I can remember Don as a baby almost, coming down to training with his dad.

“Would we have ever thought, back then when Don senior was assistant manager and young Don was coming down to watch training, that in 30 years’ time he would be the manager of the same club – but in the Premiership?”

Staggies have made huge impact in Highlands

Along with Cowie, Macleod says the ongoing involvement of chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson since the early Scottish league days shows the club is still firmly in touch with its roots.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

He added: “There has been a great impact from all those years back, from key individuals who are still involved in the club, and have helped the club reach an unbelievable level.

“Even some of the early signings that Neale Cooper made, such as Steven Ferguson who is still the chief executive of the club.

“Of course, you can’t talk about Ross County without talking about Roy MacGregor, and what he has done for Scottish football.

“He has been an absolute gamechanger in terms of Ross County football club.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS

“I remember when he came in at the beginning, when he was working through all the signings and how we were going to progress.

“Even for the players of that time, a lot of them went on to manage in the Highland League, while Barry Wilson went on to do good things with his career.

“It made some impact throughout the whole of the Highlands.”

Macleod reflects on ‘special era’ with Staggies

Macleod grew up in Invergordon, but joined Aberdeen’s youth setup during Sir Alex Ferguson’s trophy-laden reign and progressed to the fringes of the Dons’ first team squad.

He made his solitary first team appearance under Alex Smith and Jocky Scott in a 0-0 draw with Hibernian at Pittodrie in September 1988.

Through the agent of goalkeeper Theo Snelders, a move to Dutch outfit Fortuna Sittard followed in 1990, but he returned to the Highlands after just over a season.

Having opted to end his pursuit of a full-time career, Macleod was brought to Ross County by Wilson the following year.

He went on to make 154 appearances, netting 28 goals until leaving to join Brora Rangers in 1998.

Following a spell at Forres Mechanics, Macleod returned to the Cattachs as manager, but left in 2012.

Andy Macleod at Forres Mechanics, alongside his former Ross County team-mate Gordon Connelly. Image: DC Thomson

The 55-year-old reflects fondly on his time with the Staggies, adding: “That era was a real special time.

“Prior to that, I was at Aberdeen in the mid-80s, when they were flying high in Europe and winning leagues and cups.

“That was quite an experience, but I was quite young when that was going on. I was a wee bit distanced from it.

Wilson’s squad still remain in contact

“It wasn’t at that same level, but to experience something like I did at Ross County in the early 90s made it a really special time.

“When you experience success with other boys, you never forget that.

“We still have a group chat now, with all these boys in it. We still talk often, and we are still really close.

“That’s what happens when you experience success with each other. It’s like going into war and winning.

Andy Macleod during his spell in charge of Brora Rangers. Image: DC Thomson.

“I guarantee most of the boys in that team will never forget that team in their lives.

“Everybody within the whole squad contributed. It wasn’t about one or two individuals.

“We had solid leadership from Bobby Wilson and Don Cowie. No matter what level, football is a real commitment. We had all that as players, but the key thing was we had fun.”

