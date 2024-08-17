Spartans 1-0 Ross County: Don Cowie reaction after misfiring Staggies suffer shock cup exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Spartans 1-0 Ross County: Don Cowie reaction after misfiring Staggies suffer shock cup exit

County were defeated by their League Two opponents, with Blair Henderson's second half goal ending their Premier Sports Cup hopes.

By Andy Skinner
Don Cowie leads Ross County off the park following their shock loss to Spartans. Image: SNS
Don Cowie leads Ross County off the park following their shock loss to Spartans. Image: SNS

Don Cowie insists Ross County got what they deserved as they fell victim to a Premier Sports Cup shock at the hands of League Two side Spartans.

The Staggies were defeated 1-0 at Ainslie Park, courtesy of Blair Henderson’s goal just seconds after the interval.

That still left the Staggies plenty time to come up with a response but despite mounting plenty pressure, Spartans goalkeeper Jacques Heraghty was not forced into a meaningful save thereafter.

County had dealt with the group section of the competition with impressive efficiency, winning all four of their matches to earn a seeded spot in the second round.

That work has now been undone by an insipid display against their Edinburgh opponents – the lowest-ranked team in the last-16 – which ends their hopes of a cup run.

Alex Samuel following Ross County’s defeat to Spartans. Image: SNS

Cowie insists the outcome was no injustice on his side.

He said: “Full credit to Spartans – it’s all about them today. They thoroughly deserve to be in the next round of the cup.

“We had a lot of the ball, we dominated possession, but we didn’t do enough with it.

“The frustration is that we conceded so early after half-time. We spoke about not giving them any encouragement, but to concede within 30 seconds is really disappointing.

“We had more than enough time to bring the game back into our hands, and we didn’t do enough. We huffed and puffed.

Ross County manager Don Cowie following the defeat to Spartans. Image: SNS

“It’s a massive blow. I said prior to the competition, we wanted to go far in it.

“That’s why we worked so hard in the group stage, to top the group. This was a great opportunity, as a Premiership side away to a League Two team.

“We should be able to deal with that, but we have come up well short.

“We have let ourselves down. The fans have come and supported us as they always do.

“We can put that right going into the league campaign, and show them we are hurting from this.”

Cowie took mixed up his starting line-up, with Noah Chilvers handed his first start since his summer move from Colchester United. There were also recalls for Jordan White, James Brown, Ryan Leak and Victor Loturi from the side which drew 1-1 with Dundee United the previous week.

Among the crowd was Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill, with Ronan Hale bound to be the focus of his attention following a fine start since his switch from Cliftonville.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill takes in Ross County’s game against Spartans. Image: SNS

It was the home side who posed the first threat, with Cameron Russell a lively presence. The winger forced Ross Laidlaw to tip the ball over inside the opening 11 minutes, before narrowly missing the target with a free-kick moments later.

Hale forced Heraghty into action for the first time with a neat shot on the turn, but Kieran Watson threatened at the other end with an acrobatic effort which drifted just wide following a corner.

County finished the first half on top, with White flagged offside after bundling an effort into the net just after the half-hour mark.

Chilvers twice called Heraghty into action, with the second effort forcing the goalkeeper to make a fine fingertip save low to his left.

Spartans made the perfect start to the second half, taking the lead inside 20 seconds of the restart when Jamie Dishington was released down the right to send in a first-time cross, which skipper Henderson met with a towering header which looped over the reach of Laidlaw.

Blair Henderson celebrates his winner for Spartans against Ross County. Image: SNS

Cowie responded to the setback by introducing Alex Samuel to form a three-pronged attack, with the Welshman taking the place of Chilvers.

County piled pressure on but the home side were close to doubling their lead on the break on 68 minutes, with Russell surging down the left before delivering for Henderson to strike at goal, but Laidlaw made a superb reaction save to divert it over.

The Staggies threw men forward as the game entered the final stages, with Eamonn Brophy, Connor Randall and Charlie Telfer off target.

Eamonn Brophy following Ross County’s defeat to Spartans. Image: SNS

The best late chance fell to Samuel in stoppage time, but he could only nod wide from James Brown’s delivery as Dougie Samuel’s Spartans side held on for a well deserved triumph.

Player Ratings

SPARTANS (4-5-1): Heraghty 7; K Watson 7, Sonkur 7, P Watson 7, Booth 7; Dishington 8 (Whittaker 86), Hunter 7, Craigen 7, Whyte 7, Russell 8; Henderson 8.

Subs not used: Carswell, Inglis, Scott, Denholm, Lamont, Wylie, Walls, Scott, Whittaker.

ROSS COUNTY (4-3-1-2): Laidlaw 6; Brown 6, Nightingale 5, Leak 6 (Grieves 80), Harmon 6; Loturi 5 (Telfer 80), Randall 6, Denholm 5 (Robesten 70); Chilvers 5 (Samuel 58); White 6 (Brophy 70), Hale 6.

Subs not used: Ross, Macleod, Reid.

Referee: Dan McFarlane
Attendance: 712
Man of the Match: Blair Henderson

More from Ross County

Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS
Alex Samuel embracing fresh Ross County start following bittersweet Caley Thistle spell
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Don Cowie reveals Ross County aim which eluded his playing career ahead of Spartans…
Andy Macleod in action for Ross County in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.
30 years on: Andy Macleod thrilled to see Don Cowie come full circle at…
Don and Paul Cowie in the technical area during Ross County's Premier Sports Cup match against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Career wrecked by knee injury, PE teaching and Singapore - Paul Cowie reflects on…
Josh Nisbet in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.
Don Cowie hails 'real coup' as Ross County close in on A-League player of…
Robbie Williamson at a preview event ahead of Ross County's Scottish Cup final in 2010. Image: SNS.
Robbie Williamson insists Bobby Wilson laid foundations for future Ross County success
Ross County striker Alex Samuel was on loan with Caley Thistle from January. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle in firing line as two Premiership clubs, including neighbours Ross County, alert…
Gordon Connelly in action for Ross County in a Scottish Cup tie against Alloa Athletic in 1995. Image: DC Thomson.
30 years on from Ross County's Scottish league bow, former playmaker Gordon Connelly reflects…
Ronan Hale celebrates scoring against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Ronan Hale drawing Ross County inspiration from boyhood hero Liam Boyce
Ronan Hale celebrates after netting Ross County's equaliser against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Ross County 1-1 Dundee United: Don Cowie reaction after Ronan Hale strikes late to…

Conversation