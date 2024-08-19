Spartans defeat a reality check for Ross County, says skipper Connor Randall

Connor Randall insists Ross County must treat their shock Premier Sports Cup defeat to Spartans as a reality check.

County were defeated 1-0 by their League Two opponents at Ainslie Park, courtesy of an early second half goal from Blair Henderson.

It is the first time the Edinburgh outfit have triumphed over top-flight opposition, ending the Staggies’ dream of a cup run.

Skipper Randall insists County can have no complaints about the outcome, admitting his side’s performance was well below standard.

Randall said: “We didn’t turn up and we got what we deserved.

“There are no excuses, nobody to blame or any other factors.

“We have to look at ourselves and use it as a reality check, a wake-up call – whatever you want to call it.

“It shows that if we aren’t on our game, that can happen.

“It was a poor goal for us to concede, although it was a great header from the lad.

“But it was disappointing to lose a goal so early in the second half and that can’t become a thing for us.

“We still had a full half to get back but we couldn’t find the breakthrough and that’s really disappointing.

“The reaction wasn’t there. It wasn’t for the want of trying, all the lads gave their all.

“But we weren’t good enough and got what we deserved.”

Big opportunity missed for County

The Staggies passed up a huge opportunity to reach the last eight of the League Cup, having not played at Hampden Park since winning the competition eight years ago.

The shock defeat followed an impressive group stage in which Don Cowie’s men won all four games in their section, which included two Championship sides.

Midfielder Randall feels his side let go of the opportunity all too easily.

He added: “Criticism is deserved as we weren’t good enough.

“Spartans deserved to win and give credit to them.

“This was a cup we wanted to go far in and we have fallen at the first hurdle after a really good group stage.

“All that work has been undone by ourselves and we will reflect on that.”

Reaction key for Staggies

County must now look to bounce back on their return to Premiership action, with the Dingwall side facing Rangers at Hampden on Saturday, before signing off for the international break at home to Aberdeen the following week.

Randall insists a response is key from his side, with the 28-year-old adding: “It’s all about the reaction now.

“It wasn’t good enough so we have to look at it and then react in a massive league game next week.

“It’s on us to go out there and show a response after a really poor performance.

“We want to do well for this club and we will bounce back and show a true reflection of ourselves.

“We didn’t do that against Spartans and if you have days like that in football, you get punished.”