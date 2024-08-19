Spartans defeat a reality check for Ross County, says skipper Connor Randall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Spartans defeat a reality check for Ross County, says skipper Connor Randall

County exited the Premier Sports Cup with a shock 1-0 defeat against their League Two opponents.

By Andy Skinner
Connor Randall during Ross County's defeat to Spartans. Image: SNS
Connor Randall during Ross County's defeat to Spartans. Image: SNS

Connor Randall insists Ross County must treat their shock Premier Sports Cup defeat to Spartans as a reality check.

County were defeated 1-0 by their League Two opponents at Ainslie Park, courtesy of an early second half goal from Blair Henderson.

It is the first time the Edinburgh outfit have triumphed over top-flight opposition, ending the Staggies’ dream of a cup run.

Blair Henderson celebrates scoring for Spartans against Ross County. Image: SNS

Skipper Randall insists County can have no complaints about the outcome, admitting his side’s performance was well below standard.

Randall said: “We didn’t turn up and we got what we deserved.

“There are no excuses, nobody to blame or any other factors.

“We have to look at ourselves and use it as a reality check, a wake-up call – whatever you want to call it.

“It shows that if we aren’t on our game, that can happen.

“It was a poor goal for us to concede, although it was a great header from the lad.

Connor Randall in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

“But it was disappointing to lose a goal so early in the second half and that can’t become a thing for us.

“We still had a full half to get back but we couldn’t find the breakthrough and that’s really disappointing.

“The reaction wasn’t there. It wasn’t for the want of trying, all the lads gave their all.

“But we weren’t good enough and got what we deserved.”

Big opportunity missed for County

The Staggies passed up a huge opportunity to reach the last eight of the League Cup, having not played at Hampden Park since winning the competition eight years ago.

The shock defeat followed an impressive group stage in which Don Cowie’s men won all four games in their section, which included two Championship sides.

Don Cowie leads Ross County off the park following their shock loss to Spartans. Image: SNS

Midfielder Randall feels his side let go of the opportunity all too easily.

He added: “Criticism is deserved as we weren’t good enough.

“Spartans deserved to win and give credit to them.

“This was a cup we wanted to go far in and we have fallen at the first hurdle after a really good group stage.

“All that work has been undone by ourselves and we will reflect on that.”

Reaction key for Staggies

County must now look to bounce back on their return to Premiership action, with the Dingwall side facing Rangers at Hampden on Saturday, before signing off for the international break at home to Aberdeen the following week.

Randall insists a response is key from his side, with the 28-year-old adding: “It’s all about the reaction now.

Connor Randall in action against Spartans. Image: SNS

“It wasn’t good enough so we have to look at it and then react in a massive league game next week.

“It’s on us to go out there and show a response after a really poor performance.

“We want to do well for this club and we will bounce back and show a true reflection of ourselves.

“We didn’t do that against Spartans and if you have days like that in football, you get punished.”

