Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Kacper Lopata reveals his Poland ambition

Defender Lopata was drafted straight into the Staggies' side, after making the loan switch from Barnsley.

Kacper Lopata in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Kacper Lopata believes his loan switch to Ross County can move him a step closer to realising his dream of breaking into the Poland national team.

Defender Lopata was thrown straight into the Staggies’ side against Aberdeen on Saturday, after making the loan switch from Barnsley through the week.

Born in Krakow, Lopata moved to England at the age of nine when his family moved to Bristol.

He has had spells with a number of clubs south of the border, including Brighton, Sheffield United and Southend United.

He has gained international recognition with Poland at youth level, all the way through to playing for the under-21s.

Kacper Lopata in action for Poland under-20s. Image: Shutterstock.

Lopata says that has given him the hunger to force his way into the senior setup.

The 23-year-old said: “Aberdeen are a good team and when you come up against the big boys, that’s when you see another level.

“That’s the international players you want to come up against because ultimately that’s where I want to be in the future, playing for Poland and also in the best leagues.

“Playing for Poland is my biggest dream. I have been saying that since I was a kid and I truly believe it’s going to happen.

“I just need to keep working hard and keep my head down in a good league and in a good team I step forward. It’s up to me to do what I do best.”

Lopata answered late call from Cowie

Lopata was a late inclusion in Don Cowie’s side against Aberdeen, after Will Nightingale was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

He was a commanding presence at the heart of the Staggies’ three-man backline, before being forced off with cramp towards the end of the game.

Kacper Lopata goes off injured against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Lopata insists the opportunity to test himself in the Premiership was one he was keen to grasp, adding: “I came here on Wednesday night, into Thursday morning and I was a bit tired. Then it was a late call from the manager on Saturday morning that I was starting.

“If you are a professional footballer, you have to be ready for whatever happens and I feel I was.

“I was excited about making my debut, it was just a shame we didn’t get a point out of it, at least.

“For me, it’s about showcasing what I can do. I feel I have a lot more to offer than I’ve done previously, whether that’s at Barnsley or elsewhere.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and I am very happy to be here.”

Defeat hard to take for Staggies

Lopata was frustrated to come away empty-handed on his debut, after Kevin Nisbet’s 98th minute goal secured all three points for the Dons.

He added: “Football is like that sometimes. It’s a tough one to take. I think we defended brilliantly for 95 minutes and we had chances as well, it wasn’t just one-way traffic.

“But there’s a lot of positives to take out of it after one lapse of concentration cost us a point.

Kevin Nisbet celebrates his winner against Ross County. Image: SNS

“The manager said before the game to make sure we kept our shape well and press at the right time and I think we did that for 95 minutes.

“When we don’t take our chances it’s bound to come and bite us and it did.

“We can take the positives and build from it. Listen, they are a good team and have a good backing but I think so are we.

“The togetherness in this team is not something I have experienced before. It’s a very good changing room which transfers onto the pitch.”

