Don Cowie says Ross County squad depth underlined against Aberdeen

Don Cowie says the late withdrawal of Will Nightingale before Saturday’s visit of Aberdeen underlines why Ross County’s squad depth is necessary.

Cowie was forced to make an eleventh hour change ahead of the Premiership encounter against the Dons, after defender Nightingale suffered a hamstring issue in training.

That presented an early opportunity for Polish defender Kacper Lopata, following his loan move from Barnsley earlier in the week.

Lopata himself was unable to finish the match after succumbing to cramp, with the 23-year-old replaced by another new acquisition in the form of Everton loanee Eli Campbell.

Cowie oversaw a busy summer recruitment drive, with 12 new additions at Victoria Park.

The Staggies boss is keen to ensure he is covered across all areas of the pitch this season.

He said: “I’m really happy with the squad. I think it’s in a really good place.

“It’s really competitive, and I think we’ve got options throughout the team, in terms of people battling for the starting jersey. That’s what you need.

“That was evident on Saturday.

“Kacper wasn’t meant to start, Will Nightingale was due to start but he pulled out.

“Will had a fitness test on Saturday morning, because he felt something in his hamstring at the end of training on Friday.

“I had already named the team, and Will was in it.

“We thought Will was going to be playing. He didn’t, but having someone like Kacper to just slip in seamlessly, and play as well as he did, just shows how important that is.”

Staggies boss pleased with early impact of Lopata and Nisbet

Cowie was thrilled with the commanding presence which 6ft 4in defender Lopata brought to his rearguard against the Dons, who triumphed courtesy of Kevin Nisbet’s 98th minute goal.

The Staggies boss was also thrilled to involve Australian international midfielder Josh Nisbet from the start for the first time following his move from Central Coast Mariners, before he made way for Jack Grieves late in the match.

Cowie added: “For Kacper to come in at such short notice, having only trained with the team on Friday for the first time, I thought he was excellent.

“He’s a leader, and an organiser. He wants to put his body on the line to protect the goal, and we could see that in bucket loads on Saturday.

“Josh did really well on his first start for us.

“We can see the quality he has got in terms of his work-rate, and looking after the ball.

“I’m delighted with him, he just tired slightly in the second half, which is natural.”

County looking to refocus during break

County are now out of action during the international break, with back-to-back home games against Dundee and St Johnstone awaiting them on their return.

Having taken two points from their opening four games, Cowie hopes his side can use the break to refocus.

He added: “It’s a time to work again. It also gives us a break, which is important to be with our families and recover.

“I saw lots of positives. The group have shown what it takes, what the fundamentals are and what we are as a team.

“I have seen that.

“We can improve, in terms of being on the ball, and that’s now what we need to focus on.”