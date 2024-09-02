Don Cowie says Ross County squad depth underlined against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie says Ross County squad depth underlined against Aberdeen

The Staggies boss says a late change prompted him to introduce new signing Kacper Lopata earlier than expected.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Don Cowie says the late withdrawal of Will Nightingale before Saturday’s visit of Aberdeen underlines why Ross County’s squad depth is necessary.

Cowie was forced to make an eleventh hour change ahead of the Premiership encounter against the Dons, after defender Nightingale suffered a hamstring issue in training.

That presented an early opportunity for Polish defender Kacper Lopata, following his loan move from Barnsley earlier in the week.

Lopata himself was unable to finish the match after succumbing to cramp, with the 23-year-old replaced by another new acquisition in the form of Everton loanee Eli Campbell.

Kacper Lopata in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Cowie oversaw a busy summer recruitment drive, with 12 new additions at Victoria Park.

The Staggies boss is keen to ensure he is covered across all areas of the pitch this season.

He said: “I’m really happy with the squad. I think it’s in a really good place.

“It’s really competitive, and I think we’ve got options throughout the team, in terms of people battling for the starting jersey. That’s what you need.

“That was evident on Saturday.

“Kacper wasn’t meant to start, Will Nightingale was due to start but he pulled out.

Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

“Will had a fitness test on Saturday morning, because he felt something in his hamstring at the end of training on Friday.

“I had already named the team, and Will was in it.

“We thought Will was going to be playing. He didn’t, but having someone like Kacper to just slip in seamlessly, and play as well as he did, just shows how important that is.”

Staggies boss pleased with early impact of Lopata and Nisbet

Cowie was thrilled with the commanding presence which 6ft 4in defender Lopata brought to his rearguard against the Dons, who triumphed courtesy of Kevin Nisbet’s 98th minute goal.

The Staggies boss was also thrilled to involve Australian international midfielder Josh Nisbet from the start for the first time following his move from Central Coast Mariners, before he made way for Jack Grieves late in the match.

Josh Nisbet in action against Aberdeen’s Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: SNS

Cowie added: “For Kacper to come in at such short notice, having only trained with the team on Friday for the first time, I thought he was excellent.

“He’s a leader, and an organiser. He wants to put his body on the line to protect the goal, and we could see that in bucket loads on Saturday.

“Josh did really well on his first start for us.

“We can see the quality he has got in terms of his work-rate, and looking after the ball.

“I’m delighted with him, he just tired slightly in the second half, which is natural.”

County looking to refocus during break

County are now out of action during the international break, with back-to-back home games against Dundee and St Johnstone awaiting them on their return.

Having taken two points from their opening four games, Cowie hopes his side can use the break to refocus.

He added: “It’s a time to work again. It also gives us a break, which is important to be with our families and recover.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“I saw lots of positives. The group have shown what it takes, what the fundamentals are and what we are as a team.

“I have seen that.

“We can improve, in terms of being on the ball, and that’s now what we need to focus on.”

