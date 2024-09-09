Paul Cowie says Ross County management have key role in developing young talent

Ross County coach Paul Cowie insists it is crucial to keep a pathway open for young players to impress.

Former Staggies youth player Cowie returned to the Staggies as first-team coach in the summer, to work under his brother Don who secured the manager’s role permanently.

Cowie had previously spent five years working in Dundee United’s youth setup, holding the position as the club’s academy director for the last two of those.

Having headed up the youth programme at Tannadice, Cowie is well-versed on developing young talent.

Now involved in a first-team setup, Cowie recognises the importance of the role the Staggies’ management team have in providing opportunities for the club’s young prospects.

Cowie said: “For me, it’s down to the bravery of the management to give them those opportunities.

“In the last five years I’ve seen so many talented, young players dwindle away because they’re not getting chances, and they get frustrated.

“The young players are raw, they are hungry and they want to showcase their abilities.

“They won’t let you down, but for me it’s about how you manage them.

“You might put them in, but you do need to take them out sometimes. They might be playing well and striking while the iron’s hot.

“But that can be a good time to take them away because it keeps them hungry – not taking them out when they’re playing poorly.

“Opportunity is important, and I always said that at Dundee United.”

Goodwin showed faith in youth during Cowie’s United stint

Working with six different managers at Tannadice, Cowie was tasked with developing players in preparation for the club’s first team.

Miller Thomson, Owen Stirton and Scott Constable were among those who were handed first team opportunities by Jim Goodwin last season, in United’s Championship-title winning campaign.

Cowie recognises that the step from under-18s onwards is the crucial phase in preparing players for senior football.

He added: “I had a good relationship with Jim Goodwin, and he gave opportunities. We had 13 graduates playing last year.

“It comes down to the club’s vision and philosophy of their youth setup, and the manager to give them that opportunity.

“First and foremost they need to be at a level that allows them to get to that environment.

“I genuinely think there is the talent across Scotland, but the thing that is probably to their detriment is taking the jump from the under-18s environment to the first team.

“We have to manage that better. People use loan systems, but in Scotland we need to do better as a nation to provide a platform – whether that’s an under-23 or reserve league. There needs to be more game time for these players who might be in your squads, but aren’t getting minutes.

“You only get them those minutes through an additional games programme, or a reserve league, or the Challenge Cup.

“Giving them the opportunity is key to me, for any operational pathway in a club.”

Ross County plotting pathway for young hopefuls

County involved a number of young players in their side during the Premier Sports Cup group section earlier this season.

Dylan Smith, Andrew Macleod and Jamie Williamson, who has since joined Nairn County on loan, were among those to feature.

Winger George Robesten also made two substitute appearances following the start of the Premiership campaign, and has now joined Brora Rangers on loan.

Although his role is primarily first-team coach and performance analysis, Cowie says he has also taken time aside to work individually with some of County’s young players.

Cowie added: “There was a lot of young talent when I was coming up in football.

“Nowadays it’s all media and platforms that they get access to, but in our days we were playing on Jubilee Park while the Highland League games were going on.

“The word opportunity is the right way to describe it.

“We have a lot of young players in with the first team at the moment, and it’s up to them to grasp that opportunity.

“I’ve got experience in that area, so I’m doing a little bit of individual stuff in the background with one or two, and hopefully they can kick on and establish themselves.”