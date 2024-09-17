Ross County boss Don Cowie provides George Harmon injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County boss Don Cowie provides George Harmon injury update

Harmon and fellow left back Josh Reid have both suffered knocks but Cowie is pleased with the defensive cover he has assembled.

By Andy Skinner
George Harmon was forced off injured against Dundee. Image: SNS
Ross County are awaiting news of George Harmon’s ankle injury ahead of Saturday’s visit of managerless St Johnstone.

Left back Harmon suffered the injury following a heavy landing just 15 minutes into Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Dundee and was replaced by Ryan Leak.

The Englishman has been fitted with a protective boot which he will wear in the coming days, before the full extent of the damage is revealed.

Although a broken bone has been ruled out, Staggies boss Don Cowie is remaining cautious before putting a timescale on Harmon’s recovery.

It comes at a time when fellow left back Josh Reid is sidelined after suffering a knock in training last week.

Ross County defender Josh Reid. Image: SNS

The Staggies are at home for a second successive match, against a Saints side who parted company with manager Craig Levein on Tuesday.

Cowie said: “George is in a boot right now. He got a bit of a nasty one, after a really awkward landing on Saturday.

“We don’t think it’s anything too major, but at the same time we need to make sure the swelling goes down.

“He’s in a protective boot right now, for four or five days. We will the see how he is after that.

George Harmon in action against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“He has had an X-ray and there is no bone break or anything like that. But there could be soft tissue damage, and ligaments.

“Josh Reid is still out, after being out at the weekend, so that’s two natural left wing-backs.”

Staggies boss confident in cover assembled in squad

Despite the potential absence of his two natural left backs, Cowie is comfortable with the cover he has assembled in his squad.

On-loan Everton defender Eli Campbell switched to left back to cover for Harmon in the early stages of his first start for the Dingwall outfit on Saturday, while Leak covered in the centre alongside recent addition Kacper Lopata.

Eli Campbell in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Although central defenders Ricki Lamie and Will Nightingale have been sidelined in recent weeks, Cowie is pleased with the adaptability within his squad.

He added: “That’s why we have a really competitive squad, so we are prepared for those sorts of things that can happen in the blink of an eye.

“I thought Eli Campbell did extremely well in challenging circumstances, moving into a different area of the pitch.

“I thought against Aberdeen Ryan Leak did really well, but he didn’t train during the week so we had him on the bench against Dundee.

“Fair play to him for coming on after 15 minutes and putting in the performance that he did.”

Staggies making defensive strides

County made light work of the defensive disruption at Victoria Park, as they held out for their second clean sheet from their opening five league games.

The Staggies conceded 67 goals in 38 games last season, before securing Premiership survival through play-offs for a second successive season.

Aside from a chastening 6-0 loss to Rangers at Hampden Park last month, Cowie is encouraged with the resilience his side has shown so far this term.

He added: “We all understand we have to improve defensively on what we did last season.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“It was about recruiting to give us that real competitiveness within the squad to make sure that we have a solid foundation in this league.

“I believe now that we’ve got two really good options in each position.

“That can be a really positive thing for us, in terms of each player pushing each other to stay in the team and have that shirt.

“I’m delighted with how it’s gone in the last couple of games defensively.”

