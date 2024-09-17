Ross County boss Don Cowie provides George Harmon injury update

Ross County are awaiting news of George Harmon’s ankle injury ahead of Saturday’s visit of managerless St Johnstone.

Left back Harmon suffered the injury following a heavy landing just 15 minutes into Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Dundee and was replaced by Ryan Leak.

The Englishman has been fitted with a protective boot which he will wear in the coming days, before the full extent of the damage is revealed.

Although a broken bone has been ruled out, Staggies boss Don Cowie is remaining cautious before putting a timescale on Harmon’s recovery.

It comes at a time when fellow left back Josh Reid is sidelined after suffering a knock in training last week.

The Staggies are at home for a second successive match, against a Saints side who parted company with manager Craig Levein on Tuesday.

Cowie said: “George is in a boot right now. He got a bit of a nasty one, after a really awkward landing on Saturday.

“We don’t think it’s anything too major, but at the same time we need to make sure the swelling goes down.

“He’s in a protective boot right now, for four or five days. We will the see how he is after that.

“He has had an X-ray and there is no bone break or anything like that. But there could be soft tissue damage, and ligaments.

“Josh Reid is still out, after being out at the weekend, so that’s two natural left wing-backs.”

Staggies boss confident in cover assembled in squad

Despite the potential absence of his two natural left backs, Cowie is comfortable with the cover he has assembled in his squad.

On-loan Everton defender Eli Campbell switched to left back to cover for Harmon in the early stages of his first start for the Dingwall outfit on Saturday, while Leak covered in the centre alongside recent addition Kacper Lopata.

Although central defenders Ricki Lamie and Will Nightingale have been sidelined in recent weeks, Cowie is pleased with the adaptability within his squad.

He added: “That’s why we have a really competitive squad, so we are prepared for those sorts of things that can happen in the blink of an eye.

“I thought Eli Campbell did extremely well in challenging circumstances, moving into a different area of the pitch.

“I thought against Aberdeen Ryan Leak did really well, but he didn’t train during the week so we had him on the bench against Dundee.

“Fair play to him for coming on after 15 minutes and putting in the performance that he did.”

Staggies making defensive strides

County made light work of the defensive disruption at Victoria Park, as they held out for their second clean sheet from their opening five league games.

The Staggies conceded 67 goals in 38 games last season, before securing Premiership survival through play-offs for a second successive season.

Aside from a chastening 6-0 loss to Rangers at Hampden Park last month, Cowie is encouraged with the resilience his side has shown so far this term.

He added: “We all understand we have to improve defensively on what we did last season.

“It was about recruiting to give us that real competitiveness within the squad to make sure that we have a solid foundation in this league.

“I believe now that we’ve got two really good options in each position.

“That can be a really positive thing for us, in terms of each player pushing each other to stay in the team and have that shirt.

“I’m delighted with how it’s gone in the last couple of games defensively.”