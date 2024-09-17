Mark Cowie frustrated by Fraserburgh display in SPFL Trust Trophy defeat against Rangers B

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Cowie frustrated by Fraserburgh display in SPFL Trust Trophy defeat against Rangers B

The Broch were knocked out by the Gers in the third round of the Challenge Cup.

By Callum Law
Manager Mark Cowie was disappointed with Fraserburgh’s below-par showing as their SPFL Trust Trophy run ended with defeat against Rangers B.

The Gers triumphed 5-0 in the third round tie at Stirling Albion’s Forthbank Stadium to secure a last-16 meeting with Stenhousemuir.

After impressive Challenge Cup victories against Hearts B and Forfar Athletic the Broch were unable to replicate those displays against their full-time opponents from Govan.

Boss Cowie said: “We were nowhere near it, we came up against a very good side, regardless of their age or their stature.

“They played us off the park and we have to be brave enough to say that.

“We couldn’t get to grips with their movement, the speed of their transitions and their intensity. It was a bad day at the office.

“We knew we’d be up against a good side who play football for a living.

“But that’s not an excuse. You’ve got to keep a good shape, I think our shape was all over the place at times, I don’t think we were brave enough.

“It’s the first time we’ve been past the first round in this competition.

“We had two really good results to beat the sides we’ve beaten.

“Then we’ve come here and we haven’t given a good representation of who we are and what we’re about.

“We need to be better and we need to braver. But we’re going through a tough spell which every club does and we just need to grind it out.”

Match action

In the sixth minute Fraserburgh almost took the lead. Scott Barbour’s inswinging corner from the right crashed back off the crossbar and Kieran Simpson was unable to direct the rebound on target.

But the Gers, who fielded summer signing from AC Milan Clinton Nsiala at centre-half, and first-teamer Alex Lowry in their line-up took the lead in the 16th minute.

A cross-field pass released Robbie Fraser on the left flank and his low delivery was tapped in by Connor Allan at the back post.

Midway through the second period Rangers doubled their lead.

A flick from the lively Archie Stevens found Chris Eadie on the right side of the box. After Bryan Hay challenged, the ball ricocheted off Broch captain Willie West and bounced into the bottom left corner.

Fraserburgh dug in and limited the chances before half-time, but four minutes into the second period Rangers struck again.

Following a decent move from the Breedon Highland League side the Gers counter-attacked at pace. Stevens raced away on the right before teeing up Eadie to finish past goalkeeper Joe Barbour.

Rangers were in no mood to let up and added number four just after the hour mark.

Findlay Curtis’ pinpoint pass put Calum Adamson through on goal and although Joe Barbour blocked his first attempt, Adamson headed home the rebound.

In the 80th minute the scoring was complete when a mistake in the Broch defence presented Joshua Gentles with a simple chance to finish.

Fraserburgh did have a couple of decent second half efforts with goalkeeper Mason Munn saving from Logan Watt and Joshua Hawkins.

