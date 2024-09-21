James Brown targets early points haul to help Ross County avoid more survival drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Brown targets early points haul to help Ross County avoid more survival drama

The Staggies have had to come through the relegation play-off in each of the last two seasons.

James Brown in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

James Brown is eager for Ross County to make early-season gains in an effort to avoid more survival drama.

The Staggies have stayed in the Premiership courtesy of winning the relegation play-off in each of the last two seasons.

Last term, they only missed out on automatic survival on goal difference after St Johnstone – who they host today – won their final game of the season at Motherwell.

After recording their first league win of the campaign against Dundee last weekend, Brown is determined to register further early-season points against managerless Saints.

Celebrations for Ross County after Jordan White’s penalty makes it 2-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS

Brown said: “I know it is the start of the season, but we’re not down the bottom of the table, looking up already.

“I know we had a few games called off around Christmas last year and even though we had games in hand, we were looking up saying ‘we have to win here’ and stuff like that.

“If you can stay in a decent position and keep that consistency, you should be okay.

“We just don’t want it to go to the wire again. We want to go into the split happy with where we are and confident.

“Last season, St Johnstone finished above on goal difference. We look back at this time last year and we were 3-1 up against Motherwell and drew 3-3.

Motherwell's Max Ross scores to make it 3-3 against Ross County.
“You look back at that after the season finishes and realise it would have made the difference.

“It just shows you how important these games are. We remember what last year was and remember that we dropped a lot of points we shouldn’t have, so every game is a big game for us.”

Brown relishes competition with fellow right back Efete

Irishman Brown is competing for a place with fellow right back Michee Efete this season.

Both players made the switch to Victoria Park last season, with Brown joining from Blackburn Rovers.

Efete commanded a regular starting place after being brought in from Grimsby Town in January, before Brown regained his place towards the end of the campaign.

Michee Efete in action against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Brown reckons the competition is bringing the best out of him, which he feels is a consistent theme throughout Don Cowie’s squad.

He added: “It is just whatever the manager’s preference is. I had a lot of chats with him last year when I wasn’t playing and he was very honest with me about what I needed to work on.

“I ended up getting into the team in the play-offs.

“It is not really a battle – Michee and I get on really well.

“The competition pushes us and I feel like I’m in the best shape I’ve been.

“The manager just wants everyone working hard and staying with it. In a big squad, there is going to be a lot of rotation.

“He can’t keep everyone happy, but it is up to ourselves to be in the best shape possible to play.

“It is a squad game at the end of the day. There’s competition all over the place.”

 

