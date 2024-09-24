Don Cowie: Ross County defender George Harmon facing lengthy injury absence – whatever ruling on surgery is

Ross County manager Don Cowie has confirmed George Harmon faces a lengthy absence due to an ankle injury.

Left-back Harmon suffered the injury in the early stages of the 2-0 victory over Dundee earlier this month, meaning he missed Saturday’s 3-3 draw with St Johnstone.

Although Harmon has not broken any bones, the Staggies will seek a second opinion this week after receiving the results of an initial scan.

That will determine whether or not Harmon requires surgery – and, in turn, the timescale for his recovery.

Cowie says the Englishman is facing an extended absence, even if the 23-year-old does not need an operation.

The Staggies boss said: “We’ll be getting a second opinion later this week. It could be something that needs surgery, or it could be a bit more considerate management of it in terms of his recovery.

“I don’t know exactly the timescale, but it looks like it will be for an extended period of time, regardless of which way it is treated.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him in terms of the way he conducts himself daily – the way he trains and the intensity he trains at.

“But in terms of George’s progression, coming from part-time football into the top league in Scotland and playing every week, I believe there’s still even more to come from him.

“He is really starting to impact games for us.”

Josh Reid absence comes at wrong time for Ross County

Cowie has been dealt further misfortune, with another left-back, Josh Reid, also sidelined due to bone bruising which he suffered in a training ground injury.

Although his injury is not as serious as Harmon’s, Cowie says 22-year-old Reid might not be in line to return until County’s Premiership trip to St Johnstone on October 19.

He added: “Josh is potentially out until after the international break.

“We’ve had the results on him – it is nothing too serious, but there is a bit of bone bruising and stuff there.

“It is more a case of reacting day-to-day to how he feels and how much we can push him.

“We have had a really good battle between George and Josh over the last 12 to 14 months. They have been fighting for that position in the team.

“It’s a really healthy competition between the two of them, as there’s that respect for each other. They recognise what they bring to the team, and they support each other really well.

“Josh has had to be really patient this season, and at the time George gets injured, he has actually got an injury as well.

“Naturally it is disappointing to have the two of them out at the same time – it doesn’t happen very often.”

Eli Campbell has stepped up to cover

Cowie says the double injury setback vindicates his decision to bring in 20-year-old defender Eli Campbell towards the end of the summer transfer window, with the on-loan Everton youngster having covered in the left wing-back position in the last two games.

Cowie added: “At the same time, it shows the importance of getting Eli Campbell into the club.

“Maybe I forget, as well as others, that he is still very young and inexperienced in terms of first-team football.

“But in the last two games he has done extremely well, while not playing in his natural first position, but still giving the team real balance within the game. He’s been very valuable in the last couple of matches.”