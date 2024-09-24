Don Cowie: Ross County defender George Harmon facing lengthy injury absence – whatever ruling on surgery is

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie: Ross County defender George Harmon facing lengthy injury absence – whatever ruling on surgery is

Englishman Harmon will discover whether he requires an operation in the coming days, but will be out for a significant period.

By Andy Skinner
George Harmon was forced off injured against Dundee. Image: SNS
George Harmon was forced off injured against Dundee. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Don Cowie has confirmed George Harmon faces a lengthy absence due to an ankle injury.

Left-back Harmon suffered the injury in the early stages of the 2-0 victory over Dundee earlier this month, meaning he missed Saturday’s 3-3 draw with St Johnstone.

Although Harmon has not broken any bones, the Staggies will seek a second opinion this week after receiving the results of an initial scan.

That will determine whether or not Harmon requires surgery – and, in turn, the timescale for his recovery.

George Harmon in action against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Cowie says the Englishman is facing an extended absence, even if the 23-year-old does not need an operation.

The Staggies boss said: “We’ll be getting a second opinion later this week. It could be something that needs surgery, or it could be a bit more considerate management of it in terms of his recovery.

“I don’t know exactly the timescale, but it looks like it will be for an extended period of time, regardless of which way it is treated.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him in terms of the way he conducts himself daily – the way he trains and the intensity he trains at.

“But in terms of George’s progression, coming from part-time football into the top league in Scotland and playing every week, I believe there’s still even more to come from him.

“He is really starting to impact games for us.”

Josh Reid absence comes at wrong time for Ross County

Cowie has been dealt further misfortune, with another left-back, Josh Reid, also sidelined due to bone bruising which he suffered in a training ground injury.

Although his injury is not as serious as Harmon’s, Cowie says 22-year-old Reid might not be in line to return until County’s Premiership trip to St Johnstone on October 19.

He added: “Josh is potentially out until after the international break.

“We’ve had the results on him – it is nothing too serious, but there is a bit of bone bruising and stuff there.

Ross County defender Josh Reid. Image: SNS.

“It is more a case of reacting day-to-day to how he feels and how much we can push him.

“We have had a really good battle between George and Josh over the last 12 to 14 months. They have been fighting for that position in the team.

“It’s a really healthy competition between the two of them, as there’s that respect for each other. They recognise what they bring to the team, and they support each other really well.

“Josh has had to be really patient this season, and at the time George gets injured, he has actually got an injury as well.

“Naturally it is disappointing to have the two of them out at the same time – it doesn’t happen very often.”

Eli Campbell has stepped up to cover

Cowie says the double injury setback vindicates his decision to bring in 20-year-old defender Eli Campbell towards the end of the summer transfer window, with the on-loan Everton youngster having covered in the left wing-back position in the last two games.

Cowie added: “At the same time, it shows the importance of getting Eli Campbell into the club.

Eli Campbell in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.

“Maybe I forget, as well as others, that he is still very young and inexperienced in terms of first-team football.

“But in the last two games he has done extremely well, while not playing in his natural first position, but still giving the team real balance within the game. He’s been very valuable in the last couple of matches.”

More from Ross County

Ross County's Noah Chilvers in action against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.
Noah Chilvers says Ross County are starting to click but believes there is 'a…
Ross County's Akil Wright celebrates as he scores to make it 3-3 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie questions penalty call in Ross County's dramatic 3-3 draw with St Johnstone
James Brown in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS
James Brown targets early points haul to help Ross County avoid more survival drama
Akil Wright celebrates netting against Dundee. Image: SNS
Don Cowie backs Akil Wright to make further strides at Ross County
George Harmon was forced off injured against Dundee. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Don Cowie provides George Harmon injury update
Akil Wright heads Ross County ahead against Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS.
Ross County's Akil Wright hails response since crushing loss to Rangers
Celebrations for Ross County after Jordan White's penalty makes it 2-0 against Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Ross County 2-0 Dundee: Three talking points and Don Cowie reaction after first league…
Defender Eli Campbell, who is on loan from Everton, settles in at Ross County. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ross County offer ideal platform for Everton defender Eli Campbell
Simon Murray has scored six goals for Dundee since his summer move from Ross County. Image: SNS.
Ross County's new arrivals warned about ex-Staggies striker Simon Murray ahead of Dundee clash
Dingwall Academy's senior football team in 1994, who triumphed in the Scottish Shield final at Hampden Park. Image: Jack Sutherland.
Dingwall Academy to celebrate 30-year anniversary of historic Scottish Schools triumph

Conversation