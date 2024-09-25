Ross County boss Don Cowie plotting another managerless challenge against Hearts

Don Cowie is preparing Ross County for another step into the unknown when they take on managerless Hearts on Saturday.

The Staggies make the trip to Tynecastle to face the bottom-placed Edinburgh outfit, who are in action for the first time since the dismissal of manager Steven Naismith.

Liam Fox, who is manager of Hearts’ B team, will take interim charge.

It will be the second successive match in which County have taken on a side without a permanent manager, following Saturday’s 3-3 draw with St Johnstone – who were fresh from sacking Craig Levein.

Cowie said: “I think everyone felt Hearts had recruited extremely well in the summer – including one of our best players, Yan Dhanda.

“For whatever reason, it has taken time for those players to settle at the club.

“Nothing surprises anyone now in football.

“This is us going into our seventh league game and we’re facing two teams who have already changed their manager.

“That just shows how frequently and quickly it can happen.”

Cowie disappointed for Naismith to lose job at Tynecastle

Former Jambos midfielder Cowie played alongside Naismith towards the end of his stint in Gorgie, before returning for a second spell in Dingwall in 2018.

Cowie has sympathy for his former team-mate, but is not reading too closely into Hearts’ position at the foot of the Premiership.

He added: “I thought Steven did an excellent job last year. He’s an ex-team-mate and a friend, so I’m naturally disappointed for him to lose his job.

“But at the same time, I’m sure he recognises the expectation at a club like Hearts in terms of winning games of football.

“He’s been open and admitted it hasn’t quite been good enough this season and sometimes that means a change comes along.

“But we know going there this Saturday it is still a squad that’s full of talent. We’ll need to be at our best to get a result.

“There’s a real demand at Hearts to be successful, especially at home from their fans – we’ll have to be ready and prepared for that.”

Fox taking interim charge of Jambos

Fox is not expected to be in consideration for the permanent manager’s role at Tynecastle.

The 40-year-old, who previously had a spell in charge of Dundee United and a coaching role at Aberdeen, has guided the Jambos’ B team to eighth place in the Lowland League.

Although Cowie says that will give him the foundations to prepare for what to expect on Saturday, he knows Fox’s approach could be different with first team players at his disposal.

Cowie added: “Liam is also someone I know really well. He was the coach at Hearts when I was there, so I know what he brings now he’s in charge.

“He was manager at Dundee United, and possibly played a different style to what Hearts play now.

“We can look at what Liam has been doing in the B team since he has been there, and the shape he looks to play.

“It’s then about guessing whether that will be the shape he wants to play for the first team.

“They’ve got so many options personnel-wise, I don’t think you would get that bang on with what they will go with.

“But we will give it our best shot in terms of being prepared for that, and it’s about us then collectively being ready.”