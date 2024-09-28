Connor Randall says Ross County must draw on home traits to end year-long wait for league away win

Connor Randall has urged Ross County to take their impressive home traits on the road with them.

The Staggies boast a strong home record, losing just two of 15 matches in Dingwall since Don Cowie took charge in February.

By contrast, County have not recorded a Premiership away victory in that time, in a run which stretches back to a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock on September 2 last year.

The Staggies are back on their travels after three successive home matches, when they make the trip to Hearts on Saturday.

After falling to a 98th-minute defeat to high-flying Aberdeen, the Staggies recorded a 2-0 win against Dundee, before striking late to salvage a 3-3 draw with St Johnstone last weekend.

Skipper Randall insists some of the characteristics of County’s Victoria Park form can be transferred away from home.

He added: “The manager has said that’s something we need to improve on and it is obvious that we do.

“Since the manager has come in, we’ve had good home form. We’ve made this a difficult place to come.

“If we can start picking up points away from home – and obviously victories where we can – it adds up over the season.

“That’s a focus to improve on as the season goes on, hopefully starting this weekend.

“It is obviously tougher away from home.

“This season, we opened our away campaign at Motherwell and took a point. Rangers is always tough.

“Hearts are one of the top teams in the league, but we’ll try to take some of the things we’re doing well at home with us.

“Obviously it is a different environment and it can be tougher. But I’m sure it will come, as long as we remain solid and keep adding layers to our performances.”

County keen to play on Hearts’ frustration

Liam Fox is in place as Hearts’ interim manager following the sacking of Steven Naismith last weekend.

The bottom-placed Jambos have yet to win a match this season with an opening day draw against Rangers their only point on board so far.

Midfielder Randall, who had a season-long loan with Hearts from Liverpool in 2017-18, hopes to turn the frustration of the Tynecastle crowd in the Staggies’ favour.

The 28-year-old added: “They are very passionate fans and when they are behind their team it is massive for them.

“On the flip-side, like anywhere, you can go there as the away team and try and nullify that, and prevent them from getting excited and behind the team.

“That can help us massively.

“With the managerial change, I’m sure there will be a good atmosphere at Hearts. It is up to us to go there and try to nullify that the best we can.”