Connor Randall says Ross County must draw on home traits to end year-long wait for league away win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Connor Randall says Ross County must draw on home traits to end year-long wait for league away win

The Staggies' last away triumph in the Premiership came at Kilmarnock on September 2 last year.

Connor Randall in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Connor Randall in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Connor Randall has urged Ross County to take their impressive home traits on the road with them.

The Staggies boast a strong home record, losing just two of 15 matches in Dingwall since Don Cowie took charge in February.

By contrast, County have not recorded a Premiership away victory in that time, in a run which stretches back to a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock on September 2 last year.

The Staggies are back on their travels after three successive home matches, when they make the trip to Hearts on Saturday.

Simon Murray scored the winner against Kilmarnock when Ross County last won away in a league match in September 2023. Image: SNS

After falling to a 98th-minute defeat to high-flying Aberdeen, the Staggies recorded a 2-0 win against Dundee, before striking late to salvage a 3-3 draw with St Johnstone last weekend.

Skipper Randall insists some of the characteristics of County’s Victoria Park form can be transferred away from home.

He added: “The manager has said that’s something we need to improve on and it is obvious that we do.

“Since the manager has come in, we’ve had good home form. We’ve made this a difficult place to come.

“If we can start picking up points away from home – and obviously victories where we can – it adds up over the season.

“That’s a focus to improve on as the season goes on, hopefully starting this weekend.

“It is obviously tougher away from home.

Connor Randall in action against Dundee. Image: SNS

“This season, we opened our away campaign at Motherwell and took a point. Rangers is always tough.

“Hearts are one of the top teams in the league, but we’ll try to take some of the things we’re doing well at home with us.

“Obviously it is a different environment and it can be tougher. But I’m sure it will come, as long as we remain solid and keep adding layers to our performances.”

County keen to play on Hearts’ frustration

Liam Fox is in place as Hearts’ interim manager following the sacking of Steven Naismith last weekend.

The bottom-placed Jambos have yet to win a match this season with an opening day draw against Rangers their only point on board so far.

Midfielder Randall, who had a season-long loan with Hearts from Liverpool in 2017-18, hopes to turn the frustration of the Tynecastle crowd in the Staggies’ favour.

The 28-year-old added: “They are very passionate fans and when they are behind their team it is massive for them.

Connor Randall in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

“On the flip-side, like anywhere, you can go there as the away team and try and nullify that, and prevent them from getting excited and behind the team.

“That can help us massively.

“With the managerial change, I’m sure there will be a good atmosphere at Hearts. It is up to us to go there and try to nullify that the best we can.”

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Don Cowie plotting another managerless challenge against Hearts
George Harmon was forced off injured against Dundee. Image: SNS
Don Cowie: Ross County defender George Harmon facing lengthy injury absence - whatever ruling…
Ross County's Noah Chilvers in action against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.
Noah Chilvers says Ross County are starting to click but believes there is 'a…
Ross County's Akil Wright celebrates as he scores to make it 3-3 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie questions penalty call in Ross County's dramatic 3-3 draw with St Johnstone
James Brown in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS
James Brown targets early points haul to help Ross County avoid more survival drama
Akil Wright celebrates netting against Dundee. Image: SNS
Don Cowie backs Akil Wright to make further strides at Ross County
George Harmon was forced off injured against Dundee. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Don Cowie provides George Harmon injury update
Akil Wright heads Ross County ahead against Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS.
Ross County's Akil Wright hails response since crushing loss to Rangers
Celebrations for Ross County after Jordan White's penalty makes it 2-0 against Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Ross County 2-0 Dundee: Three talking points and Don Cowie reaction after first league…
Defender Eli Campbell, who is on loan from Everton, settles in at Ross County. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ross County offer ideal platform for Everton defender Eli Campbell

Conversation