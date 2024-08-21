Ross County’s Dylan Smith used injury nightmare to pump iron in gym – and says he’s back ‘a lot bigger’

Ross County defender Dylan Smith believes he has reaped unexpected benefits from his lengthy injury absence.

Teenager Smith captained the Staggies side who suffered a 3-2 defeat against Brora Rangers in the North of Scotland Cup on Tuesday.

Smith came through the full game as he steps up his comeback from a troublesome ankle injury which has hampered him in recent times.

Although he played an hour of a Premier Sports Cup tie against Raith Rovers last month, Smith hasn’t completed 90 minutes for the first team since a goalless draw at Dundee in October last year.

A 2-0 defeat away to St Mirren in December, in which Smith went off injured after 50 minutes, proved to be his final action of last season, before he underwent keyhole surgery to fix the issue.

Having made 14 appearances in his maiden senior season under Malky Mackay in 2022-23, Smith says the recent rehabilitation programme has allowed him to build up the physical strength required to play at first-team level.

Gym hours paying off for Smith

The 18-year-old said: “On a personal level, it was good to get 90 minutes under the belt.

“I’m feeling good. I’m just trying to get minutes, and good training sessions in to try and work my way back in.

“The injury was a bit of a setback, but I feel like I’m progressing well from that.

“It was a recurring ankle injury. I have done it various times and played through it, but I eventually had keyhole surgery.

“I just had to get it done, just so I can get through it, play, and not be sidelined again.

“It’s given me a long time in the gym to get stronger, and get ready for the physicality of senior football.

“I played so many games under the old manager, and it set me up well for that senior football.

“But I wasn’t strong enough back then – I felt I was technically good, but I felt like I still had to get that gym work under my belt.

“There are always positives with an injury, and that got me in the gym more and I got my rehab going.

“My ankle is obviously stronger, but I have also got physically a lot bigger from it as well.

“It was a benefit, in a way.”

Brora Rangers defeat a disappointment for Ross County

Despite stepping up his own recovery process, Smith was left disappointed following County’s defeat to Brora at Dudgeon Park.

The Staggies fielded a team containing a number of first-team players against the Cattachs, although they finished the game with a youthful side.

Having reached the final of last year’s competition, before losing to Nairn County, Smith was frustrated to fall at the first hurdle this time around.

He added: “It’s very disappointing for the first team boys, but for the young boys as well.

“This is their chance to show the first team boys, and the staff, that they are good enough for this level.

“They are not going to get the chance to play in the competition again.

“Ultimately, it’s the senior players that should lead that and bring the team forward in the game – unfortunately we didn’t do that against Brora.”

Smith back in Scotland national team fold

Smith was handed another personal boost earlier this week when he was recalled to the Scotland under-19s squad.

The teenage defender is part of new manager Neil MacFarlane’s squad who will face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Netherlands in a friendly triple-header in Spain next month.

Inverness-born Smith previously captained the national team at that level, after winning six caps for the U17s team.

After regaining his place, Smith is eager to impress new boss MacFarlane.

Smith added: “I’m obviously buzzing to be back in the setup.

“It was a way better feeling before the game, but it will feel good when I’m back playing for Scotland.

“It’s always an honour playing for my country, so I will enjoy going back out with them and just trying to prove my worth back in the national setup.”