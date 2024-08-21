Ross County’s Dylan Smith used injury nightmare to pump iron in gym – and says he’s back ‘a lot bigger’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Dylan Smith used injury nightmare to pump iron in gym – and says he’s back ‘a lot bigger’

Teenage defender Smith has been hampered by an ankle injury in recent months, but has spent a 'long time' building muscle in the gym during his spell on the sidelines.

By Andy Skinner
Dylan Smith in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Dylan Smith in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Ross County defender Dylan Smith believes he has reaped unexpected benefits from his lengthy injury absence.

Teenager Smith captained the Staggies side who suffered a 3-2 defeat against Brora Rangers in the North of Scotland Cup on Tuesday.

Smith came through the full game as he steps up his comeback from a troublesome ankle injury which has hampered him in recent times.

Although he played an hour of a Premier Sports Cup tie against Raith Rovers last month, Smith hasn’t completed 90 minutes for the first team since a goalless draw at Dundee in October last year.

Dylan Smith in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.

A 2-0 defeat away to St Mirren in December, in which Smith went off injured after 50 minutes, proved to be his final action of last season, before he underwent keyhole surgery to fix the issue.

Having made 14 appearances in his maiden senior season under Malky Mackay in 2022-23, Smith says the recent rehabilitation programme has allowed him to build up the physical strength required to play at first-team level.

Gym hours paying off for Smith

The 18-year-old said: “On a personal level, it was good to get 90 minutes under the belt.

“I’m feeling good. I’m just trying to get minutes, and good training sessions in to try and work my way back in.

“The injury was a bit of a setback, but I feel like I’m progressing well from that.

“It was a recurring ankle injury. I have done it various times and played through it, but I eventually had keyhole surgery.

Dylan Smith training with Ross County. Image: SNS.

“I just had to get it done, just so I can get through it, play, and not be sidelined again.

“It’s given me a long time in the gym to get stronger, and get ready for the physicality of senior football.

“I played so many games under the old manager, and it set me up well for that senior football.

“But I wasn’t strong enough back then – I felt I was technically good, but I felt like I still had to get that gym work under my belt.

Dylan Smith made his senior debut for Ross County against Rangers at Ibrox in August 2022. Image: SNS.

“There are always positives with an injury, and that got me in the gym more and I got my rehab going.

“My ankle is obviously stronger, but I have also got physically a lot bigger from it as well.

“It was a benefit, in a way.”

Brora Rangers defeat a disappointment for Ross County

Despite stepping up his own recovery process, Smith was left disappointed following County’s defeat to Brora at Dudgeon Park.

The Staggies fielded a team containing a number of first-team players against the Cattachs, although they finished the game with a youthful side.

Having reached the final of last year’s competition, before losing to Nairn County, Smith was frustrated to fall at the first hurdle this time around.

He added: “It’s very disappointing for the first team boys, but for the young boys as well.

Dylan Smith and Ricki Lamie in the stand for Ross County’s Premiership match against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

“This is their chance to show the first team boys, and the staff, that they are good enough for this level.

“They are not going to get the chance to play in the competition again.

“Ultimately, it’s the senior players that should lead that and bring the team forward in the game – unfortunately we didn’t do that against Brora.”

Smith back in Scotland national team fold

Smith was handed another personal boost earlier this week when he was recalled to the Scotland under-19s squad.

The teenage defender is part of new manager Neil MacFarlane’s squad who will face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Netherlands in a friendly triple-header in Spain next month.

Inverness-born Smith previously captained the national team at that level, after winning six caps for the U17s team.

Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s against Malta. Image: Shutterstock.

After regaining his place, Smith is eager to impress new boss MacFarlane.

Smith added: “I’m obviously buzzing to be back in the setup.

“It was a way better feeling before the game, but it will feel good when I’m back playing for Scotland.

“It’s always an honour playing for my country, so I will enjoy going back out with them and just trying to prove my worth back in the national setup.”

More from Ross County

Nairn County's Fraser Dingwall. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle and Ross County knocked out of North of Scotland Cup
Josh Nisbet in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.
Don Cowie provides Josh Nisbet update - as Ross County boss reveals 'frank' Spartans…
Adam Mackinnon has started ICT's three League One games this season, and he scored against Montrose on Saturday. Image: Jasperimage.
Adam Mackinnon is Premiership talent and Caley Thistle should build team around him -…
Connor Randall during Ross County's defeat to Spartans. Image: SNS
Spartans defeat a reality check for Ross County, says skipper Connor Randall
Don Cowie leads Ross County off the park following their shock loss to Spartans. Image: SNS
Spartans 1-0 Ross County: Don Cowie reaction after misfiring Staggies suffer shock cup exit
Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS
Alex Samuel embracing fresh Ross County start following bittersweet Caley Thistle spell
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Don Cowie reveals Ross County aim which eluded his playing career ahead of Spartans…
Andy Macleod in action for Ross County in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.
30 years on: Andy Macleod thrilled to see Don Cowie come full circle at…
Don and Paul Cowie in the technical area during Ross County's Premier Sports Cup match against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Career wrecked by knee injury, PE teaching and Singapore - Paul Cowie reflects on…
Josh Nisbet in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.
Don Cowie hails 'real coup' as Ross County close in on A-League player of…

Conversation