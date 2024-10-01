Ross County cult heroes: Steven McGarry on Australian success – and nearly joining Caley Thistle

Steven McGarry has already mastered the art of bouncing back in style in his first managerial post with Australian outfit Sorrento FC.

After suffering relegation from the National Premier League Western Australia in his first season in charge last year, former Ross County midfielder McGarry was quick to identify areas that needed to change.

He could not have envisaged such an emphatic revival however.

McGarry is fresh from guiding Sorrento to a multi record-breaking West State League Division 1 title winning campaign, in which they finished the season unbeaten.

Finishing 17 points ahead of second-placed Dianella White Eagles, Sorrento broke post-1960 records with a tally of 62 points – the highest recorded in a 12-team league.

They also made history by claiming 19 consecutive wins, and netting 75 goals.

McGarry is now in the process of preparing his squad for their return to the NPL WA – the highest level attainable for the club.

McGarry reflects on ‘crazy season’

He said: “I don’t think it could have gone any better.

“I knew we had built a pretty strong squad. From the previous year, I knew I wanted to change the playing style, and shift the culture a wee bit.

“It was really important that we got some good players in, and promoted some academy players within.

“We had a nice blend and it was just a crazy season.

“We won the first game, drew the next two, and then we just went on an incredible run.

“After 14 or 15 games everyone was getting a little bit excited.

“I kept on trying to remind everyone around the club that it doesn’t happen very often, this sort of thing.

“It has probably not sunk in yet. The season has finished and we have all enjoyed the moment.

“But I have sort of switched on to next year. Hopefully we can get back into that cycle of winning trophies and competing at the top end, but naturally giving players an opportunity and helping them to kick on and progress.”

Paisley-born McGarry reflects on journey Down Under

McGarry has been in Australia since 2010, when he left Motherwell to join Perth Glory during his playing days.

After taking his first coaching steps in the club’s youth setup, McGarry briefly left to start his own academy before becoming academy technical director at ECU Joondalup.

An opportunity to return to Perth Glory in the same role surfaced in 2018, and two years later he was offered the role as assistant to first team boss Tony Popovic – who was recently appointed as the new Australia national team head coach.

McGarry held that role until Popovic was sacked in 2022, and was appointed Sorrento FC head coach the following year.

Huge travelling demands

Being based in Western Australia necessitated huge travelling demands, with Perth a four-hour flight away from Melbourne.

With New Zealand outfit also part of the A-League setup, Perth Glory regularly had to make the round-trip of more than 6,000 miles to New Zealand.

Qualification for the Asian Champions League in 2020 at the height of the pandemic also involved the bulk of the fixtures in the tournament being played in Qatar – as a trial run ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Paisley-born McGarry says his passion for football, combined with his desire to explore Oceania and Asia, has made the last 15 years a thoroughly enjoyable period of his life.

The 45-year-old added: “It has been all football since I have been across here. I was part of Perth Glory for 11 or 12 of those, between playing and coaching, and going through the whole academy system.

“I had a couple of years doing my own thing, and a couple of years at Sorrento now.

“It has been non-stop football – it has been fantastic. It’s what I know, and what I love.

“We play throughout the summer. The conditions are pretty harsh, in terms of playing in 35 degree heat.

“The intensity is not like it is in the Premiership or Championship, so that took a while to get used to.

“When you are travelling, every away game you are on a flight and into a different time zone.

“I loved every minute of that – seeing different parts of Australia and the world. I have been very lucky.”

Staggies swooped to sign midfielder from under Caley Thistle’s noses

McGarry made 123 appearances in three-and-a-half seasons with Ross County, during their time in the First Division.

He made the switch to Dingwall under Neale Cooper in 2002, after leaving his boyhood club St Mirren.

One of his most memorable Staggies moments came in a Highland derby at Caledonian Stadium the following year, when he netted a stunning late equaliser to secure a 3-3 draw – in a match in which Inverness had led by three goals.

While McGarry was quick to embrace a switch to the Highlands after leaving the Buddies – the midfielder revealed his career could have taken an altogether different turn.

He added: “I was actually up in Inverness, as they invited me to train for a couple of days to have a look around.

“I was just about to sign for Inverness, but I think Roy MacGregor heard I was up and around the Highlands and gave me an opportunity to speak to them.

“I enjoyed my two or three days at Caley Thistle. They had some good players at that point in time, they had a good team.

“But Roy asked if I could have a word with Ross County, so I went up and spent an afternoon up there and he twisted my arm.

“He sold the project. They had plans to build an indoor arena, and the pitches out the back.

“When I went up there, it was only a small terracing and a little hill where away fans were.

“They now have a stand with all the facilities in behind, and three pitches.

“I saw it as an opportunity – it aligned with me.

“But it was a difficult one because I had made my mind up to sign for Caley Thistle, and then at the last minute I was swayed by Roy. He is a very persuasive man, a great character who I still speak to from time to time.”

McGarry disappointed not to reach next level with Staggies

After finishing eighth in McGarry’s first season in Dingwall, County followed up with back-to-back sixth placed finishes, and went on to come fourth by the time he left to join Motherwell in 2006.

While he enjoyed his time in the Highlands, he was disappointed not to help the Staggies reach the next level.

McGarry added: “Both Inverness and Ross County were making that push.

“I think that was the disappointing thing from my time there. I was involved in some brilliant games and great moments, but the plan was to go and give it a real good push to get into the Premiership.

“We never quite did it, but I knew it wouldn’t take too long for the team to build some momentum, and get themselves up there.

“I still look to see the results every weekend.”

McGarry thrilled to see former team-mate in Ross County post

Among McGarry former County team-mates was Don Cowie – who is now the Staggies manager.

Watching on from Down Under, McGarry is thrilled to see Cowie make a strong start to his managerial career since he took the reins in February.

“It might not be every month or whatever, but I have been in communication with Don back and forth.

“I’m delighted to see he’s got an opportunity, and he’s doing a great job so far.

“At the back end of last year it was fantastic what he did to galvanise the team, and keep them in the league.

“He’s a young man and he’s still got a lot to learn, but he looks like he’s carrying himself well and he’s doing everyone proud.

“He has got off to a reasonable start this year, so from my point of view long may it continue. I’m just delighted to see him doing well.”