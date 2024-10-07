Ronan Hale focused on continuing Ross County form amid Northern Ireland delay

Ronan Hale says the delay to secure clearance to represent Northern Ireland only serves to make him more focused on delivering for Ross County.

Forward Hale has enjoyed an excellent start with the Staggies since joining from Cliftonville in the summer, with his penalty in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Celtic his seventh goal in 11 appearances.

His form has alerted Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill, who is eager to select the 26-year-old.

Northern Ireland are in need of a goalscorer, with the four strikers selected in their current squad having netted 15 goals in 114 caps between them.

Former Aberdeen forward Josh Magennis has scored 11 of those, across 80 caps.

Belfast-born Hale has been capped for Republic of Ireland at under-21 level, but has already agreed to switch his registration.

That process has not been completed in time for him to be selected in O’Neill’s squad for the Nations League double header against Belarus and Bulgaria next week.

Hale insists that has kept his attention firmly on producing the goods for Don Cowie’s side.

He said: “What I’ve heard is that it’s still with FIFA at the moment. I don’t know how long the process takes, but it’s kind of good in a way that I’ve got to focus on my Ross County career.

“I’m playing with a smile on my face and enjoying scoring goals, so long may it continue.

“It’s been out there that I’ve switched. Obviously it’s more about getting the ball rolling and seeing where it goes.

“But at the moment I’m just really focused on Ross County, and international football is a bonus.”

Staggies forward in rich vein of form

Hale’s goal against Celtic means he goes into the international break having netted three goals in his last three matches.

He insists his confidence is sky-high, and he intends to pick up from where he left off when the Staggies return to Premiership action away to St Johnstone on October 19.

Hale added: “For strikers, the main thing is obviously scoring. It’s all about confidence.

“Luckily, in the last three games I’ve scored, but it’s more about my overall play.

“I think it has been improving since I’ve come here and I’m linking up play with a lot of the team.

“We’ve got a good connection around the boys.

“I just love scoring goals. Obviously, scoring on Sunday breeds confidence.

“It was a tough day but we’ll bounce back.

“Obviously, we’ve got a break now but going into the next set of games, I’m looking to add to it.”

Hale made most of penalty reprieve

Hale netted from the spot at the second attempt, after Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel strayed off his line in saving his initial effort.

Despite a valiant effort from County, they eventually succumbed to late goals from Alistair Johnston and Nicolas Kuhn.

When given another chance, Hale insists there was never any uncertainty he would step up to the duties again.

Hale added: “Obviously, it’s not nice to miss. Once I’d seen the opportunity that he was giving another one, there was no doubt in my mind that I was going to take it. Luckily, I scored it.

“I was just focused on getting a clean connection. I sidefooted the first one and I just thought there was no doubt in my mind that I’d try and get as much power on it as I could.

“It was more for my own self-belief that I needed to take it.

“Obviously there were some mind games going on, [Schmeichel] was just talking about where I was going to put it and stuff.

“I don’t know who did it but there was a lot of kicking around and there was a divot beside it.

“It was just all about getting a clean connection. He guessed right the first time but the second time I think he just stood in the middle and it’s gone in the corner. Thankfully the second time around I did it.”

England Elite call-up for Campbell

Meanwhile, defender Eli Campbell, who is on loan at County from Everton, has been called up to the England Elite League squad for their upcoming matches.

They meet Italy at the Stadio Benito Stirpe and Czechia at the Eco-Power Stadium during the international break.

The 20-year-old, who represented England at under-18 level, arrived on loan at the Dingwall club this summer and has started the last four games for Don Cowie’s side.