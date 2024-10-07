Ronan Hale focused on continuing Ross County form amid Northern Ireland delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ronan Hale focused on continuing Ross County form amid Northern Ireland delay

Hale is in the process of gaining clearance to represent Northern Ireland, following a strong start to his Staggies career.

Ronan Hale celebrates putting Ross County ahead against Celtic with Aidan Denholm. Image: SNS
Ronan Hale celebrates putting Ross County ahead against Celtic with Aidan Denholm. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Ronan Hale says the delay to secure clearance to represent Northern Ireland only serves to make him more focused on delivering for Ross County.

Forward Hale has enjoyed an excellent start with the Staggies since joining from Cliftonville in the summer, with his penalty in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Celtic his seventh goal in 11 appearances.

His form has alerted Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill, who is eager to select the 26-year-old.

Northern Ireland are in need of a goalscorer, with the four strikers selected in their current squad having netted 15 goals in 114 caps between them.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill takes in Ross County’s game against Spartans. Image: SNS

Former Aberdeen forward Josh Magennis has scored 11 of those, across 80 caps.

Belfast-born Hale has been capped for Republic of Ireland at under-21 level, but has already agreed to switch his registration.

That process has not been completed in time for him to be selected in O’Neill’s squad for the Nations League double header against Belarus and Bulgaria next week.

Hale insists that has kept his attention firmly on producing the goods for Don Cowie’s side.

He said: “What I’ve heard is that it’s still with FIFA at the moment. I don’t know how long the process takes, but it’s kind of good in a way that I’ve got to focus on my Ross County career.

Ronan Hale celebrates his goal against Celtic. Image: SNS

“I’m playing with a smile on my face and enjoying scoring goals, so long may it continue.

“It’s been out there that I’ve switched. Obviously it’s more about getting the ball rolling and seeing where it goes.

“But at the moment I’m just really focused on Ross County, and international football is a bonus.”

Staggies forward in rich vein of form

Hale’s goal against Celtic means he goes into the international break having netted three goals in his last three matches.

He insists his confidence is sky-high, and he intends to pick up from where he left off when the Staggies return to Premiership action away to St Johnstone on October 19.

Hale added: “For strikers, the main thing is obviously scoring. It’s all about confidence.

“Luckily, in the last three games I’ve scored, but it’s more about my overall play.

Ronan Hale celebrates scoring for Ross County against Hearts. Image: SNS

“I think it has been improving since I’ve come here and I’m linking up play with a lot of the team.

“We’ve got a good connection around the boys.

“I just love scoring goals. Obviously, scoring on Sunday breeds confidence.

“It was a tough day but we’ll bounce back.

“Obviously, we’ve got a break now but going into the next set of games, I’m looking to add to it.”

Hale made most of penalty reprieve

Hale netted from the spot at the second attempt, after Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel strayed off his line in saving his initial effort.

Despite a valiant effort from County, they eventually succumbed to late goals from Alistair Johnston and Nicolas Kuhn.

When given another chance, Hale insists there was never any uncertainty he would step up to the duties again.

Ronan Hale nets from the spot against Celtic. Image: SNS

Hale added: “Obviously, it’s not nice to miss. Once I’d seen the opportunity that he was giving another one, there was no doubt in my mind that I was going to take it. Luckily, I scored it.

“I was just focused on getting a clean connection. I sidefooted the first one and I just thought there was no doubt in my mind that I’d try and get as much power on it as I could.

“It was more for my own self-belief that I needed to take it.

“Obviously there were some mind games going on, [Schmeichel] was just talking about where I was going to put it and stuff.

Referee Kevin Clancy orders a penalty retake after Kasper Schmeichel strayed off his line against Ross County. Image: SNS

“I don’t know who did it but there was a lot of kicking around and there was a divot beside it.

“It was just all about getting a clean connection. He guessed right the first time but the second time I think he just stood in the middle and it’s gone in the corner. Thankfully the second time around I did it.”

England Elite call-up for Campbell

Meanwhile, defender Eli Campbell, who is on loan at County from Everton, has been called up to the England Elite League squad for their upcoming matches.

They meet Italy at the Stadio Benito Stirpe and Czechia at the Eco-Power Stadium during the international break.

The 20-year-old, who represented England at under-18 level, arrived on loan at the Dingwall club this summer and has started the last four games for Don Cowie’s side.

