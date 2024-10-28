I took the first EVER Uber ride in Aberdeen – here’s what you need to know

As we roll up Polmuir Road, my driver Matthew proudly tells me: “It’s official, you’re the first Uber passenger in Aberdeen.”

Maybe it’s not as momentous as the Moon landing or the fall of the Berlin Wall, or as “where were you” as the death of Michael Jackson…

But after months of reporting on Uber’s planned expansion into the Granite City, I’ll take it.

I’ve used the ride-hailing app while holidaying abroad, and maybe the best review I can give of my first trip in Aberdeen is that it was entirely unworthy of note.

I ordered my ride, watched Matthew’s progress towards me on the wee map on my phone, and was in the passenger seat of his grey BMW 5 series within nine minutes.

Let’s start with the basics…

How do you book an Uber?

If you’ve been on holiday or a trip to any city in the world, you’ve maybe already used Uber.

But for those who haven’t…Uber is app-based. You can’t walk into the company’s Berry Street booking office in Aberdeen to secure a ride.

It’s pretty simple to download Uber from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Then it’s a case of setting up a payment method and agreeing with the pop up to let it read your phone’s location.

Once that’s done, you type in where you want to go, are quoted a price for various types of car (UberX appears the only option in Aberdeen currently) and then can book.

The app then tracks your driver, gives you updates on their location and an estimated time of arrival.

How much does Uber cost?

The big question many will have over Uber’s Aberdeen service is the cost.

Uber’s fluid pricing model, based on demand and referred to as “surge pricing”, makes direct comparison with other Aberdeen companies difficult at this early stage.

The company is yet to respond to The Press and Journal’s request for comment on the Aberdeen launch, so information is scarce.

Matthew Chyla, our driver, told me there was to be 70% off charges during the soft launch.

Our 12-minute UberX ride from Duthie Park to Marischal Square in Broad Street cost £7.93.

The price didn’t change as we sat in a queue at the roadworks on College Street. Meter anxiety begone.

‘Are they cowboys?’ Who can drive for Uber in Aberdeen?

Uber worked seamlessly, though you might be hard-pressed to book one yourself just yet.

There are only three drivers currently on the road.

Another 20-odd are expected to be cleared for action soon as they undergo Uber’s vetting process.

Matthew, who has helped Uber learn the lay of the land in Aberdeen while the app was tested, says the American company seems “hellbent” on compliance.

“They have a reputation as being a bit cowboy on vetting… but every driver is being stringently checked,” he says.

Uber drivers will be licensed with Aberdeen City Council

In Aberdeen, all Uber drivers will have to go through the same licensing process with the city council as all other taxi and private hire drivers – including the arduous street knowledge test.

The newcomer eventually wants to help train up prospective drivers to sit the exam, but is first off poaching drivers from existing firms.

Despite this, arguments against Uber coming to Aberdeen highlighted a lack of vetting.

Matthew, who is eager for Uber to succeed having burned bridges with some of the main Aberdeen taxi firms by being a most vocal supporter, has tested that out.

To see how hot Uber was on regulation, he tried to register his slick new motor with Uber before his paperwork with Aberdeen City Council was finalised.

It was quickly flagged as a problem, and Matt completed his registration properly.

How will Uber help me get home after a night in Aberdeen city centre?

Hundreds and hundreds of people supported Uber Scot’s efforts to gain a licence to trade in Aberdeen earlier in the year.

And the lack of taxis as a means of getting home after a night out was one key reason why.

Photos of winding queues at Aberdeen taxi ranks are not uncommon after busy nights in the city centre.

Existing taxi bosses have bemoaned Uber’s “surge pricing” – but Matthew thinks it’s an incentive that could help clear the streets.

That’s despite Uber’s private hire drivers not being allowed to pick up from the packed rank queues because they’re not taxis.

Uber’s surge pricing: ‘People have always been willing to pay extra to skip the queue’

Our driver Matthew tells me: “The perception that there’s a lack of cars in Aberdeen is not 100% true.

“What’s happening is the drivers are sick of sitting around and waiting, so they go home.

“With Uber having direct access to the driver pool, and not having any middle men vetting the jobs for certain favourite drivers, jobs are going to be more accessible to drivers, who in turn will be more accessible to the public.

“It’s yet to been seen how surge pricing will affect costs.

“People have always been willing to pay that little bit extra to skip the queue but taxi drivers should never have been doing that because the maximum they can charge is the meter.

“Historically customers have sometimes been waving £60 in our faces for a £20 job and we couldn’t do it… well, now we can.”

How does Uber’s prices compare to Aberdeen taxi charges?

It’s early days yet, but we can at least compare mid-morning prices on Uber’s Aberdeen launch day, October 28.

Matthew mentioned there’s meant to be 70% off Uber prices during the soft launch and that there would be a banner in the app to highlight discounted rates.

I didn’t see that when comparing prices, so my assumption is these are full price. I have tried to contact Uber, who are yet to respond.

For comparison, we looked up the same journey on Uber, Rainbow City Taxis’ UBook and Comcab Aberdeen’s apps.

We mapped out trips from our Marischal Square offices using all three:

Aberdeen railway station Uber: £4.96 Rainbow: roughly £5.40 Comcab: £5

Aberdeen airport Uber £23.23(charged drop-off zone) Rainbow: roughly £27.80 Comcab: £27

Pittodrie Uber: £6.94 Rainbow: roughly £6 Comcab: £6.20

The Cove Bay Hotel, Colsea Road, Cove Uber: £12.71 Rainbow: roughly £15.60 Comcab: £14

The Broadstraik Inn, Elrick, Westhill, Aberdeenshire Uber: £20.02 Rainbow: roughly £27.20 Comcab: £24.40

Peterhead Lido Uber: £57.37 Rainbow: roughly £94.80 Comcab: £83.20

Stonehaven Beach Uber: £30.21 Rainbow: roughly £46.80 Comcab: £41.60

You’ll notice Uber gives an exact price for the ride, while Rainbow City Taxis is only an estimate.

Uber drivers don’t use meters as the price is agreed with the customer ahead of the booking, while Rainbow City Taxis’ private hire vehicles have meters and therefore the price might change.

