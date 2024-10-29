James Brown says Ross County must be ruthless in pursuit of back-to-back wins against Hibernian

James Brown admits he takes pride in Ross County’s ability to respond positively to adversity – but no satisfaction.

The Irishman would far rather replace frequent reliance on the healthy trait, demonstrated again by the Staggies at the weekend, with a relentless winning run.

Manager Don Cowie has already challenged his County players to beat Hibs on Wednesday and make it back-to-back victories in the league for the first time since predecessor Derek Adams did it last December.

Brown, who is wary of what he sees as Hibs’ false league position, is determined to repeat the feat.

The 26-year-old former Blackburn wing-back said: “The Kilmarnock win was massive, especially after last week’s defeat away to St Johnstone.

“Against clubs that are going to be around us, these are must-win matches.

“The previous week was very disappointing, so Saturday’s result felt like a massive bounce-back, especially going into the Hibs game.

“We just resolved ourselves to forget about the defeat in Perth and get back to what we do best.

“Similarly, after the Killie win, we don’t dwell on it too much, just look forward to Wednesday night.

“You have bad days at the office, once a year at least, so we stay level-headed and move forward, win or lose.

“We have shown in the past we can do that, recover quickly from setbacks.

“But it is all about consistency now, that’s what we’re striving for.

“We want to put in consistent performance and get consistent wins. We can’t constantly be up and down and looking to bounce back.

“We believe we can build solid form and hopefully, with the Hibs game coming quickly, we can do that now.”

Staggies looking to build momentum

Three games in a week, with County heading to St Mirren on Saturday, could easily feed that positive momentum if performances are maintained.

Brown likes the games coming thick and fast, stressing: “Home wins, especially, are massive as it gives us confidence to take with us on the road.

“We’re in the second instalment of a big week for us.

“With the fact it is clubs around us, you can almost say they are six-pointers.

“A win against Hibs would be massive. The confidence that would give us would be huge because they are a big club.

“Right now, they may be in and around us, but they always come strong towards the end of a season. If we get a win over them, we can start looking forwards, rather than backwards or down the table.

“The positivity from the weekend is really good for us going into Wednesday. It puts a lot of confidence into us and reminds everyone what we’re capable of.”