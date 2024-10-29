James Brown says Ross County must be ruthless in pursuit of back-to-back wins against Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Brown says Ross County must be ruthless in pursuit of back-to-back wins against Hibernian

The Staggies are aiming to string two successive victories together for the first time since last December, when Hibs make the trip north on Wednesday.

Ross County defender James Brown. Image: SNS
By Alasdair Fraser

James Brown admits he takes pride in Ross County’s ability to respond positively to adversity – but no satisfaction.

The Irishman would far rather replace frequent reliance on the healthy trait, demonstrated again by the Staggies at the weekend, with a relentless winning run.

Manager Don Cowie has already challenged his County players to beat Hibs on Wednesday and make it back-to-back victories in the league for the first time since predecessor Derek Adams did it last December.

Ross County manager Don Cowie during his side’s victory against Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium. Image: SNS.

Brown, who is wary of what he sees as Hibs’ false league position, is determined to repeat the feat.

The 26-year-old former Blackburn wing-back said: “The Kilmarnock win was massive, especially after last week’s defeat away to St Johnstone.

“Against clubs that are going to be around us, these are must-win matches.

“The previous week was very disappointing, so Saturday’s result felt like a massive bounce-back, especially going into the Hibs game.

“We just resolved ourselves to forget about the defeat in Perth and get back to what we do best.

James Brown in action against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“Similarly, after the Killie win, we don’t dwell on it too much, just look forward to Wednesday night.

“You have bad days at the office, once a year at least, so we stay level-headed and move forward, win or lose.

“We have shown in the past we can do that, recover quickly from setbacks.

“But it is all about consistency now, that’s what we’re striving for.

“We want to put in consistent performance and get consistent wins. We can’t constantly be up and down and looking to bounce back.

Ross County celebrate the winning goal against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“We believe we can build solid form and hopefully, with the Hibs game coming quickly, we can do that now.”

Staggies looking to build momentum

Three games in a week, with County heading to St Mirren on Saturday, could easily feed that positive momentum if performances are maintained.

Brown likes the games coming thick and fast, stressing: “Home wins, especially, are massive as it gives us confidence to take with us on the road.

“We’re in the second instalment of a big week for us.

“With the fact it is clubs around us, you can almost say they are six-pointers.

“A win against Hibs would be massive. The confidence that would give us would be huge because they are a big club.

Hibernian head coach David Gray alongside former Ross County boss Malky Mackay – who is now sporting director at Easter Road. Image: SNS

“Right now, they may be in and around us, but they always come strong towards the end of a season. If we get a win over them, we can start looking forwards, rather than backwards or down the table.

“The positivity from the weekend is really good for us going into Wednesday. It puts a lot of confidence into us and reminds everyone what we’re capable of.”

